Take Your Horses On An Equestrian RV Trip

Imagine arriving at an idyllic campsite in your RV, saddling your favorite equine companion, and riding off into the sunset. This situation may seem overly utopian, but equestrian campers may find it a reality.

Whether you’re a full-fledged rodeo competitor or a trail-riding beginner, you shouuld give it a try. An equestrian RV trip may be just what you need to explore new places and get to know your horse.

Finding an equestrian trailer

There are several options as far as equine transportation for RVs. When choosing a vehicle or trailer, consider how many horses you plan to bring. It’s also important to consider the number of people.

Motorhome with horse compartment: Motorhomes with horse stalls are by far the most luxurious vehicles for equestrian camping. Reaching lengths up to 45 feet, RVs like Equine Motorcoach and Epicruiser Superspec Luxury Horsebox include full living spaces and separate horse chambers with up to four stalls. Given their size, you may not want to buy one of these RVs unless you plan on full-timing.

Horse trailer with living quarters: Another approach to equestrian RVing is to travel in a horse trailer with living quarters. This allows you to disconnect your tow vehicle if needed.

Although most trailers allow very little space to move around, Featherlite’s Country Estate Ranch Trailer and the Lonestar Custom Horse Hauler offer plenty of space and homey luxury. However, considering their 53-foot length, you should be prepared for a semi truck-like driving experience.

Thor Industries offers a more practical 21-foot trailer with two horse stalls for easier maneuverability.

Toy hauler with horse stall: If you aren’t ready to purchase a new trailer, Equine Equipped Inc. offers a solution. The Stable Boy® Kit allows you to convert any toy hauler or fifth wheel with a garage into a horse trailer. Simply install the lightweight stalls, padding, and mats into the back of your trailer to safely transport 1-2 horses.

Preparing for a trip

Before embarking on your equestrian excursion, make sure your horse is prepared. It is very helpful to have a well-trained horse. However, even horses with trail riding experience can get jumpy when spending the night in a new place.

You may want to practice “camping” in a friend’s pasture so that your horse can adapt. Shoe your horse a week before trail riding, and make sure all vaccinations are up to date.

Call your campsite ahead of time, as some RV parks require weed-free feed. If you need to change your horse’s feed, you should slowly replace it at home over several days. Make sure you bring enough water (20 gallons a day per horse) if there is no water access.

When packing your horse trailer, be prepared for all circumstances. Although you don’t need to bring every piece of equipment you own, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

You should definitely pack feed/water troughs, hay nets, rope, a muck bucket and fork, a blanket, and riding gear. It can also be helpful to carry a small electric fence. Keep all paperwork, registration, proof of ownership, and health records with you. If you are prepared for the worst, there’s a good chance your trip will go smoothly.

Choosing a location

There many RV parks in the United States that allow equestrian camping and some offer full RV hookups as well. When camping in smaller parks, you should reserve a campsite.

In addition to the campgrounds listed, many U.S. National Parks offer equestrian camping.

Equestrian RV camping is an experience like no other. Though it takes some planning and preparation, you won’t regret it. Plan a trip with your equine companions this summer!