Modern Vintage Trailer Is Made For Life Today

RV manufacturers pay attention to what RVers love. For example, they understand that while many of us love the look of retro vintage trailers, we don’t want the overhead of maintaining something that old. In response, Gulf Stream has launched a modern vintage trailer, the new Vintage Cruiser.

The cute and modern vintage trailer

The new Vintage Cruiser is an ultra-light aerodynamic fiberglass trailers. It’s an exciting leap forward into the era of modern vintage trailers: you get all the cuteness that hearkens back to the days of Lucy and Ricky’s Long, Long Trailer, with the modern amenities that we can’t live without.

“As great as the 50’s were, who wants to go camping without a microwave oven, an HDTV and a full bath?” said Gulf Stream Ultralight Division National Sales Manager Tim Dennig.

The Vintage Cruiser was designed to recapture the style and fun of camping in the 1950’s while using the latest technology, materials, and conveniences of the 21st century like:

vacuum-bonded laminated walls

a seamless laminated fiberglass roof

premium-quality cabinetry

and modern appliances like a microwave, flat screen TV and integrated stereo system

Sue Fiedeke, Gulf Stream interior designer said, “Our team realized how much there was to love about the positive attitude, can-do spirit, and, prosperity of the 50’s generation. There was something about the look, the sound, the spirit, and the life of that era that everyone would like to recapture. And that’s what the design team tried to do with the Vintage Cruiser: Recapture the style of that bygone era for campers to enjoy today.”

Gulf Stream Vintage Cruiser Specs

The Vintage Cruiser is currently available in two 19-foot floorplans each weighing less than 3,000 pounds. Both offer campers the fun and style of the 50’s, with the technological advances of today in efficient, lightweight travel trailers with vacuum-bonded laminated walls, a seamless laminated fiberglass roof, premium-quality cabinetry, and appliances.

For more information and to locate a dealer, visit the Gulf Stream Vintage Cruiser website.




