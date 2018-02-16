Take Time To Appreciate The Journey In Your RV

0 SHARES 39 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

When I tell people my wife and I are heading out on an extended RV trip, they will invariably ask, “Where are you going,” expecting me to answer with a destination like Yellowstone, Las Vegas, or maybe the Grand Canyon. My response is “that way” as I point a finger in the general direction we will be headed.

You see, RVing is more about the journey than the destination. Those who fly in (either an airplane or “down the freeway” in a non-stop freeway driving marathon) miss many interesting attractions along the way. Some of these attractions may be on the itinerary before leaving home, but many are “discovered” along the route.

Examples of discoveries along the way might be the Upside Down House found during a lunch stop in a city park in Lee Vining, California, or learning why there is a US missile from New Mexico’s White Sands Missile Program in Green River, Utah.

Other discoveries might be unexpected activities on your route like witnessing a helicopter pulling new high tension lines onto transmission towers during a windstorm in Nevada, or having to stop the RV in the middle of the highway while thousands of sheep are herded to their summer feeding grounds in the high country of the Colorado Rocky Mountains.

For my wife and I, an RV trip is scores of stops and explorations (planned and unplanned) taken on our way to “somewhere” that is the farthest point from home and then scores of more stops on the way back home. You might consider that “somewhere” is our destination, but is seldom the highlight of our journey.

How about you? Are you literally flying over or past things that you would enjoy seeing? If so, you need to get in an RV, pick a “somewhere” to head towards, take it slow, and enjoy the discoveries along the way.

Enjoying the journey, the best adventure in RVing!