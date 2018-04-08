New Movie Follows An Aging Couple In A 1975 Winnebago

0 SHARES 40 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

A classic 1975 Winnebago stars alongside Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland in the new 2017 film “The Leisure Seeker.”

The drama flick is based on a novel by Michael Zadoorian about an aging couple, Ella (played by Mirren) and John Spencer (Sutherland), who set off on one last road trip in their cherished RV—despite her cancer and his progressive Alzheimer’s—to see the Ernest Hemingway House in the Florida Keys.

The film has a gracious approach to the struggles of these health issues and the fear of growing old and alone. It will make you laugh and pull at your heartstrings, with lovable, relatable characters: just a senior couple wanting to live out one final adventure.

“The Leisure Seeker” is currently still showing in select theaters. Here’s the official trailer: