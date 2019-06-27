Experienced old-timers know that Alaska Highway RV driving is better ever. But as we discovered last year when we headed north, the journey is still one of the most challenging RV trips in North America. If you’ve dreamed about doing the drive, here are the top three Alaska Highway RV driving tips to know before going.
The Top Three Alaska Highway RV Driving Tips for Newbies
From the endless parade of wildlife to the day we broke a leaf spring near the appropriately named Destruction Bay, a year’s worth of planning still didn’t prepare us for the unforgettable highs and lows we experienced on the Alaska Highway. Everyone’s experience RVing to Alaska is slightly different, but here are the three things I think everyone who tackles Alaska Highway RV driving needs to know.
One: The Milepost will be your bible.
Many great RVing to Alaska books have been written through the years. But none come close to providing the indispensable information contained in The Milepost. In a place where cellular service is a surprising luxury and only a fool relies on the internet to chart a course, The Milepost is the complete guide to the Alaska Highway. You’ll know about everything from RV parks to historic locations to what to expect every mile of the way.
The sheer size of the Milepost is daunting. But once you get to know how the information is laid out, you’ll understand how it can help make your journey less stressful and more interesting. We carried multiple electronic and print books for the journey. The Milepost was the only one we used on a daily, sometimes hourly basis.
Don’t skimp, get the newest edition before you go, since Alaska Highway RV driving information changes more than you think.
A roadside emergency assistance plan is critical.
Much of the Alaska Highway is now paved, but vast frost-heaved stretches of gravel remain. It is within those sections that your RV is most at risk of flat tires, a blown leaf spring, bent trailer hitch or other RV disaster.
We were five hours from any kind of real town when the weld broke on our trailer leaf spring. It severed our hydraulic brake lines and slashed a tire too. Without a roadside emergency assistance plan, our five hour RV tow to Whitehorse, the closest town with a decent RV welding shop, would have cost about $3,000 Canadian dollars.
We needed our plan three times on the journey. Since some roadside assistance plan companies will cancel a policy holder who files too many claims in one year, I would go as far as recommending buying two different roadside assistance plans for the trip in case you have multiple calamities while you’re up there.
Three: Your RV will get beat up.
Talk to people who have done Alaska Highway RV driving. You’ll quickly realize that everyone has a damage story. The road certainly isn’t as bad as it used to be. But the risk to your rig remains. Your home on wheels may get banged up at least one of several ways. Kicked up gravel that breaks windshields, to tow bars that break on frost heaves are just two common occurrences.
Our Arctic Fox fifth wheel body endured the journey. But our windows are permanently pockmarked from flying rocks on the gravel roads. Carry appropriate comprehensive insurance coverage in the event of extensive damage.
Whatever you take away from this, I hope it doesn’t scare you from an epic trip to the North Country. We experienced a few good mishaps on our trip. But still think it’s well-worth all the time, money and effort anyone puts into getting there.
Just be prepared by hoping for the best and planning for the worst. And remember that when it comes to Alaska Highway RV driving, it’s all about the journey, not necessarily the destination.
Comments
Scott says
I carried extra fuel not knowing where the gas stations where. I didn’t carry extra tires as I checked them whenever we stopped making sure there was not a problem with them. You don’t go warp speed on that highway do to frost heaves as you do not know where they might be. I traveled about 50-55 mph and I did well with no issues sure you get a dirty truck and trailer but that’s half the fun and you see great sites. The mile post is most definitely the way to go as it will tell you places to go to and see. Other than that a great trip.
Lee Ensminger says
With the exception of cracked/broken windshields, which can be caused by circumstances you can’t control, namely locals traveling the other direction, all of the ailments you mention are typically caused by one thing: Going too fast. If you need to go fast because of vacation time constraints, postpone the trip until you have time to do it properly. If you’re someone who just has to go fast, you’re wasting the beautiful scenery and maybe not spotting some of the wildlife you’re there to see. I’ve made two RV trips to western Canada and Alaska, the first in a class A diesel pusher pulling a Honda C-RV. Total damage: One cracked windshield on the motorhome, and a star on the Honda windshield, both caused by vehicles going in the opposite direction at high speed. The locals do not slow down for you, and often their vehicles look like they’ve been in a shootout. They’re not worried about yours. The second trip was with our 24′ TT and our pickup, with the idea of doing more off-grid camping. Total damage on the second trip: One trailer tire, sliced by some razor rock used in a section being “repaired” on the Top of the Sun Highway. I met a nice, seemingly intelligent man near the Alaska/Canada border who was waiting on an insurance adjuster to come and look at his 5th wheel because he’d jammed the kingpin up into the bedroom of his coach. The cause? I think you know. There are frost heaves everywhere, gravel roads with potholes everywhere, but the key is staying alert [often a red bandanna on a stick signals a frost heave] and SLOWING DOWN.