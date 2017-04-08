Experience North Carolina’s Riverside Golf & RV Park

0 SHARES 16 VIEWS Share Tweet



Riverside Golf & RV Park, located in Morganton, North Carolina, offers 30 RV sites and a host of golf-related options. Though there isn’t actually a golf course in the park, you can still get some practice on the driving range.

Owned and operated by Randy Morgan, Riverside Golf & RV Park features a generous stock of new and pre-owned golf clubs in the pro shop. Every kind of golf accessory is available in the shop, including golf balls, bags, clothing, and other accoutrements you might need for an enjoyable outing.

Randy, a third-generation golf professional, has worked in the golf industry for more than a quarter century. “I offer custom fitting and a wide variety of golf club repairs including regripping, reshafting, and loft and lie adjustments,” he writes on his website. “I enjoy the game of golf and look forward to helping others get more enjoyment out of this wonderful game. Golf is a sport that the entire family can participate in.” Everyone in your family will certainly enjoy the 18-hole mini golf course that wends throughout the park.

Most sites at the pet-friendly Riverside Golf & RV Park can accommodate pull throughs up to 44 feet in length, and feature 30/50 amp electrical, water, sewer, and Wi-Fi. There’s also convenient shopping and dining nearby, including Moondog Pizza, where they feature a slice of heaven!

If you are looking for a full on golf experience, Silver Creek Plantation Country Club is just six miles down the road. A par 72, 18-hole championship course, Silver Creek Plantation Country Club opened in 1995 and stretches to 6,708 yards from the tips. This hidden gem features lots of elevation changes, while on numerous approach shots you’ll need to add an extra club, and a prayer! Most greens are tiered and undulating, but your putt will roll true.

Located just a mile from Interstate 40 at exit 98, Silver Creek is an easy 20 minute drive to the town of Hickory with its furniture outlets, 45 minutes to Asheville and the famous Biltmore House, or a quick one-hour to the transportation, cultural, and sporting center of Charlotte.

