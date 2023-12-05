Explore Zane Grey RV Village In Central Arizona

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Southern Arizona is a popular RV destination for snowbirds, but it might surprise you to hear that there are some Central Arizona RV resorts at higher altitude elevations that are open year-round. Zane Grey RV Village is a surprisingly lush green, shady, and enjoyable spot, all year, even in winter.

This popular meeting spot is located in a mountainous region and has many large trees for summer shade. In winter they make a spectacular backdrop. Come and enjoy West Clear Cree any time of year. It’s a gorgeous refreshing spot in summer and nice retreat in winter. Zane Grey RV park is also located within striking distance of year-round destinations like Sedona, Fort Verde State Historic Park, and famous Red Rock attractions.

Why RVers Love Zane Grey RV Village All Year Long

Guests have given Zane Grey RV Village extremely high scores, making it one of the highest-rated parks in the state of Arizona! Read on to learn more about this great RV resort.

This was our 3rd year going to this campground and with the new owners it’s only gotten better. The sites are spacious with split rail fence in between each and lots of trees and shrubs. With the addition of new lighting at night it looks like Disneyland, it was absolutely beautiful. The grounds are kept meticulously, the staff are wonderful, and they offer coffee and donuts on Saturdays. There is a creek that runs along side, and a very nice common area that includes BBQ’s, seating areas, and games. There is also a spacious dog park. I can’t say enough about this campground, they made our visit a great one. Can’t wait to go back next year! @Tucson Campers, RV LIFE Campgrounds

This lush, green Arizona vacation resort is fairly small and only has a limited number of sites. However, if you can secure a reservation here, you’re guaranteed to have a great experience.

Headed to the Verde Valley? This Resort is a Must!

This beautiful Central Arizona RV park is a year-round destination nestled in the Verde Valley. True to its name (the word “verde” means “green” in Spanish), this top-rated destination is one of the greenest and lushest parts of the state. Enjoy lots of trees and rugged high desert mountains on all sides of the resort. You will love the cozy, secluded feeling. Because of the year-round temperate weather, this resort never closes.

There are 57 comfortable RV camping sites for rent at Zane Grey RV Village. All of these have lots of shade and full hookups for water, sewage, and electricity. Choose from nightly, weekly, or monthly rates. You’ll certainly get a lot of bang for your buck. Long-term stays help you better enjoy the location and amenities of the park for a fair amount of time.

Typical spot at Zane Grey RV VIllage (Image by: @lchrisman, RV LIFE Campgrounds)

Amenities Make This Resort Worth the Price

Of course, location and site types are only a few of the factors that create a great RV resort. The amenities are what turn a good park into a great one! Luckily, Zane Grey RV Village delivers in the facilities department.

The gravel roads are in good condition and the parking spots are level and are large enough to accommodate RVs of any size.

The full hookup sites are as long as 60 feet, so you shouldn’t have any issue pulling in and parking. You can also get an escort to your site if you need directions on where to go.

This resort also comes with the standard lifestyle amenities you need to stay clean and well-supplied during your stay. The common area, restrooms and showers, and sparkling laundry facilities. You can even purchase ice, propane refills, and general RV supplies without leaving the resort. Do you work from the road? Guests enjoy free Wi-Fi service, too.

Good location- their internet was good for remote work. Thankful for that because Starlink, Verizon, and T-Mobile did not. Wonderful lights on the trees and spacious lots. @Roger Lavers, RV LIFE Campgrounds

The Zane Grey clubhouse. (Image by: @Harvest Mooners, RV LIFE Campgrounds)

Zane Grey RV Village is the perfect RV park for relaxing and connecting with nature. There aren’t a ton of modern amenities, but there are plenty of ways to enjoy yourself in this beautiful red rock region of Arizona. Your site is within easy reach of several hiking trails, so you can explore the area and get to know the area.

Birding is a popular past-time here, so keep your eyes open for rare species. There’s also a fully-equipped pavilion and several picnic tables. Pets are also welcome and they might enjoy the hiking trails or the dog park within the resort.

If you’d like to play games, try the corn bag toss or travel to the nearby golf courses. There are also opportunities for outdoor adventures, social gatherings with new friends, games, and historical tours in the area. Finally, you can take a walk along the beautiful creek-side path that runs through the resort. This resort is quiet and peaceful, so the amenities and activities reflect this.

Zane Grey is open year-round. (Image by: @TJ Crown, RV LIFE Campgrounds)

Nearby Activities/Attractions

There are tons of interesting attractions that are located close by. The Central and Northern Arizona region has a rich history and many fascinating buildings, landmarks, and museums. For instance, you can visit the Verde Valley Archaeology Center, Montezuma Castle National Monument, and the Camp Verde Visitor Center.

Red Rock State park is also located nearby. It has impressive mountains, tons of beautiful hikes, and the chance to spot interesting and rare wildlife. Coyote Trails is a golf course that’s only 16 miles away from Zane Grey RV Village. It’s a popular destination for locals and travelers alike, so don’t forget to bring your gear!

The city of Camp Verde also has plenty of options for dining and shopping. Visitors enjoy festivals and events throughout the year, so make sure you check the city event calendar if you’re planning on taking a trip through here.

Zane Grey RV Village is one of Arizona’s top-rated RV destinations.

In a dry state, this awesome Arizona RV destination is unusually lush with mostly great weather. Reviewers on RV Life Campground Reviews give this resort an overall score of 9.2/10. This score comes from 147 reviewers. The vast majority of guests rated this park as “Excellent.”

What do guests enjoy most? Many of them complimented this resort on:

quiet atmosphere

spacious RV sites

lovely green trees

the park was clean and well-maintained

and a hardworking, friendly staff

In general, the feedback for Zane Grey RV Village is extremely positive. We’re confident that anyone who stays at this resort will have a wonderful experience. To read more reviews from park guests, view the feedback section on RV Life Campground Reviews.