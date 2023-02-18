Know How To Prevent A Space Heater Fire In Your RV

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Avoid Having To Deal With A Space Heater Fire In Your RV

Using a space heater can be a great way to keep your RV warm and toasty on cold winter days. While your RV’s propane furnace will meet most of your heating needs, a space heater can quickly provide heat where you need it. The problem is, space heaters can cause (sometimes fatal) RV fires when we aren’t careful with them.

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reported that 9 out of 10 fire-related deaths involved the use of mounted or fixed electric space heaters. According to the report, space heaters were the leading cause of catastrophic fires in the US.

That being said, space heater fires in RVs are usually far more devastating than home fires due to their multitude of highly flammable components. The chances of you losing your life in an RV fire are far greater than losing your life in a house fire.

Have a fire escape and a fire extinguisher on hand

There are more than 2,000 RV fires each year. It makes good sense to be well prepared in case you are ever faced with this nightmare in your RV.

For instance, it’s a good idea to have a fire escape plan and practice your fire escape route before you need to use it. And don’t be shy about sharing it with everyone who stays or travels with you in the RV. Everyone in the RV should be familiar with the fire escape plan and routes.

You should also have a fire extinguisher within easy reach at all times. While most RVs come with a single fire extinguisher, having an extinguisher within easy reach at all times requires a minimum of three fire extinguishers, depending on the size of your RV.

Inside the RV, you should have a fire extinguisher in the kitchen and one in the sleeping area. Outside, you should have a fire extinguisher in an unlocked compartment and/or one in the tow vehicle.

While electric space heaters can be used safely in RVs, warming up an RV with a space heater requires more caution than using a space heater in a sticks-and-bricks home. This is due to both the limited size of the RV and the limited electrical supply in an RV.

Electric space heaters, including electric fireplaces, put a draw of about 12.5 amps onto RV wiring. With a constant draw, RV wiring can heat up and cause a fire. While breakers should take care of this, they can become worn and don’t always work.

Space heater fire safety tips

If you use a space heater in your RV, it should only be to supplement your RV furnace for short periods of time and not be run for extended periods. With that being said, here’s what else you can do to prevent having to deal with a space heater fire in your RV.

Be sure to buy a heater that has a seal from Underwriters Laboratories. Look for the UL seal on the space heater you are considering.

Get a heater with a thermostat and overheat protection.

Be sure to choose a space heater that has an auto shut-off feature, so it turns itself off if it gets too hot or tips over.

Keep the space heater at least three feet away from any object or material that could possibly burn. Remember, the electric fireplaces that many RVs come with now are actually just decorative space heaters. Don’t put dog beds or other flammable objects next to them.

Only use space heaters on a solid, flat, non-carpeted surface.

Keep space heaters out of the way in places where they won’t get tripped over.

Space heaters should only be used when you are present and awake. Never leave a space heater plugged in when you go to sleep or leave the RV.

Always keep children, pets, and their toys away from space heaters.

Never plug a space heater into an extension cord or power strip.

When you are using a space heater, frequently check the power cord and plug for heat. If the cord or plug seems warm, unplug it immediately.

Lynne lives, travels, and works full-time in a Forest-River R-Pod 180 with her 2-pointers, Jolene and Annabelle. Lynne has been an enthusiastic RVer for over 35 years. And then one day in 2019, she began full-time RVing as a lifestyle experiment. She quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full-time RV living. Lynne is a professional writer and has been a professional dog trainer since 1995. You can read about her travel adventures on her R-Pod Adventure blog, R-podyssey at: http://www.rpodaventure.com