25 Winter RV Shows Coming Up Soon In 2018

Winter RV shows are the best place to see the latest motorhomes, fifth wheels, and travel trailers. The events host hundreds of exhibitors showcasing RVs and campers, with special discounts on rigs and various camping gear. You can also get questions answered by local experts, and attend informative seminars to learn more about RVs and accessories.

According to the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association, there are lots of RV shows coming up soon in January and February. Check out if any of these events are going on in your area and remember to mark the dates on your calendar.

1. Colorado RV Adventure & Travel Show

When: January 4-6, 2018 (Thursday: 9am-8pm, Friday: 9am-8pm, Saturday: 8am-8pm)

January 4-6, 2018 (Thursday: 9am-8pm, Friday: 9am-8pm, Saturday: 8am-8pm) Where: Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Convention Center, Denver, Colorado Tickets: Adults: $14, kids under 12 are free. Parking $12. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)

Adults: $14, kids under 12 are free. Parking $12. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets) Website: www.corvshow.com

2. Wisconsin RV Show

When : January 5-7, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 9am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)

: January 5-7, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 9am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm) Where : Wisconsin Center District, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

: Wisconsin Center District, Milwaukee, Wisconsin Tickets : Adults: $10, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)

: Adults: $10, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets) Website: www.thewisconsinrvshow.com

3. Knoxville RV Show

When: January 5-7, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)

January 5-7, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm) Where: Sevierville Convention Center, Sevierville, Tennessee

Sevierville Convention Center, Sevierville, Tennessee Tickets: Adults: $8, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)

Adults: $8, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets) Website: www.knoxvillervshow.com

4. Greater Atlanta RV Show

When: January 5-7, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm)

January 5-7, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm) Where: Georgia International Convention Center, College Park, Georgia



Georgia International Convention Center, College Park, Georgia Tickets: Adults: $10, kids under 12 are free. $10 parking. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)

Adults: $10, kids under 12 are free. $10 parking. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets) Website: www.greateratlantarvshow.com



5. South Carolina RV & Camping Show (Greenville)

When: January 5-7, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm)

January 5-7, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm) Where: TD Convention Center, Greenville, South Carolina

TD Convention Center, Greenville, South Carolina Tickets: Adults: $12, kids under 12 are free. $5 parking. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)

Adults: $12, kids under 12 are free. $5 parking. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets) Website: www.scrvshow.com

6. The Original Pittsburgh RV Show

When: January 6-14, 2018 (Monday-Friday: 4pm-9pm, Saturdays: 10am-9pm, Sundays: 10am-5pm)

January 6-14, 2018 (Monday-Friday: 4pm-9pm, Saturdays: 10am-9pm, Sundays: 10am-5pm) Where: David L Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

David L Lawrence Convention Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Tickets: Adults: $12, Seniors (55 and older): $10, Active Military: $10, Children (6-16): $5, Kids 5 & under: Free

Adults: $12, Seniors (55 and older): $10, Active Military: $10, Children (6-16): $5, Kids 5 & under: Free Website: www.pittrvshow.com

7. Indy RV Expo

When: January 6-14, 2018 (Saturdays: 10am–9pm, Sundays: 11am-5pm, Monday-Friday: 1pm-8pm)

January 6-14, 2018 (Saturdays: 10am–9pm, Sundays: 11am-5pm, Monday-Friday: 1pm-8pm) Where: Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, Indiana



Indiana State Fairgrounds, Indianapolis, Indiana Tickets: Adults: $8.00 , Seniors (60+): $7.00, Kids 16 & under: Free with adult admission. Parking is free Monday-Friday, and $5 on the weekends (Fri-Sun).



