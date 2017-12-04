25 Winter RV Shows Coming Up Soon In 2018

Winter RV shows are the best place to see the latest motorhomes, fifth wheels, and travel trailers. The events host hundreds of exhibitors showcasing RVs and campers, with special discounts on rigs and various camping gear. You can also get questions answered by local experts, and attend informative seminars to learn more about RVs and accessories.
According to the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, there are lots of RV shows coming up soon in January and February. Check out if any of these events are going on in your area and remember to mark the dates on your calendar.
1. Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show
- When: January 4-6, 2018 (Thursday: 9am-8pm, Friday: 9am-8pm, Saturday: 8am-8pm)
- Where: Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Adults: $14, kids under 12 are free. Parking $12. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)
- Website: www.corvshow.com
2. Wisconsin RV Show
- When: January 5-7, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 9am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)
- Where: Wisconsin Center District, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Tickets: Adults: $10, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)
- Website: www.thewisconsinrvshow.com
3. Knoxville RV Show
- When: January 5-7, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)
- Where: Sevierville Convention Center, Sevierville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Adults: $8, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)
- Website: www.knoxvillervshow.com
4. Greater Atlanta RV Show
- When: January 5-7, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm)
- Where: Georgia International Convention Center, College Park, Georgia
- Tickets: Adults: $10, kids under 12 are free. $10 parking. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)
- Website: www.greateratlantarvshow.com
5. South Carolina RV & Camping Show (Greenville)
- When: January 5-7, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm)
- Where: TD Convention Center, Greenville, South Carolina
- Tickets: Adults: $12, kids under 12 are free. $5 parking. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)
- Website: www.scrvshow.com
6. The Original Pittsburgh RV Show
- When: January 6-14, 2018 (Monday-Friday: 4pm-9pm, Saturdays: 10am-9pm, Sundays: 10am-5pm)
- Where: David L Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Adults: $12, Seniors (55 and older): $10, Active Military: $10, Children (6-16): $5, Kids 5 & under: Free
- Website: www.pittrvshow.com
7. Indy RV Expo
- When: January 6-14, 2018 (Saturdays: 10am–9pm, Sundays: 11am-5pm, Monday-Friday: 1pm-8pm)
- Where: Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Tickets: Adults: $8.00, Seniors (60+): $7.00, Kids 16 & under: Free with adult admission. Parking is free Monday-Friday, and $5 on the weekends (Fri-Sun).
- Website: www.indyrvexpo.com
8. Valley RV & Camping Show
- When: January 12-14, 2018 (Friday and Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: noon-5pm)
- Where: Century Center, South Bend, Indiana
- Tickets: Adults: $8, kids 15 & under are free
- Website: rvshows.org/valley-rv-camping-show
9. Mid America RV Show
- When: January 11-14, 2018 (Thursday: 1pm-8pm, Friday: 12pm-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)
- Where: Kansas City Convention Center-Bartle Hall, Kansas City, Kansas
- Tickets: Adults: $12, kids under 12 are free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)
- Website: www.midamericarvshow.com
10. Washington Camping RV Expo
- When: January 12-14, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)
- Where: Dulles Expo Center, Chantilly, Virginia
- Tickets: Adults: $10, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)
- Website: www.washingtonrvexpo.com
11. Greater Chicago RV Show
- When: January 19-21, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 9am-8pm,Sunday: 10am-5pm)
- Where: Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, Illinois
- Tickets: Adults: $12, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)
- Website: www.greaterchicagorvshow.com
12. 57th Annual RV & Campgrounds Show
- When: January 12-14, 2018 (Friday & Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)
- Where: Allentown Fairgrounds – 302 North 17th Street, Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Adults: $7, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free.
- Website: www.allentowntradeshows.com
13. 30th Annual Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale
- When: January 18-21, 2018 (Thursday 12pm-8pm, Friday & Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm)
- Where: Spokane Fair and Expo Center, Spokane, Washington
- Tickets: Adults: $8 (cash only), kids 12 and under are free with an adult. Admission is good all weekend. Parking is free.
