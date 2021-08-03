Top 10 Scenic RV Parks In Michigan

Home to more than 11,000 lakes, Michigan is one state you won’t want to miss. Michigan has the largest state park and state forest system of any state. Explore more than 78 state parks, 19 state recreation areas, and 6 state forests, spread out across the Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula.

When you are searching for the best RV parks in Michigan, it’s safe to say there are many that should fall under the most scenic parks in the state. Check out the RV parks in Michigan listed below but don’t be afraid to do your own research on Campground Reviews and with the RV LIFE Pro tools including RV Trip Wizard.

1. White River RV Park & Campground, Montague

Located in Western Michigan, this highly rated RV park offers 235 sites with a variety of options for RVers including full hook-up sites.

Amenities include a heated swimming pool, camp store, picnic shelter, recreation hall, and free Wi-Fi. Families can enjoy the R/C car track, playground, basketball court, horseshoe pits, volleyball, bicycling, hiking trails, fishing, and canoe, kayak, tube and raft rental for fun on the White River.

Don’t forget to enjoy all scenic Muskegon County has to offer. The campground is minutes from Lake Michigan beaches, the Hart/Montague bicycle trail, Silver Lake Sand Dunes, Pere Marquette Park, the USS Silversides Submarine Museum, and the Hackley and Hume Historic Site. You can also enjoy Michigan’s Adventure Amusement Park or check out local restaurants and farm markets.

2. Tahquamenon Falls State Park, Paradise

Tahquamenon Falls State Park offers several campground areas with 30-amp and 50-amp service – the Lower Falls Modern Campground, The Hemlock campground loop, open year-round, and the Portage campground loop, located near the river. This campground features an ADA-accessible modern toilet and shower building and some accessible campsites. A few sites have river views.

North Country Trail can be accessed from the campground. Visitors with disabilities can rent a track chair to help them explore areas of the park that traditional wheelchairs cannot go. These off-road, electronic chairs can run on trails, snow, sand, and up to eight inches of water and are available free on a first-come, first-served basis.

The park itself covers 50,000 acres stretching more than 13 miles. Visitors can see one of the largest waterfalls east of the Mississippi in the Eastern Upper Peninsula. The Upper Falls is 50 feet high and more than 200 feet wide with a maximum flow of more than 50,000 gallons of water per second recorded. Also check out more than 40 miles of hiking trails, 13 inland lakes, and some 20,000 acres of natural area.

Four miles downstream is the Lower Falls, a series of five smaller falls cascading around an island. These falls can be viewed from the riverbank, from the island, or via a rowboat rented from a park concession.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

3. Sleeping Bear Dunes, Empire

Visitors to Sleeping Bear Dunes can stay at the Platte River Campground where there are back-in and pull-through sites for RVs with electrical hook-ups.

Of course, don’t miss climbing the towering, perched dunes above Lake Michigan. The dune overlooks at the Sleeping Bear, Empire, and Pyramid Point bluffs are about 400 feet above Lake Michigan. With 65 miles of shoreline and numerous inland lakes and streams, there is much to see and do here. You can take a guided tour of the dunes or wander on your own.

Swim at one of the park’s many beaches, canoe one of the many inland lakes, hike one of the many trails through the forest, or visit the Manitou Islands in Lake Michigan. While you do these activities, you can enjoy birdwatching and viewing wildlife. Kids can take part in a rescue mission of shipwreck survivors at the Maritime Museum.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

4. Harbortown RV Resort, Monroe

This family-friendly resort is located on Lake Erie in Southeast Michigan. You can make Harbortown your base for activities in the area or just hang out at the campground and enjoy its many amenities.

The campground boasts 80 large pull-through sites with full hook-ups, along with free Wi-Fi and cable. Kids can enjoy arcade games, swimming, mini-golf, go karts, batting cages, an ice cream shop and more.

Head to Lake Erie and enjoy the scenic views while you pull in trophy-size Walleye from the Brest Bay and Bolles Harbor areas. Lake Erie Perch are plentiful along the Southeast Lower Peninsula coast of Michigan. Head upstream into the River Raisin for a chance at Smallmouth Bass. If you like, take advantage of boating, paddling, and many other water activities. The largest public boat launch on Lake Erie is just a half mile from the resort.

5. Porcupine Mountains State Park, Ontonagon

Take advantage of 30-amp sites with lots of room, some right on Lake Superior, and great views at Porcupine Mountains State Park.

As one of the most beautiful state parks in the US, there is much to see and do. From waterfalls to forest and Lake Superior, this is a nature lover’s paradise. Porcupine Mountains State Park has nearly 60,000 acres and is one of the few remaining large wilderness areas in the Midwest.

These mountains are home to the most extensive stand of old growth northern hardwood forest in North America west of the Adirondack Mountains, spanning at least 31,000 acres. With more than 90 miles of hiking trails, roaring waterfalls, miles of rivers and streams, and the choice of a modern or rustic campground, as well as backcountry camping, there is scenic view around every corner.

Some natural attractions include Lake of the Clouds, Presque Isle River corridor, Summit Peak observation tower, skiing, and disc golf. Porcupine Mountains Visitor Center offers interpretive programs, an exhibit hall, information on trail conditions, WiFi, and a gift shop.

