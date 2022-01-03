Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

2022 Quartzsite RV Show Expects Record Turnout

The Quartzsite RV Show is advertised as the largest gathering of RVs in the world. The upcoming event for 2022 is scheduled for January 22-30. Every day there will be vendors, events, and shows running from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Due to the increasing demand for RVs and RV products, the event runners expect 2022 to be one of their biggest years ever!

Ever since COVID-19 sprung up, the RV industry has been growing in size and popularity. More and more people turned to campers so they could freely travel and create a home away from home. As such, the demand for new products has continued to grow, so RV shows are more important than ever. With the influx of new RVers, the 2022 event is expected to be one of the biggest on record.

If you love the RV lifestyle and want to connect with others who feel the same way, the Quartzsite RV Show could be a great destination for you. You can enjoy the warm weather, check out the new releases, and get off to a great start in the new year. There is a ton to explore this year!

When is the 2022 Quartzsite RV Show?

First off, let’s cover the when and where of this event. The Quartzsite RV Show starts on January 22, 2022, and ends on January 30, 2022. Each day of the show will last from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, but the final day will end at 3:00 p.m.

Where is the 2022 Quartzsite RV Show?

The street address is 700 S. Central Blvd, Quartzsite, AZ, 85346.

Because this is such a large and expensive event, it requires a lot of sponsors. There are several big names on the roster this year including Progressive Insurance, Dometic, Redlands RV & Truck, and Amazon. Their contributions make the show possible, so you should expect to see their products on display as well. The list of sponsors is completely full this year because so many people wanted to claim a piece of the show for 2022.

What to expect

In addition to some returning favorites, there are also going to be new RVs on display this year. Keep your eyes open for the new 2022 releases from several of the major RV manufacturers. You should expect to see offerings from Alliance, Grand Design, Keystone, Holiday Rambler, Entegra, and Braxton Creek (source).

There will also be live entertainment and special displays this year! The band Wicked Truth will be performing during the 2022 event. They play a wide range of music genres and are popular for many RV shows. Be sure to check out their concerts while you’re in the area.

A special fifth wheel will also be available for displays and tours during the 2022 Quartzsite RV Show. This is the Ultimate Montana, a tricked-out RV that is truly one of a kind! It features a claw-footed bathtub, 80-inch TV, and a beautiful floor plan. Be sure to check it out and learn the details from The Flipping Nomad and Keystone RV Company (who partnered up to create this vehicle).

In the past, the Quartzsite RV Show has drawn crowds of 750,000, but this fluctuates from year to year. Due to travel restrictions, the crowds in the past couple of years have been slightly smaller. The event planners expect the visitors to be back in full force for 2022, however. You should definitely expect to deal with crowds during your visit.

Food, fun, and friends are the top priorities of the show organizers. This is a great place to network and connect with others who share your passion for the RV lifestyle! Seminars, product demonstrations, and RV lifestyle tips are available for everyone. It’s also completely free to attend this event, although you will need to pay a separate fee for a campsite.

Complications for 2022

Although the 2022 show is expected to be bigger and better than ever, there are still some potential problems to keep in mind. It’s true that COVID-19 sparked a surge in popularity for the RV industry, but it also poses a risk to those who will be traveling for this event. With so many people gathered in one place and the Omicron variant on the rise, there is still a significant risk.

Visitors should ensure that they are as healthy as possible and take some precautions to limit the spread of the virus. With more people on-site, there is also a greater need for rules and regulations.

Be prepared to deal with the event organizers and possibly law enforcement as well. They are necessary to keep everything safe and peaceful, but their involvement may put a bit of a damper on the fun and freedom of this event.

Due to the heavy influx of travelers, you should also expect to deal with shortages and resource strains. After all, the town of Quartzsite can only accommodate a certain number of people! Try to bring as much of your own equipment and supplies as possible so you won’t have to rely on the stores nearby.

Some vendors have also expressed concerns about their products arriving on time. There have been shipment delays for many items, so the inventory may be a bit limited this year. The products definitely exist, but some are just stuck in transit or in containers on the ocean (source). Their selection may be smaller, but the vendors maintain their enthusiasm for this event and are planning to put on a good show.

The 2022 Quartzsite RV Show still places a lot of importance on guest satisfaction and fun. However, these complications are good to keep in mind when you’re making January plans. But if you feel that the experience is worthwhile, you’ll be in good company.

Passionate RVers look forward to this event every year and there will be lots of newcomers as well. You might make some new friends. You’ll also be first in line to see the changes and upgrades in the RV industry.

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.