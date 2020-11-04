Who is ‘Girl Camper’ and Why is There a Magazine?

Janine Pettit has done it all. Now, add launching a beautiful print magazine to that list. Janine’s normal upbringing culminated in leaving Illinois for New Jersey and finishing her last year of high school in a new school, in an unfamiliar environment. That experience bred independence and strength. That strength carried through college, marriage, and kids. As the kids moved out, independence moved in and Janine realized there was plenty of time left on the clock to do some things she still wanted to do. You know, girl stuff…like camping. Janine stumbled onto an article about a women’s outdoor adventure group that traveled around the country in RVs. These girls were meeting new friends, and checking off bucket list adventures and doing things she had only dreamed of. Janine decided it was her time, and Girl Camper was born.

What is a Girl Camper?

Girl Camper is a brand, Janine’s brand, but it’s much more. Girl campers are women, young and old, with a desire to get outdoors and enjoy nature on their terms. Whether they are pulling their Lance Travel Trailer or towing a new Keystone Toy Hauler, girl campers are campers that are girls. They tow, they drive, and they set up camp. They empty black tanks and make minor repairs. They plan trips and check off boxes on their bucket lists. Sometimes they do this alone, other times with their spouses or families. Sometimes it’s with their buddies at a Girl Camper Event. Girl Campers are just girls that want to camp!

Girl campers also do more, and give back. The Flipping Nomad and Girl Camper member Cortni Armstrong recently made big news with her over-the-top fifth-wheel concept called the Ultimate Montana. Cortni demonstrated that with a strong will and great partners like Keystone, the sky’s the limit for Girl Campers. When it comes to giving back, these Girls are just as strong. As part of their third annual Charity Raffle, Girl Camper is auctioning off a Relic Trailer for their official charity, HoldYou Foundation. HoldYou Foundation’s mission is;

“To provide financial assistance to families in need who have a child facing a critical illness or injury; to hold the parents’ financial burdens so they can devote time to the care of their child.”

Why Girl Camper?

Like many RVers that turn to blogging or podcasting, Janine needed a niche for her voice to be heard. To be able to share what matters to her without getting lost in the noise. Janine found that space when she realized nobody was addressing what camping and RVing looked like for women. Whether married or not, traveling together or alone, there was just nothing there.

What do women think about driving, or towing? How do the ladies handle the black tank chores? How well versed are the girls in campground etiquette? What is a woman’s slant on trip planning? All of these questions were out there, there just wasn’t anyone answering them.

Girl Camper Magazine – A Powerhouse in Digital and Print

It didn’t take long for Janine’s vision of helping women find their own camping identity to take off. The Girl Camper website is a testament to the style, scope, and functionality that describes her brand. The site is beautiful, and the podcasts and articles are well done. You’ll find articles on tires right next to those on cooking and which camper cleaners to use. In fact the full gamut of information available to readers is impressive, driving home their motto;

“There’s no wrong way to camp like a girl”

Now, Janine has taken this success to the next level by creating a print edition of the Girl Camper Magazine. Some would say that creating a print magazine subscription in 2020 is crazy. Tell that to Eddie and Ozzie, as in the Eddie and Ozzie Awards. Girl Camper Magazine recently won a coveted Ozzie Honorable Mention Award for Design on their inaugural issue.

Despite living in a digital world, print magazines can and do thrive in niche markets where readers still want to hold a magazine in their hands. RVers especially like to get away from electronics, even briefly, and relish the idea of a high quality magazine to thumb through. Current RV magazines have been reduced to thin shells of their former selves, leading us to believe that print is dead. Girl Camper Magazine proves that is not the case.

The magazine itself is stunning. Crafted on heavy stock and filled top to bottom with beautiful content, you’ll want to save your copy forever. The print quality is fantastic and every page bursts with interesting and relevant information. The ad content is surprisingly sparse, certainly compared to other RV magazines available. You’ll get your money’s worth and more when you subscribe to the print edition.

A Magazine For ALL RVers

In the quest to provide quality content for campers that are girls, Girl Camper Magazine has ended up creating high quality RV lifestyle content for everyone. The magazine covers all aspects of RVing and camping for men and women alike. It’s in this spirit of meeting the needs for all RVers that has gained Girl Camper the kind of industry recognition normally reserved for larger brands. The message and authenticity of the Girl Camper brand and Janine’s tireless pursuit of making her content available has even captured the attention of Facebook.

Media officials at Facebook recently contacted Janine to inform her that her lively Girl Camper Facebook group of over 24,000 campers had a whopping 98% participation of its members. You know you are doing something right when Facebook calls to pat you on the back. That 98% number is a testament to the enthusiasm felt throughout the Girl Camper community and of the camaraderie both inside and outside the RV industry that Janine has fostered. That camaraderie manifests itself with local Girl Camper Chapters where;

“Girl Campers can find help, events and like minded camping friends in their own neck of the woods or someplace they’d love to travel to.”

Subscribe to Girl Camper Magazine

The Fall edition of Girl Camper Magazine is on the presses. Subscribe today, either for yourself or as a great holiday gift. Inspire yourself, or the women in your life by equipping them with tools to be better campers and enjoy the experience of camping and RVing even more.

