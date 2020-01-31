Winter Differently And Head To These Snowbird Destinations

Sponsored by Thousand Trails
Are you sick of freezing cold this winter while your expensive RV is sitting in storage collecting dust? Why not head south to beautiful destinations like Arizona, Florida, South Texas, or Southern California, where the sun shines all year round?
A Thousand Trails Camping Pass is the Golden Ticket for RVers seeking warmer weather. As a Pass Holder, you can access any of their RV resorts and campgrounds across regions such as the Southwest or Southeast without having to pay nightly fees. And if you opt to include their Trails Collection, you can also access over 70+ Encore RV Resorts located across the Sun Belt region. These popular RV resorts provide all the amenities you need to stay comfortable all winter and many are age-qualified for those 55 and older.
Their locations include:
- 20 Arizona RV resorts that are open year-round. These destinations are spread out across a range of different landscapes from the desert to the mountains, yet never far from cities like Tucson, Mesa, Yuma, Phoenix, and Glendale. Stay warm at locations such as Desert Paradise RV Resort in Yuma, Monte Vista RV Resort in Mesa, or Verde Valley RV Camping Resort in scenic Cottonwood.
- 42 Florida RV resorts from the white sandy beaches along the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast and the many attractions in-between. Resorts are close to popular locations including Daytona, Vero Beach, Fort Myers, the Florida Keys, Miami, Orlando, Tampa, Venice, and Arcadia. Stay at the tropical Highland Woods RV Resort in Pompano Beach, by the Gulf Coast beach at Crystal Isles RV Resort in Crystal River, or Sunshine Holiday RV Resort conveniently located near Fort Lauderdale.
- 10 RV resorts across South Texas. This includes several resorts throughout the Rio Grande Valley, like Country Sunshine RV Resort, Lakewood RV Resort, and Fun N Sun RV Resort.
- 2 RV resorts in Southern California including Palm Springs and Coachella Valley. Kick back and relax at Palm Springs Oasis RV Resort in Cathedral City or Palm Springs RV Resort in Palm Desert.
You can learn more about these resorts and find many more locations on WinterDifferently.com and RVOnTheGo.com. For more information on the Thousand Trails Camping Pass, visit their website.
