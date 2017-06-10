Enjoy Golf and more in the Colorado Rockies

0 SHARES 16 VIEWS Share Tweet



Sitting at an elevation of just under 5,800 feet above sea level, Glenwood Springs, Colo. offers great outdoor activities like golf, along with inviting RV resorts like Ami’s Acres Campground.

The nine-hole Glenwood Springs Golf Club opened for play in 1953, and is located in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. The picturesque course, designed by Henry B. Hughes, measures 2,865 yards and features two par 5 holes. The popular Glenwood Springs Golf Club offers a relaxed atmosphere with amazing views of the Roaring Fork Valley from every tee, fairway, and green. The course also features its version of the 19th hole, the Greenside Grill, which offers great food and liquid refreshments. And speaking of refreshments, given the course’s elevation, golfers need to be aware of possible altitude sickness, which is easily prevented by drinking lots of water during a round.

Located a few miles from the golf course is Ami’s Acres Campground, which features 44 RV sites. Geared more to the smaller and medium size RVs, Ami’s Acres offers spacious sites in a comfortable mountain setting. The park is surrounded by mountains on all sides, but yet is only a few miles from downtown Glenwood Springs. Located at the base of Storm King Mountain, outdoor activities are plentiful nearby.

The large RV sites can accommodate rigs up to 40 feet, including room for an additional vehicle. All pull-through sites have full hook-ups; 30 and 50 amp electric, sewer, and water. The sites have a convenient pull-through entrance and easy exit.

The back-in sites are for smaller RVs, and offer electricity and water. These sites are smaller but closer to our bathhouse facility for non-self-contained units. This pet-friendly resort also offers free Wi-Fi.

The town of Glenwood Springs can keep visitors busy for weeks on end. Its reputation isn’t too bad, either. A few years ago, Rand McNally voted it the ‘Most Fun Town’ in America! In recent years, Forbes Magazine named Glenwood Springs one of North America’s Top 10 Trout-Fishing Towns, and True West Magazine ranked Glenwood Springs one of the Top Ten True Western Towns.

A few attractions not to be missed include the Glenwood Hot Springs Pool, Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park, Iron Mountain Hot Springs, Yampah Spa and Vapor Caves, and Hanging Lake, to name a few. The area also offers plenty of rafting, hiking, biking, and kayaking opportunities, along with excellent restaurants and cultural attractions.

# # #