6. Covert/South Haven KOA Holiday

With full hook-up sites, 50-amp service, and sites that will accommodate big rigs, this RV park in Michigan is perfect for hanging out around the camper or exploring the area. Six Lake Michigan beaches are within 10-15 minutes of this KOA, which is located near South Haven, St. Joseph, Saugatuck, and Holland.

At the park, kids can enjoy the jumping pillow, trampoline basketball, rock climbing, gem mining, carpetball, gaga ball, crafts, movie nights, and two fishing ponds. U-pick blueberries is also a popular activity.

Check out area attractions such as shopping, antiquing along country roads, a 34-mile bike trail, wineries, microbreweries, casinos, a kids museum, marinas, horseback riding, lighthouses, and dune rides. Nearby tourist attractions include the Michigan Maritime Museum, South Haven Light, Chocolate Garden, and Van Buren State Park.

We stayed at a premium patio site. It was a very nice, well-kept site. It had its own gas grill that they clean after every stay. The entire site was checked and cleaned every time. A ton of activities for the kids, but it was not annoying to people without kids. A lot of friendly employees constantly working. A quiet place to stay. Another bonus was that we were able to pick blueberries right in the campground – fun, and they were delicious. We camped at Covert / South Haven KOA Holiday in a Fifth Wheel. – via Campground Reviews

7. Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Munising

Check your big rig in at Pictured Rocks RV Park & Campground which offers full hook-ups near the national park. Spring and summer activities include boat tours, kayaking & canoeing, mountain biking, backpacking, underwater diving, swimming, mushrooming, ATV and ORV trails, golfing, boating, sandy beaches, and inland lake activities.

Nearby, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore hugs the south shore of Lake Superior in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. It is known for the dramatic multicolored Pictured Rocks cliffs. Unusual sandstone formations like Miners Castle and Chapel Rock are beautiful and unusual to see. Walk the trail at Twelvemile Beach which takes you through a nearby white birch forest. Remnants of shipwrecks are along the shoreline around Au Sable Point’s 19th century lighthouse.

8. Holland State Park, Holland

Holland State Park has several campgrounds. The Beach Campground is nestled between sand dunes with 98 paved campsites and 31 full hook-up sites. It is within 50 feet of swimming beaches and a metal detecting area.

Known for its sugar sand beaches, beautiful sunsets, and view of the “Big Red” Lighthouse, the park is home to beaches located on Lake Michigan and Lake Macatawa. Visitors can take advantage of paddle rentals, a new playground, and plenty of trails for biking and hiking. A boat launch is one mile east of the park, which covers 142 acres in Park Township, Ottawa County, and four miles west of Holland.

The “Big Red” Lighthouse is one of Michigan’s most photographed lighthouses and is on the south side of the Holland Channel. The best view of the lighthouse is along the boardwalk to the north pier, which is also wheelchair accessible. You can also view it from Mt. Pisgah, where the dune staircase takes you 157 feet above sea level.

9. Poncho’s Pond RV Park, Ludington

Situated near Lake Michigan, this 37-acre park features a scenic three-acre pond stocked with Blue Gill, Bass, Perch, and Channel Catfish. The pond is also available for paddle boats which rent by the half hour or hour. The park has 268 campsites, 260 with full hook-ups. All sites include a picnic table and fire pit.

Guests can enjoy the indoor pool and hot tub, plus two outdoor pools and an outdoor hot tub. Planned activities are scheduled throughout the season, as well as a video game room, basketball courts, horseshoe pits, shuffleboard courts, a volleyball net, playground, and fitness center.

The park is just a short drive from Stearns Park, Big Sable Point Lighthouse, Amber Elk Ranch, and Sandcastles Children’s Museum.

Stearns Park is the city’s largest beach with 2,500 feet of shoreline. Across from the beach is a large grassy area with picnic tables and grills. With plenty of shade, you can enjoy an intimate picnic or invite the family for a reunion.

The Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse is open for tours in the summer. Visit the lighthouse, watch the S.S. Badger sail by, or climb to the top for a $5 donation.

Ludington State Park provides an 18-mile trail where you can observe wildlife, set sail across Lake Michigan, or enjoy the sun along the shoreline of Hamlin Lake.

10. Lakeport State Park

Outdoor activities abound here with everything from canoeing to basketball courts and horseshoes. Located in east-central Michigan, guests can enjoy Lake Huron for fishing and boating, as well as hiking and hunting in season. Take time to view the wildlife, swim, or get out your metal detector to find some hidden treasure.

The park offers more than 250 campsites with picnic tables, fire pits, electric hook-ups, and modern shower and restroom facilities. There are also several pull-through sites.

Fishing and boating enthusiasts can take advantage of the state-managed boat launch in Lexington, 10 miles north of the park.

Just a few miles away is Port Huron where you can visit the Thomas Edison Depot Museum or check out the Fort Gratiot Lighthouse, the oldest lighthouse in Michigan and the second oldest on the Great Lakes. The current tower was built in 1829 and has helped guide ships for more than 187 years between Lake Huron and the St. Clair River.

Find more RV parks in Michigan

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than Campground Reviews and RV Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.