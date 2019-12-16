Catch A Drive-In Movie At This Oklahoma RV Park

0 SHARES 10 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

The town of Guymon, Oklahoma offers a unique RV park in a unique setting, as well as lots to see and do nearby. Located in the heart of Oklahoma’s Panhandle in the northwest corner of the state is Corral Drive-In RV Park.

This pet-friendly RV park features pull-throughs and back-ins with full hookups as well as a true drive-in theater. Other amenities include laundry and shower facilities and free wireless Internet throughout the park. If you have any mechanical issues with your rig, Eric will gladly take care of you!

A few minutes up the street is Sunset Hills Golf Course. Claiming to have more golfing days than Arizona, officials at Sunset Hills Golf Club are proud that this premier 18-hole track is one of the Sooner State’s best municipal courses.

The par 71 measures 6,236 yards from the tips and is open year-round. Spread out over 160 acres, Sunset Hills’ well-manicured greens and fairways blend nicely in and around Sunset Lake. Adjacent to the lake are walking trails and a 300-acre game reserve where visitors can view bison, elk, and Longhorn cattle. In addition to a well-manicured golf course, Sunset Hills Golf Club also offers a well-stocked pro shop, chipping and putting practice areas, and the ever-popular Bar & Grill.

The Oklahoma Panhandle was formerly known as “No Man’s Land.” The No Man’s Land Museum, about ten minutes from Corral Drive-In RV Park, maintains a comprehensive and interesting look at how the area got this designation.

For more information on the Guymon area, visit the city website at https://www.guymonok.org/475/Visit-Guymon. You can also learn more about Corral Drive-In RV Park on CampgroundReviews.com.