How To Find Hoover Dam RV Parking

Is the Hoover Dam on your bucket list for your next RV road trip? Here’s how to find Hoover Dam RV parking so you can take in all the sights of this amazing engineering feat!

What is the Hoover Dam?

The Hoover Dam is one of the most marvelous engineering feats made by mankind, especially when you consider that it was constructed in the early 1930s. In fact, it’s considered one of the seven wonders of the engineering world, along with the International Space Station and Burj Khalifa, so you know it must be impressive!

The impressive engineering is only one of the allures of the Hoover Dam. Lake Mead, our country’s largest reservoir, is a picturesque beauty of blue water surrounded by steep cliffs and canyons. Although man-made, it’s spread over 248 square miles, making it so big you can even take a boat tour on it!

Visitors can not only view the dam in all its glory from the outside, but can tour inside as well to view the hydroelectric generators and passageways. Its proximity to the Grand Canyon and Las Vegas make the Hoover Dam a unique and logical addition to many different trips. So it’s no surprise that RVers love to swing by and check it out for themselves!

Tips for bringing your RV to Hoover Dam

The Hoover Dam does allow most recreational vehicles and trailers to visit. There are a few vehicles that are not allowed, such as commercial semi-trucks, double-stacked trailers, and end-enclosed box trucks.

The full guidelines for what vehicles are or are not allowed can be seen on this Crossing Guide.

When crossing the Hoover Dam, you will have to pass an inspection checkpoint. According to the Crossing Guide, all RVs will be thoroughly inspected before being allowed to pass through. The Bureau of Reclamation will fully inspect all passenger areas, cargo, and compartments, including any locked areas. You will be responsible for opening all areas and repacking all removed items. All weapons are prohibited.

Does the Hoover Dam have RV parking?

Yes, the Hoover Dam does have RV parking. There are a couple of options for paid and free parking.

Paid parking

The Hoover Dam sits between Nevada and Arizona, and there are parking lots on both sides. If you’ve unhitched your rig and are touring in your tow vehicle, there is a 459-spot parking lot across from the visitor center on the Nevada side. This lot costs $10.

However, RVs and trailers are only allowed on the Arizona side. You can cross to the Arizona side via the Mike O’Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge. Be aware that the road is now closed on the Arizona side, so when you’re finished you will have to go back the way you came from. There is no stopping on the bridge allowed.

Once you reach the Arizona side, the first parking lot you see on your left is the closest option and costs $10 to park.

Free parking

If you keep driving, you will find four more parking lots, each with no fees. If you park here, be prepared for a long walk back to the Visitor Center on the Nevada side of the dam.

Once you park, you can walk back over the bridge to take in the awe-inspiring views of the dam and make your way to the visitor center. Once there, you have your choice of a few different tours, all of which are super interesting and educational.

Overnight RV parking near the Hoover Dam

Once you’ve explored the Hoover Dam and you’re ready to make your way to your next campgrounds, you can pull out your RV LIFE App or get onto RV LIFE Trip Wizard! If you’ve already added the Hoover Dam as a stop on your trip’s itinerary, you can look quickly for nearby RV parks. You will be able to easily check out ratings, amenities, and park details, plus how far away it is from your current location. It couldn’t get any easier than that!

If you’re looking for the closest campground to Hoover Dam with the highest rating, you’ll find Boulder Beach Campground that is only six miles away with a 9.1 rating. By having a look at the features and reviews, you’ll see this is a no-frills campground with easy access to hiking and the lake.

If you realize that you actually need something with full hookups and easier access to a town, you can adjust your search to options in Boulder City. You’ll see that Canyon Trail RV Park also has great reviews plus full hookups, paved streets, Wi-Fi, and easy access to downtown Boulder City.

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.