Adults: $8.00 Seniors (60+): $7.00, Kids 16 & under: Free with adult admission. Parking is free Monday-Friday, and $5 on the weekends (Fri-Sun). Website: www.indyrvexpo.com

8. Valley RV & Camping Show

When: January 12-14, 2018 (Friday and Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: noon-5pm)



January 12-14, 2018 (Friday and Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: noon-5pm) Where: Century Center, South Bend, Indiana



Century Center, South Bend, Indiana Tickets: Adults: $8, kids 15 & under are free

Adults: $8, kids 15 & under are free Website: rvshows.org/valley-rv-camping-show



9. Mid America RV Show

When: January 11-14, 2018 (Thursday: 1pm-8pm, Friday: 12pm-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)



January 11-14, 2018 (Thursday: 1pm-8pm, Friday: 12pm-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm) Where: Kansas City Convention Center-Bartle Hall, Kansas City, Kansas



Kansas City Convention Center-Bartle Hall, Kansas City, Kansas Tickets: Adults: $12, kids under 12 are free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)

Adults: $12, kids under 12 are free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets) Website: www.midamericarvshow.com

10. Washington Camping RV Expo

When: January 12-14, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)



January 12-14, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm) Where: Dulles Expo Center, Chantilly, Virginia



Dulles Expo Center, Chantilly, Virginia Tickets: Adults: $10, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)

Adults: $10, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets) Website: www.washingtonrvexpo.com



11. Greater Chicago RV Show

When: January 19-21, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 9am-8pm,Sunday: 10am-5pm)



January 19-21, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 9am-8pm,Sunday: 10am-5pm) Where: Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, Illinois



Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center, Schaumburg, Illinois Tickets: Adults: $12, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)

Adults: $12, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets) Website: www.greaterchicagorvshow.com

12. 57th Annual RV & Campgrounds Show

When: January 12-14, 2018 (Friday & Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)

January 12-14, 2018 (Friday & Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm) Where: Allentown Fairgrounds – 302 North 17th Street, Allentown, Pennsylvania

Allentown Fairgrounds – 302 North 17th Street, Allentown, Pennsylvania Tickets: Adults: $7, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free.

Adults: $7, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Website: www.allentowntradeshows.com

13. 30th Annual Inland Northwest RV Show and Sale

When: January 18-21, 2018 (Thursday 12pm-8pm, Friday & Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm)

January 18-21, 2018 (Thursday 12pm-8pm, Friday & Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm) Where: Spokane Fair and Expo Center, Spokane, Washington



Spokane Fair and Expo Center, Spokane, Washington Tickets: Adults: $8 (cash only), kids 12 and under are free with an adult. Admission is good all weekend. Parking is free.

Adults: $8 (cash only), kids 12 and under are free with an adult. Admission is good all weekend. Parking is free. Website: www.spokanervshow.com

14. Toronto RV Show and Sale

When: January 18-21, 2018 (Thursday-Saturday 10am-7pm, Sunday 11am-5pm)

January 18-21, 2018 (Thursday-Saturday 10am-7pm, Sunday 11am-5pm) Where: Toronto Congress Centre, Toronto, ON (Canada), Entrances – Hall D & Hall G



Toronto Congress Centre, Toronto, ON (Canada), Entrances – Hall D & Hall G Tickets: Thursday & Friday: $7.50, Saturday & Sunday: $15. Kids 16 and under are free if accompanied by an adult. (Get tickets here.)

Thursday & Friday: $7.50, Saturday & Sunday: $15. Kids 16 and under are free if accompanied by an adult. (Get tickets here.) Website: http://www.rvshowsontario.ca/toronto-rv-show/

15. New Jersey RV & Camping Show (Edison)

When: January 19-21, 2018 (Friday: 12pm-8pm, Saturday: 10am-7pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)

January 19-21, 2018 (Friday: 12pm-8pm, Saturday: 10am-7pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm) Where: NJ Convention & Expo Center, Edison, New Jersey



NJ Convention & Expo Center, Edison, New Jersey Tickets: Adults: $10, kids 12 & under are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)

Adults: $10, kids 12 & under are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets) Website: www.newjerseyrvshow.com

16. Lexington RV Show

When: January 19-21, 2018 (Friday: 1pm-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)

January 19-21, 2018 (Friday: 1pm-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm) Where: Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Kentucky

Kentucky Horse Park, Lexington, Kentucky Tickets: Adults: $8, kids 12 & under are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)

Adults: $8, kids 12 & under are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets) Website: www.lexingtonrvshow.com

17. Georgia RV & Camper Show

When: January 19-21, 2018 (Friday: 11am-7pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)

January 19-21, 2018 (Friday: 11am-7pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm) Where: Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta, Georgia

Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta, Georgia Tickets: Adults: $9 , Children 6-15: $4 , Kids 5 & under are free . Tickets are good for the entire weekend. Parking is free.



