Maker Of T@B and T@G Trailers Is Now Using Solar Power

11 SHARES 121 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Maker of the popular T@B and T@G teardrop trailers, nüCamp RV recently announced they’re adding a solar panel system to their facility in Sugarcreek, Ohio.

The eco-friendly move will offset about 80% of the power they need for manufacturing, and save about 500.5 tons of CO2 and 1,056 barrels of oil every year.

A million dollar investment, their new roof-mounted system will have more than 1,900 panels and greatly lower their energy costs in the long run.

Chief executive officer of nüCamp RV, Scott Hubble said:

We partnered with Paradise Energy Solutions to increase our efficiency and reduce the environmental impact of our manufacturing process. Our investment in a renewable, readily available energy source is part of our larger goal to protect and preserve the environment where our employees and customers live and play.”

Like nüCamp RV, Paradise Energy Solutions has a facility in Sugarcreek, Ohio.

The company offers residential, commercial, and agricultural solar panel systems for businesses, farmers, and homeowners.

Hubble added,

Working with Paradise Energy Solutions made sense. The company has a large presence in Sugarcreek and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to execute a large-scale project with another local company.”

Solar panel systems are great investments for RVers, too. Using solar power allows you to boondock off-the-grid (away from those crowded RV parks), and saves money on campsites with electric hookups.

Besides producing T@B and T@G teardrop trailers, nüCamp RV also manufacturers top-of-the-line Cirrus truck campers. You can find more information about their company and campers on their website at nucampRV.com.