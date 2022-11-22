Visit Aztec RV Resort Near Fort Lauderdale

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

RV Trip Ideas: Aztec RV Resort Near Fort Lauderdale, Florida

If you own a Class A RV and are looking for a great Florida destination, check out Aztec RV Resort near Fort Lauderdale. This is a luxurious place that is exclusive to Class A RVs. It can sometimes be hard to find campsites and resorts that can accommodate vehicles this large, so it’s nice to have a place where you know your needs will be met.

Florida is a popular destination for snowbirds, beach lovers, and anyone who loves the vibrant cities in this area. As such, you have a huge selection of resorts and campgrounds to choose from. We think that Aztec RV Resort stands above the rest though, so keep it in mind as you plan out your next trip!

We’ll cover some details about this amazing resort below. You’ll be able to learn more about their amenities, rental/ownership policies, and some attractions that are located in the area. The best way to judge a place is by word of mouth, so we’ll also cover some reviews this resort has gotten from visitors.

RV site options

Aztec RV Resort is located at 1 Aztec Blvd, Lot #1, Margate, FL. It’s near Fort Lauderdale and a few other cities in the area. Three canals surround the property, so there are lots of places to dip your feet in and cool off. This resort is also gated, so you can rest easy knowing that you and your vehicle are protected.

Like many other Florida resorts, this one is open all year round! If you’re looking for a warm place to spend the winter, this is a fantastic option. It has a grand total of 645 sites, so it’s one of the larger resorts in the area. However, some of these sites are permanently occupied by residents, so the actual number available for renting is a bit lower.

Speaking of which, let’s talk about renting vs owning here. Visitors can rent lots on a nightly, weekly, or seasonal basis. The sites start at $59 per night, but it may vary a bit depending on the size, amenities, or location. If you’re interested in owning a lot, you can also purchase one through the resort.

Lot owners can set up their RV full-time, but they also have the freedom to build on their lot and add personal features. Some optional add-ons include:

A patio

Tiki hut

Gazebo

Concrete shed (10′ X 14′)

Deluxe outdoor kitchen

Landscaping package

All the build options are highly modern and luxurious. If you’re not interested in building, condos are available for a monthly fee. Whether you rent or buy, you still get access to all the resort amenities as well.

Resort amenities

Speaking of amenities, let’s dive into some of the offerings of Aztec RV Resort! Because the resort is so large, it needs to have multiples of a few things. For example, there are two heated pools, two tennis courts, and two spas included in this layout. There’s also a top-of-the-line fitness center with a variety of workout equipment.

A media library is also on-site. Visitors can borrow a variety of books or movies from the resort as long as they keep them in good condition! This library is a great place to try out new things and expand your tastes.

Access to the luxurious clubhouse is also included in your stay. It comes with a tiki hut, which matches the decoration scheme of the resort perfectly. There are lots of places to relax, chat with people, and enjoy games in here.

Speaking of games, let’s talk about some outdoor games and activities that are part of Aztec RV Resort. They have:

Shuffleboard courts

Horseshoe pits

A putting green

A pickleball court

A volleyball court

Pétanque courts

And more!

The resort also hosts daily events and activities, so there is always something new to try. These might include game nights, BBQs, crafting, musical performances, movie nights, holiday parties, etc.

Aztec RV Resort is also equipped to meet your day-to-day needs. They offer full hookups at every RV site, as well as a community laundry room and Wi-Fi access.

Nearby attractions

The resort is a great place to set up camp and relax, but sometimes you need to get out and explore. Whether you live here full-time or are just passing through, you’ll appreciate the variety of attractions in the area.

There are lots of convenience options nearby such as a Walmart, Walgreens, Home Depot, and a bank. If you need food, medicine, or supplies, they’re within easy reach!

As mentioned above, Fort Lauderdale is also within striking distance of this resort. You can visit this vibrant city and enjoy its marina, shopping centers, restaurants, and lively entertainment. Miami is less than an hour away and the Florida Keys are within a day’s drive.

If you’re interested in the famous Florida beaches, you have a lot of options to choose from. If you just drive for a few minutes, you’ll be able to access Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Pompano Beach, and Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. These are all beautiful and sunny destinations where you can enjoy watersports, boating, swimming, and much more.

This area is also a sports hub! If you’re a fan, you can enjoy games of hockey, football, basketball, and baseball played by the local teams. Fishing, boating, and water rentals are also available at many locations.

Everglades National Park is also nearby, so you can spend a few days exploring the natural beauty of Florida. Wildlife is around every corner and this is a wonderful experience for nature lovers. All in all, the Aztec RV Resort has a fantastic location that puts it right in the middle of some of Florida’s best offerings. There’s something for everyone when you book a stay here.

Campground reviews

Now let’s get to the bread and butter of resort discussions: the reviews. The Aztec RV Resort has a lot going for it in terms of visitor feedback.

The resort currently has an average rating of 8.1 out of 10 on the RV LIFE Campgrounds review platform. This is one of the highest ratings in the area. The vast majority of RVers gave the resort an excellent or good review.

According to one reviewer,

“The park is impressive! Whereas we spent 2 separate nights here (one going to Key West and one coming back), the park is really not a one-nighter kind of place. It’s a place you would want to settle in for a week, a month or longer! RVs older than 10 years are against the normal rules but exceptions are made on a case-by-case basis (I saw several that were well past 10 years but looked nice.” – via Nrf on RV LIFE Campgrounds

If you have a Class A RV and want to experience everything that Florida has to offer, set your sights on Aztec RV Resort. It’s one of the premier resorts in the Fort Lauderdale area. For further information and resort contact info, visit their website at aztecrvresort.com.

