RV LIFE

Join the #RVLIFE Movement - Install our App Today!

You are here: Home / Blog / Catch A Drive-In Movie At This Oklahoma RV Park

Catch A Drive-In Movie At This Oklahoma RV Park

by Rick Stedman - The 19th Hole
Filed under:

The town of Guymon, Oklahoma offers a unique RV park in a unique setting, as well as lots to see and do nearby. Located in the heart of Oklahoma’s Panhandle in the northwest corner of the state is Corral Drive-In RV Park.

Oklahoma RV Park

Corral Drive-In RV Park. Photo by Eric Lammes (Campground Reviews)

This pet-friendly RV park features pull-throughs and back-ins with full hookups as well as a true drive-in theater. Other amenities include laundry and shower facilities and free wireless Internet throughout the park. If you have any mechanical issues with your rig, Eric will gladly take care of you!

A few minutes up the street is Sunset Hills Golf Course. Claiming to have more golfing days than Arizona, officials at Sunset Hills Golf Club are proud that this premier 18-hole track is one of the Sooner State’s best municipal courses.

The par 71 measures 6,236 yards from the tips and is open year-round. Spread out over 160 acres, Sunset Hills’ well-manicured greens and fairways blend nicely in and around Sunset Lake. Adjacent to the lake are walking trails and a 300-acre game reserve where visitors can view bison, elk, and Longhorn cattle. In addition to a well-manicured golf course, Sunset Hills Golf Club also offers a well-stocked pro shop, chipping and putting practice areas, and the ever-popular Bar & Grill.

The Oklahoma Panhandle was formerly known as “No Man’s Land.” The No Man’s Land Museum, about ten minutes from Corral Drive-In RV Park, maintains a comprehensive and interesting look at how the area got this designation.

For more information on the Guymon area, visit the city website at https://www.guymonok.org/475/Visit-Guymon. You can also learn more about Corral Drive-In RV Park on CampgroundReviews.com.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

[CDATA[ function CheckMultiple2(frm, name) { for (var i=0; i < frm.length; i++) { fldObj = frm.elements[i]
[CDATA[ function CheckMultiple2(frm, name) { for (var i=0; i < frm.length; i++) { fldObj = frm.elements[i]
[a-z0-9!#$%&'*+/=?^_`{|}~-]
[a-z0-9!#$%&'*+/=?^_`{|}~-]
[a-z0-9!#$%&'*+/=?^_`{|}~-]
[a-z0-9!#$%&'*+/=?^_`{|}~-]
[a-z0-9]
[a-z0-9]
[a-z0-9-]
[a-z0-9-]
[a-z0-9]
[a-z0-9]
[a-z0-9]
[a-z0-9]
[a-z0-9-]
[a-z0-9-]
[a-z0-9]
[a-z0-9]