Adults: $9 Children 6-15: $4 Kids 5 & under are free Tickets are good for the entire weekend. Parking is free. Website: www.natcshows.com/rv.html



18. Cincinnati-Dayton RV Show

When: January 25-28, 2018 (Thursday: 1pm-8pm, Friday: 1pm-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)

January 25-28, 2018 (Thursday: 1pm-8pm, Friday: 1pm-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm) Where: Dayton Convention Center, Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Convention Center, Dayton, Ohio Tickets: Adults: $10, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)

Adults: $10, kids under 12 are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets) Website: www.daytonrvshow.com

19. Greater Phoenix RV Show

When: January 26-28, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)



January 26-28, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm) Where: Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, Arizona



Phoenix Convention Center, Phoenix, Arizona Tickets: Adults: $10, kids 12 & under are free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)

Adults: $10, kids 12 & under are free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets) Website: www.greaterphoenixrvshow.com



20. Atlanta Camping & RV Show

When: January 26-28, 2018 (Friday: 11am-7pm, Saturday: 9am-7pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)



January 26-28, 2018 (Friday: 11am-7pm, Saturday: 9am-7pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm) Where: Atlanta Exposition Center South, Atlanta, Georgia



Atlanta Exposition Center South, Atlanta, Georgia Tickets: Adults: $10.00, Seniors 55+: $9, Kids 6-16: $5, Kids under 6 are free.

Adults: $10.00, Seniors 55+: $9, Kids 6-16: $5, Kids under 6 are free. Website: www.atlantaRVshow.com



21. Fort Wayne RV & Camping Show

When: February 1-4, 2018 (Thursday-Saturday: 11am-9pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm)

February 1-4, 2018 (Thursday-Saturday: 11am-9pm, Sunday: 11am-5pm) Where: Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana



Allen County War Memorial Coliseum, Fort Wayne, Indiana Tickets: Adults: $8, Seniors 60+ $5, Children 5-12: $2, Family day pass (2 adults and up to 3 kids): $16

Adults: $8, Seniors 60+ $5, Children 5-12: $2, Family day pass (2 adults and up to 3 kids): $16 Website: http://rvshows.org/fort-wayne-wonderland-rv-camping-show/

22. 52nd Annual Detroit Camper & RV Show

When: February 7-11, 2018 (Weekdays 2-9pm, Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-6pm)

February 7-11, 2018 (Weekdays 2-9pm, Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-6pm) Where: Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, Michigan

Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi, Michigan Website: www.marvac.org

23. Austin RV Expo

When: February 15-18, 2018 (Thursday noon-8pm, Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 10am-5pm)

February 15-18, 2018 (Thursday noon-8pm, Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 10am-8pm, Sunday 10am-5pm) Where: Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas



Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas Tickets: Adults $10, Children 7-12: $6, Seniors 60+: $6, Kids under 7: Free.



Adults $10, Children 7-12: $6, Seniors 60+: $6, Kids under 7: Free. Website: austinrvexpo.com/

24. 53rd Annual Maryland RV Show

When: February 16-18, 23-25 (no show February 19-22), Friday & Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am – 6pm



February 16-18, 23-25 (no show February 19-22), Friday & Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am – 6pm Where: Maryland State Fairgrounds in Lutherville/Timonium, Maryland



Maryland State Fairgrounds in Lutherville/Timonium, Maryland Tickets: One Day Pass: $8, Multi-Day Pass: $12 . Print this coupon for $2 off.



One Day Pass: $8, Multi-Day Pass: $12 Print this coupon for $2 off. Website: www.mdrv.com



25. Chattanooga RV Show

When: February 16-18, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm)

February 16-18, 2018 (Friday: 10am-8pm, Saturday: 10am-8pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm) Where: Chattanooga Convention Center, Chattanooga, Tennessee



Chattanooga Convention Center, Chattanooga, Tennessee Tickets: Adults $8, kids 12 & under are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets)



Adults $8, kids 12 & under are free. Parking is free. Good Sam Discount 50% off (up to 2 tickets) Website: https://www.thechattanoogarvshow.com/



The show dates, times, and locations are subject to change, so be sure to check out their website and/or call ahead for more information.

Do you know of any other RV shows coming up in January or February 2018? Add them to this list in the comments below.