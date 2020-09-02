Go Camping In Brown County, Indiana

Located in the southeast corner of the Hoosier State and 20 miles east of Bloomington, the small town of Nashville is one of the main draws in Brown County, Indiana.

In 2012, Brown County, Indiana was designated an Indiana Cultural District, and the Village of Nashville is directly in the heart of that cultural setting. While visitors enjoy the many quaint shops, local wineries, and historic covered bridges, those seeking outdoor activities head to nearby Brown County State Park.

Camping in Brown County State Park

This enormous park features three campgrounds: Buffalo Ridge, Raccoon Ridge, and Taylor Ridge. If you have a large rig, make sure and request a spot at Buffalo Ridge. Combined, the Brown County State Park campgrounds offer 429 sites.

Amenities include 50/30/20 amp electrical, a central water spigot, restrooms, showers, laundry, a clubhouse, horse camp, dump station, camp store, and a nearby zip line.

Within the 16,000-acre park, visitors can enjoy hiking, biking, kayaking, and more. You can also catch bass, bluegill, and catfish at Lake Ogle and Lake Strahl. Other public lakes in the area include Yellowwood and Lemon Monroe. Also available within Brown County State Park are several bridle paths and stables for horses and ponies.



Covered bridges in Brown County

For covered bridge fans, there are two iconic covered bridges near Nashville, a 15-minute drive from Brown County State Park. The Ramp Creek Covered Bridge sits at the north entrance of the park, and is one of only four double tunnel bridges; it was built in 1838. The Bean Blossom Covered Bridge is just four miles north of Nashville spanning the Bean Blossom Creek.

Visit the shops in Nashville, Indiana

The Village of Nashville is the undisputed heart of that cultural scene. Though the town has only about a thousand residents, visitors consistently flock to the area to explore the many unique shops.

Take a stroll through the Brown County Art Guild, which showcases the best regional art of the past while supporting the highest quality of art today. The Guild curates its valuable permanent collection, supports and showcases current Guild artists, and creates experiences for patrons and enthusiasts of fine art in the community and region.

Brown County is also proud of Salt Creek Golf Retreat, a par 71 championship course that stretches to 6,308 yards. The course was built right into the hills, and winds through ravines and other terrain while crossing Salt Creek seven times during an 18-hole round.

Many golfers enjoy the seasonal changes as the fall colors offer a spectacular backdrop to the verdant golf course. After a round of golf, stop by the 19th Hole Sports Bar. Featuring a cozy atmosphere, the 19th Hole is open year-round, seven days a week, and serves lunch, dinner, and golfer snacks.

Brown County, Indiana is one of the most popular vacation destinations within the Hoosier State, regardless of the time of year. For more information about this scenic area, check out Visit Brown County.

Brown County State Park has an excellent 8.5 rating on Campground Reviews. Start planning your trip with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App With RV-Safe GPS.

Rick Stedman is an avid golfer, RVer, and writer who lives in Olympia, Washington. Rick writes a golf column, “The RV Golfer,” which is published every month in rvlife.com. He can be reached at rstedman@gmail.com.