- Website: www.spokanervshow.com
14. Toronto RV Show and Sale
- When: January 18-21, 2018 (Thursday-Saturday 10am-7pm, Sunday 11am-5pm)
- Where: Toronto Congress Centre, Toronto, ON (Canada), Entrances – Hall D & Hall G
- Tickets: Thursday & Friday: $7.50, Saturday & Sunday: $15. Kids 16 and under are free if accompanied by an adult. (Get tickets here.)
- Website: http://www.rvshowsontario.ca/toronto-rv-show/
15. New Jersey RV & Camping Show (Edison)
- When: January 19-21, 2018 (Friday: 12pm-8pm, Saturday: 10am-7pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)
- Where: NJ Convention & Expo Center, Edison, New Jersey
- Tickets: Adults: $10, kids 12 & under are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)
- Website: www.newjerseyrvshow.com
16. Lexington RV Show
- When: January 19-21, 2018 (Friday: 1pm-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)
- Where: Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Kentucky
- Tickets: Adults: $8, kids 12 & under are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)
- Website: www.lexingtonrvshow.com
17. Georgia RV & Camper Show
- When: January 19-21, 2018 (Friday: 11am-7pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)
- Where: Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta, Georgia
- Tickets: Adults: $9, Children 6-15: $4, Kids 5 & under are free. Tickets are good for the entire weekend. Parking is free.
- Website: www.natcshows.com/rv.html
18. Cincinnati-Dayton RV Show
- When: January 25-28, 2018 (Thursday: 1pm-8pm, Friday: 1pm-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)
- Where: Dayton Convention Center, Dayton, Ohio
- Tickets: Adults: $10, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)
- Website: www.daytonrvshow.com
19. Greater Phoenix RV Show
- When: January 26-28, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)
- Where: Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, Arizona
- Tickets: Adults: $10, kids 12 & under are free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)
- Website: www.greaterphoenixrvshow.com
20. Atlanta Camping & RV Show
- When: January 26-28, 2018 (Friday: 11am-7pm, Saturday: 9am-7pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)
- Where: Atlanta Exposition Center South, Atlanta, Georgia
- Tickets: Adults: $10.00, Seniors 55+: $9, Kids 6-16: $5, Kids under 6 are free.
- Website: www.atlantaRVshow.com
21. Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show
- When: February 1-4, 2018 (Thursday-Saturday: 11am-9pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm)
- Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Tickets: Adults: $8, Seniors 60+ $5, Children 5-12: $2, Family day pass (2 adults and up to 3 kids): $16
- Website: http://rvshows.org/fort-wayne-wonderland-rv-camping-show/
22. 52nd Annual Detroit Camper & RV Show
- When: February 7-11, 2018 (Weekdays 2-9pm, Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-6pm)
- Where: Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, Michigan
- Website: www.marvac.org
23. Austin RV Expo
- When: February 15-18, 2018 (Thursday noon-8pm, Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 10am-5pm)
- Where: Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas
- Tickets: Adults $10, Children 7-12: $6, Seniors 60+: $6, Kids under 7: Free.
- Website: austinrvexpo.com/
24. 53rd Annual Maryland RV Show
- When: February 16-18, 23-25 (no show February 19-22), Friday & Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am – 6pm
- Where: Maryland State Fairgrounds in Lutherville/Timonium, Maryland
- Tickets: One Day Pass: $8, Multi-Day Pass: $12. Print this coupon for $2 off.
- Website: www.mdrv.com
25. Chattanooga RV Show
- When: February 16-18, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)
- Where: Chattanooga Convention Center, Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Tickets: Adults $8, kids 12 & under are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)
- Website: https://www.thechattanoogarvshow.com/
The show dates, times, and locations are subject to change, so be sure to check out their website and/or call ahead for more information.
Do you know of any other RV shows coming up in January or February 2018? Add them to this list in the comments below.
Comments
Ray Brown says
Nikki,
You forgot one of the biggest shows in the southwest, The Big Tent in Quartzsite Arizona! Hundreds of thousands of RV’ers flock to this area every winter, and most of us specifically are there for the Big Tent. Free Admission. Many RV Dealers. But what makes this show unique is the focus on those who full-time and snowbird RV’ers as opposed to newcomers or those part-timers that may want to upgrade at the other shows. There are even job recruiters for workkampers! Most of the after-market companies are there too. It’s the Number 1 Show for us each year!