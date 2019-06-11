This New Book Is Your Ultimate Guide To Life On The Road

0 SHARES 48 VIEWS Share Tweet Pinterest

Whether you’re looking to live full-time in an RV or just use one for occasional trips, you won’t want to miss the new bestselling book, “Living the RV Life” by Marc and Julie Bennet of RVLove.

If you haven’t heard of RVLove, you’ll find that their blog, YouTube channel, and new book to be one of the most well-known and complete RV living resources available. They have taken the knowledge they have gleaned from their time on the road to the next level by producing one of the finest printed materials you will find.

Marc and Julie have done what most before them have not been able to do: produce a colorful, detailed, entertaining, and comprehensive book about their journey and how each aspect applies to you, the reader. This book speaks to you, whether you are a brand new RVer or a seasoned tank-dumper looking to go full time.

The book starts out with some great qualifying questions about whether or not the RV life is for you, discussing several myths and even quizzing you at the end.

Chapter 3 alone, Finding Your Home on Wheels, is worth the price of the book. The in-depth explanations and detailed, colored artwork are fantastic.

The most refreshing aspect of the book is that throughout, when dollars and cents are discussed, Marc and Julie have essentially opened up their bank statement and provided actual, detailed financial information to help new and seasoned users make intelligent budgeting decisions.

Marc and Julie address another interesting slant on RV living with their chapter about dealing with the emotional changes involved with leaving a sticks-and-bricks house and hitting the road.

Like everything else they are involved in, Marc and Julie have added their RVLove to the book’s pages. Amazing full-page photographs, colorful insets with facts and information, and real-life testimonies from other RVers are interspersed throughout the book.

These testimonies are especially inspiring as they all share that same eureka moment that Marc and Julie had that drove them to hit the road.

Living on the road isn’t free, and Marc and Julie address income opportunities in Chapter 7. At 254 pages, this book reads as part diary, part encyclopedia, and part coffee table book.

If the photographs alone don’t encourage you to reevaluate life and hit the road, even just for the weekend, then the intelligent and complete textual content will.

“Living the RV Life” by Marc and Julie Bennet is available on Amazon in paperback and on Kindle.