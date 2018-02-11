This Resort Park Is A Hidden Gem In Arkansas

0 SHARES 69 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Arkansas’ DeGray Lake Resort State Park offers plenty of activities year-round. Featuring 113 campsites and an 18-hole championship golf course, DeGray Lake Resort State Park is set on 938 acres in Bismarck, an unincorporated town eight miles north of Arkadelphia.

The pet-friendly state park features include pull-throughs and big rig access for RVs. Hook ups include 30/50 amp electrical, water, showers, a playground, boat ramp, and free Wi-Fi at the nearby lodge.

The 13,800-acre DeGray Lake is one of the region’s five Diamond Lakes known for their crystal clear waters and abundance of outdoor activities. Visitors can bicycle through the park, or rent a boat, kayak, or paddleboard at the full-service marina.

Birdwatching and fishing are other popular activities, along with hiking on one of the numerous trails in the area. Park interpreters offer guided lake tours and hikes, snorkeling adventures, nature programs, and other outdoor workshops. Horseback riding is also available along DeGray Lake’s scenic shore and through towering pines.

Measuring 6,935 yards from the championship tees, DeGray Lake Resort Golf Course opened for play in 2008. The course is a popular destination with golfers from around the region. Course highlights include a front nine that offers wide, expansive fairways with elevated, undulating and sloping greens, and hidden water hazards.

The back nine is carved through beautiful pine and hardwood trees, leaving less room for errant shots. Water comes into play on seven of the 18 holes, and the putting greens always seem to be in mint condition.

Other DeGray Lake Resort Golf Course amenities include a driving range, practice green, and chipping area, and a PGA professional is on hand to offer lessons by appointment. Also, the pro shop features a snack bar with a wide selection of brand name golf apparel, equipment, and accessories. Rental clubs and pull carts are available. In the Lodge, The Shoreline Restaurant provides guests with a variety of meal options, whether breakfast, lunch, or dinner.

DeGray Lake Resort State Park is open year round. For more information, visit RV Park Reviews.