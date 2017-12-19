An Easy Way To Level Your RV Without Blocks

2 SHARES 122 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

One advantage of RVing in the western United States is the abundance of public land on which to disperse camp (aka boondock) for free. Upon arriving at an available place to camp, you have many options to consider as to how to situate your RV on the site.

Items to consider are: view, sun, shade, wind, satellite TV reception, solar panels, etc. Many times optimizing the site for one or more of the above considerations is not the best option when it comes to leveling your rig.

Those of us without hydraulic levelers typically raise the low side of the RV with blocks, but what happens when the site is extremely off level and you don’t have enough blocks to get the job done?

Lower the high side instead! Start by digging small depressions behind the tires on the high side of the RV, then back into them.

There are several advantages to using this method:

It is easier to back your RV into a couple of holes than it is to back it up onto a stack of blocks.

The RV will be more stable with the tires cradled in a hole rather than perched atop blocks. There is also no need to chock your wheels either.

The entry step of your RV will be closer to the ground.

Your blocks won’t get dirty or wet since you didn’t need to use them.

As always, be sure to leave your site better than you found it by filling your holes when you depart and picking up any trash left by other less thoughtful campers.

Digging in to level your RV, just another adventure in RVing!