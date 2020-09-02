5 Reasons To Avoid RV Dishwashers

RV dishwashers have been available in some Class A RVs and fifth wheels for years. Not only does having a dishwasher add a familiar home-like touch to an RV, but it saves you from having to hand wash all the dishes.

The convenience of having a place to hide your dirty dishes in the limited kitchen space of the RV makes it tempting to include a dishwasher in your list of must-haves for your next RV. But you need to know that there are some drawbacks to having an RV dishwasher too.

1. RV dishwashers are expensive

RV dishwashers are specialized in both size and function for use in RVs. This makes them an expensive upgrade in an RV kitchen.

This is reflected in the price of the Class A or fifth wheel in which they are installed. If you choose to do an aftermarket installation of a built-in dishwasher, you may want to consider getting it professionally installed to make sure electrical and plumbing hookups are correct for your RV.

If you do decide to install it yourself, you can find several Youtube videos that show every step of the process, like this one from Firefly Builders:

2. They use a lot of water

Using a dishwasher can fill up your gray tank much faster than handwashing dishes. Typically, RV dishwashers use between 4 and 6 gallons of water, not including the water that is used for rinsing dishes before the dishwasher can clean them.

Another water-related issue is that overuse and time, many dishwashers leak. A leaking dishwasher could spell disaster in an RV.

3. RV dishwashers take up valuable space

Whether or not you choose a built-in dishwasher or a countertop model, RV dishwashers take up valuable space that could otherwise be used for storage or kitchen counter space. This can quickly lead to clutter in your RV kitchen.

4. They use a lot of electricity

Most RV dishwashers require 120-volt power. This means you either need to be fully plugged in to use them, or, if you are boondocking, you will need to use your generator, and they will eat up a lot of your off-grid power supply fast.

5. It’s one more thing to winterize

If you store your RV over the winter, you will need to winterize the dishwasher so that it doesn’t freeze over the winter. When you are ready to use your RV again, you have to de-winterize the dishwasher. Who needs the hassle?

Share your thoughts on RV dishwashers with us in the comments below and on iRV2 Forums.

Lynne lives, travels and works full time in the R-Pod 180 with 3 pointers and 1 small but vital corgi mix named Alice. Lynne began full time RVing as an experiment in 2019, but she quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full time RV living. Lynne is a professional dog trainer, offering mobile and online dog training services through her website at www.mydoggeek.com. You can read about her travel adventures on her blog at: https://rpodadventure.wordpress.com/