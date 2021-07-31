A Smaller, More Affordable Alaska RV Rental

RVers who don’t want to drive all the way to Alaska, or deal with the current travel restrictions in Canada, may prefer flying in to Anchorage and finding an Alaska RV rental in the city. Summer is the best time to visit Alaska when the temperatures are more comfortable and the large expanses of wilderness provide the perfect place for a remote camping trip.

Get Lost Travel Vans

With several RV rentals near Anchorage, one company sets itself apart from the rest as a smaller, more affordable alternative to the traditional Alaska RV rental. Get Lost Travel Vans in Anchorage has a fleet of converted Dodge Grand Caravan minivans that are built out with a convertible table and bed for two, kitchenette in the back, and a rooftop tent for additional sleeping space. They offer unlimited miles with their van rentals, which is a huge plus when traveling the large state of Alaska.

A minivan camper

The small interior space is utilized very efficiently with a convertible set-up. This can be configured in three ways: as a storage compartment with the back seats ready for traveling, a table with bench seating for dining or lounging, or as a comfortable bed for two.

The center compartment, located behind the front seats, opens up to reveal a large storage space. It provides plenty of room to store all your gear, pantry food, and other essentials. This compartment is topped with a cushion and serves as both part of the bed or as part of the bench seating.

The tabletop is conveniently stored under the lid of this compartment. There is also a metal leg that can be set up to hold the tabletop in place. It takes less than a minute to set up the table and add in the cushions to create a backrest.

The table set-up

With the table set-up, there is comfortable seating on both sides for dining, playing games, or working. This is the ideal set-up when the weather turns gray. Built-in interior lights (powered via the camper battery) and windows allow plenty of light throughout the space.

The convertible bed

To set up the bed, three flaps on the front of the storage compartment can be folded out to hold the tabletop as part of the bed frame. Then it can be topped with the cushions, pillows, and cozy bedding that is stowed away when not in use.

When you want shade or privacy, simply slide the curtains across the windows and Velcro them in place. The van also comes well equipped with Skeeter Beaters that can be magnetically attached to the windows, allowing you to leave them cracked open for air flow (and to prevent condensation inside) without letting all the bugs in.

The minivan kitchen

The back of the van houses the kitchenette. It comes with a Dometic sink, pull-out fridge/freezer, and a slide-out drawer that holds a propane camping stove.

The kitchen is fully stocked with plates, cups, mugs, utensils, a cutting board, pots and pans, and everything needed for cooking while on the road. You can upgrade to include a coffee press, camp chairs, and other items to enhance your camping experience.

The sink faucet can be folded down and covered to create additional counterspace for prepping meals. Their water system includes a 9-gallon gray water tank and a 9-gallon fresh water tank along with an electric water pump. The fresh water can easily be refilled using the included hose once the gray water tank has been emptied.

Below the stove, there is additional storage space for small items like cups and utensils. The propane stove can be set up on the slide-out counter or moved around to other parts of the campsite like the picnic table.

The camper battery

Between the front seats is a middle console that houses the camper battery switches. These control the fridge, interior lights, water pump for the sink, and kitchen lights.

The camper battery can be easily recharged by driving during the day. It is separate from the main vehicle battery, so you can turn on the lights and keep the fridge powered without worrying about draining the van battery.

There is a standard 110V outlet in the kitchen that can be turned on as needed. An additional 110V outlet is located inside the van for plugging in things such as a laptop, phone charger, CPAP machine, etc. There are USB ports in the kitchen and inside the van for easily recharging electronics.

Find more sleeping space in the rooftop tent

There is also a rooftop tent that is simple to set-up and access via the provided ladder. This space provides additional sleeping space for two. It is a great option for those traveling with kids, but it’s spacious enough to fit adults as well.

Video tour

Check out the video tour below for a closer look at setting up the van. You can learn more about Get Lost Travel Vans and book your reservations through their website at GetLostTravelVans.com.

Trip ideas from Anchorage

Their location in Anchorage makes a great starting point to reach several amazing destinations. When you’re not exploring all the city has to offer, consider some of these places to take your Alaska RV rental:

Chugach State Park offers beautiful hiking and camping just minutes from Anchorage.

Denali National Park & Preserve is about a 4-hour drive north of Anchorage via the Parks Highway. This park claims home to the tallest mountain in North America. There are great hiking trails, campgrounds, and attractions including the Denali Bus Tours and Sled Dog Kennels.

The Kenai Peninsula is a few hours south of Anchorage. This scenic area is a great destination for fishing, kayaking, hiking and biking, and sightseeing.

Fairbanks is about a 6-hour drive from Anchorage via the Parks Highway (and about 2 hours from Denali). There is much to see in this area including a hot springs resort, hiking trails, and during certain times of the year, this area is renowned for the chance to see the Northern Lights.

Plan your Alaska camping trip

For more tips and valuable information from experienced Vanlifers, check out the articles on Vanlifers.com and join the #Vanlife community by following Vanlifers on Instagram. To plan your Alaskan adventure, use the RV LIFE Pro tools to find campgrounds, points of interest, and RV-safe GPS directions along your routes.