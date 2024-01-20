10 Class C RVs for 2024 That Are Perfect For Families

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

The snow may be falling outside, but this is the time of year the RV industry debuts new models for the new year. Plenty of RV brands have announced details about their new lineups. If you’re in the market for Class C RVs, you’ll love the huge selection of family-friendly options.

Class C RVs have been a staple in the world of family camping for many years. They feature an overhang above the driver’s cabin, which usually holds an extra bunk. This built-in sleeping space has made them a popular choice for family camping trips.

If you’re interested in buying a Class C RV, you’ll have a lot of options. Some are compact and can only accommodate about four people. But others can host up to 10 passengers, as well as all the essential amenities you need for a memorable trip. Below, we’ve selected a few of the best models to look for in 2024.

Best Class C RVs for Families

Highest Sleeping Capacity: Entegra Esteem 31F

Exterior Length: 32′ 6″

32′ 6″ Freshwater Storage Capacity: 47 gal

47 gal Sleeping Capacity: Up to 10 people

Up to 10 people Base MSRP: $186,975

Photo courtesy Entegra Coach.

First up, we have a motorhome with an impressive sleeping capacity! Several Class C RVs can accommodate up to eight people, but it’s rare to find one that can host 10 passengers. The Entegra Esteem 31F accomplishes this task thanks to a queen-size bed, a pair of bunks, a 68-inch jackknife sofa, the dinette, and the cabover bunk.

To learn more about this impressive floorplan, visit entegracoach.com

Walk-in Closet: Gulf Stream Coach Conquest 6250

Exterior Length: 26′ 9″

26′ 9″ Freshwater Storage Capacity: 41 gal

41 gal Sleeping Capacity: Up to 6 people

Up to 6 people MSRP: $N/A

Photo courtesy Gulf Stream Coach.

Storage space is a vital element of every RV, but even more if you plan to travel with your family. If you need a special place to store everyone’s clothes, or some other bulky items, you may be interested in the Conquest 6250 from Gulf Stream. This compact RV features a large walk-in closet that’s perfect for storing everyone’s belongings. The floorplan also includes space for a pantry, overhead storage in the loft, and several cabinets.

Check out the full details at gulfstreamcoach.com

Multiple Bathrooms: Renegade RV X45BBC

Exterior Length: 44′ 11″

44′ 11″ Freshwater Storage Capacity: 150 gal

150 gal Sleeping Capacity: Up to 7 people

Up to 7 people MSRP: $764,772

Floorplan courtesy Renegade RV.

If you’ve ever traveled in a motorhome, you know that it can be hard for multiple people to share one small bathroom. The Renegade X45BBC solves this problem by integrating two full bathrooms into the floorplan. One is located at the rear, next to the master bedroom. The other connects to the main living space and sits across from the bunk bed nook. With two toilets, two showers, and two sinks at your disposal, everybody can stay clean, fresh, and happy.

This unique floorplan is definitely worth exploring. Check it out at renegaderv.com

Bathtub Model: Forest River Solera 32DSB

Exterior Length: 32′ 3″

32′ 3″ Freshwater Storage Capacity: 44 gal

44 gal Sleeping Capacity: 6+ people

6+ people MSRP: $136,886

Floorplan courtesy Forest River.

A shower is all well and good, but sometimes you need a bathtub to clean young children who can’t shower by themselves. Bathtubs are a rare commodity in RVs, but luckily the Solera 32DSB has your back. This model features a combo shower/bathtub so everybody can choose how to wash themselves. There’s also a flip-down bunk bed across the hall and a kid’s sofa sleeper, making this a family-friendly option for all ages.

Learn more details about the Solera 32DSB at forestriverinc.com

Toy Hauler Motorhome: Thor Outlaw 29J

Exterior Length: 31′ 2″

31′ 2″ Freshwater Storage Capacity: 40 gal

40 gal Sleeping Capacity: Up to 6 people

Up to 6 people MSRP: $181,350

Toy haulers are generally fifth-wheels, but Thor Motor Coach created a Class C RV with a sizeable gear garage. The Outlaw 29J includes several standard features, such as a full bathroom, a kitchen, and a pair of sofas that can convert into beds. But at the rear, there’s 64-square-foot garage. This can be used to store bulky camping gear, or a queen-size bed can lower down for extra sleeping space. It’s an ideal multi-purpose vehicle for an adventurous family.

Explore the floorplan and additional details at thormotorcoach.com

Bunkhouse Models

The models above all have unique features that set them apart. But sometimes, you just need a traditional RV with plenty of sleeping space, a bathroom, and a decent amount of storage. If that’s the case for you, check out these popular bunkhouse options that would be perfect for any traveling family.

Jayco Greyhawk 31F

Exterior Length: 32′ 6″

32′ 6″ Freshwater Storage Capacity: 47 gal

47 gal Sleeping Capacity: Up to 7 people

Up to 7 people MSRP: $170,843

Photo courtesy Jayco.

Jayco RVs have been a family favorite for many years. The Greyhawk 31F is a cozy floorplan that features a rear bedroom, a bathroom that opens from two sides for maximum accessibility, and plenty of sleeping space scattered around the layout. Nobody will have to sleep on the floor here.

Learn more about the Greyhawk 31F floorplan at jayco.com

Entegra Accolade 37L

Exterior Length: 39′ 4″

39′ 4″ Freshwater Storage Capacity: 72 gal

72 gal Sleeping Capacity: 7+ people

7+ people MSRP: $336,000

Floorplan courtesy Entegra Coach.

Next up, we have another entry from Entegra. These motorhomes are perfect for large groups who want to travel in style. The Accolade 37L is a bit larger than many Class Cs and it has extra storage space in the basement area. This model also has lots of sleeping options, including bunk beds, a 72-inch sofa bed, and a king-size bed in the rear primary bedroom. The kitchen is also a nice size for an RV.

Check out additional details about this floorplan at entegracoach.com

Thor Quantum LF31

Exterior Length: 32′ 8″

32′ 8″ Freshwater Storage Capacity: 40 gal

40 gal Sleeping Capacity: Up to 7 people

Up to 7 people MSRP: $178,200

Photo Courtesy Thor Motor Coach.

Another great bunkhouse model comes from the Thor Quantum lineup. The LF31 features one long slideout along the righthand side. This expands the entire floor plan and makes everything feel roomier. In addition to the main bed and bunk nook, this layout includes a large jack knife sofa, a Dream Dinette, and an extra large bunk above the driver’s cab. Everyone can sleep in comfort here!

Learn more at thormotorcoach.com

Winnebago Minnie Winnie 31H

Exterior Length: 32′ 9″

32′ 9″ Freshwater Storage Capacity: 44 gal

44 gal Sleeping Capacity: Up to 8 people

Up to 8 people MSRP: $163,367

Photo courtesy Winnebago.

Winnebago has been one of the industry leaders for Class C RVs for many years. The company’s offerings for 2024 are better than ever, including the Minnie Winnie 31H. This model has a rear bedroom, a bunk bed nook, a dinette that can convert into a sleeping space, a sofa bed, and a cabover bunk. All of these options are smoothly integrated into the design and many of them serve multiple functions.

See the full details at winnebago.com

NeXus Triumph 32T

Exterior Length: 32′ 9″

32′ 9″ Freshwater Storage Capacity: 40 gal

40 gal Sleeping Capacity: Up to 7 people

Up to 7 people MSRP: $148,062

Photo courtesy NeXus RV.

Finally, you may want to consider the Triumph 32T for your next family trip. This Class C RV has two large slideouts to create extra interior space. This roominess comes in handy if you have young kids running around! Every passenger can also find a place to sleep with the myriad bed options. If you need a good all-around coach, you should definitely keep this one on your list!

Learn more about the Triumph 32T at nexusrv.com

