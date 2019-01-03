10 Useful Products That Make RV Life Much Easier

28 SHARES 439 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

There are two things that make me want to spend money on a new RV product, and that is usefulness and versatility. There just isn’t room for items that don’t get used on a regular basis, and the more reasons to lug around an item, the better (hence why we’re in love with our Instant Pot!).

We shopped around for new RV essentials and found some really useful items that should be in every rig. These must-have items will give you extra space where you need it the most!

1. A stovetop cover for extra counter space

Some RV kitchens come with a stovetop cover, while others could use the extra space for meal prep. These hardwood covers fit over most 3 or 4-burner stoves and include a cutting mat to protect the finish. You can set them up in minutes by attaching their rubber feet to the grates.

When you want to use the stove, the covers can be removed just as easily. They can also help silence annoying stovetop rattles during transit.

2. An extending shower rod

Most RV showers could use more elbow room. These handy rods by Stromberg Carlson can extend out to give you more space while showering and pushed back after you’re done.

The extra space keeps the curtain from billowing in and sticking to you while you’re trying to lather up. The shower rods also work great for air-drying laundry.

3. Hidden storage keepers

Install one of these Anything Keepers under your kitchen cabinets or tables for your everyday items. This could be your phone, keys, medicine, glasses, or even important receipts. A lot of RVers have also used these bins as charging stations for phones or tablets.

They’ll keep the items out of sight and from getting lost or cluttering up your counter space. Installation is quick and easy using the included screws or double-sided adhesive.

4. A portable trash bag holder

Portable trash bag holders are a lighter alternative to garbage bins. The Trash-Ease holders can be set up inside or out on kitchen counters, picnic tables, and more.

No tools are needed to set up the holders. Just slip the holder and a bag on a table near you and you can clean up wherever you go.

5. Tissue box holder

During allergy season, having quick and easy access to a box of tissues is much needed. These Pop-A-Tissue holders will help clear up counter space by moving the tissue box to an open space on your RV wall or cabinets.

You can set them up to dispense sideways or downward. The dispenser can be installed using the included screws or double-sided tape.

6. A portable washer

If your RV is without the luxury of its own washer/dryer, you may want to consider investing in a portable washer like the Wonderwash. You’ll save time on laundry trips, not to mention loads of quarters. Plus, you’ll never have dirty laundry piling up until you can find a laundry room or laundromat.

These non-electric units are powered by a hand crank and use less water than regular machines. You can read more about the washers & accompanying dryers in our previous article on Do It Yourself RV.

7. A multipurpose shoe tray

A boot/shoe tray can be used for all sorts of things around the home and RV. You can use them to store dirty or wet shoes or even to prevent gas or oil spills on the carpet.

They could also be used as a paint tray or for an indoor garden. Pet owners can also use the trays to set down a litter box or pet food/water that spills often.

8. Shelf bins

These shelf tracks with sliding bins will help organize your pantry storage in less than 20 minutes. They provide easy access to small items (like gum, toothpicks, or salt/pepper) that you don’t want to lose in the cupboards.

The sliding bins can also hold small containers of aluminum foil, plastic bags, and plastic wrap. They’re available online for only about $5.

9. Stackable cabinet organizers

Shelf organizers can also make a big difference in your cabinets. Use them to organize anything from pantry items to your cups and plates.

When you’re moving to a new RV, they can easily be folded down and removed. The organizers are available in a two-pack on Amazon.

10. A screen door handle

RV screen doors are notoriously flimsy and expensive if damaged. This handle will give the screen door more stability and also gives you something sturdy to hold on to while making it down the steps.

The bars extend from about 21 to 28 ⅝ inches. They come with a mounting template and all screws needed for installation.





