7 Best RV Parks In Florida For Snowbirds

Florida is a popular winter destination for snowbirds, full-timers, and families wanting to get away. It’s also the place to find beautiful resorts next to sunny beaches with plenty of amenities for everyone.

Palm Beach, Sarasota, Miami-Dade, and Pinellas County are some of the favorite areas. If you are looking for your next great place to stay, check out these high-end RV parks in Florida.

1. Juno Ocean Walk RV Resort

Just a short walk to the beach and shopping in Palm Beach County, this beautifully landscaped resort is one to put on your Florida “have-to-stay” list. Choose from 246 RV sites which include space for RVs and park models.

On the property, you can enjoy a swimming pool, hot tub, sports courts, and activities such as water aerobics, poker tournaments, pickleball, country line dancing, water volleyball and much more. The resort is pet-friendly and provides free wireless internet access and cable television.

Located off Route 1 in Juno Beach, Florida, the resort is close to a public beach, a public dog beach, the Juno Beach Pier, and Bluff’s Shopping Plaza. Are sports your thing? This Florida campground is near sport fishing, world class golf courses, the spring training home of the Marlins and the Cardinals, and FITTEAM Ballpark, a spring training destination for the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

2. Cypress Trail RV Resort

Fort Myers draws many snowbirds every winter to this part of the state. Fort Myers Cypress Trail RV Resort offers a private sandy beach on the Gulf of Mexico, along with nature trails, shuffleboard courts, and more than 50 golf courses in the county. Full hook-up sites have cable television, hard-wired internet, and WiFi is available at the clubhouse.

This gated community also offers 35 x 90 concrete sites, a 12,000-square-foot clubhouse with a fitness room, billiards room, card and game room, laundry, and private shower rooms. This campground in Florida also boasts a large, heated pool with two lap lanes, a social area, hot tub, tennis courts, pickleball courts, and bocce ball courts.

This pet-friendly community also boasts two dog parks for large and small dogs with doggie drinking fountains, a Tiki hut for dog owners, and a large doggie splash pool.

3. Three Lakes RV Resort

Check out this family-friendly resort in Hudson, Florida, with nearby Gulf beaches, family attractions, and outdoor amenities. Take part in pickleball, billiards, or fish at one of three catch-and-release lakes. Adults can relax at the Tiki hut lounge for a drink or take the family and enjoy local attractions nearby, including Weeki Wachee State Park, Weeki Wachee Mermaid Shows, Show Palace Dinner Theatre, or fishing charters and tours.

The gated property gives an added feeling of security. Sites offer full hook-ups with concrete pads that can accommodate up to 45-foot rigs with slide-outs. Lakefront sites are available and include extra landscaping and a shed for extra storage. Each site also includes a concrete patio area for outdoor seating plus cable and Wi-Fi.

4. The Tides RV Resort

This 55-plus community boasts stunning Gulf Coast views in a unique, upscale resort. The gated resort stretches across 95 acres and is beautifully landscaped with palms, a fully-stocked lake, and a pier.

Located on the west coast of Florida between Tampa and Sarasota, The Tides RV Resort offers a swimming pool, dock, shuffleboard, fishing, pickleball, a fitness center, and a clubhouse.

The Tides features wide, paved streets with 389 brick-paved, pull-in and back-in RV sites. Nearby Tampa, Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, and St. Petersburg provide great opportunities to explore the area.

Crystal blue waters surround Anna Maria Island where you can take in Bean Point Beach by bicycle, or kayak from Bayfront Park around the tip of Bean Point. After a day in the sun, sit back with a cocktail or cold beer at a local hotspot perched on the edge of Anna Maria’s iconic pier.

“Absolutely beautiful resort! We arrived January 1 and everyone was so welcoming made you feel at home. We are definitely enjoying every minute of it. A BIG THANK YOU to everyone at The Tides RV Resort for all the hospitality and making our stay here top notch.” — Lori B. Facebook comment

5. Sarasota Lakes RV Resort

Sarasota Lakes RV Resort is shareholder-owned with full hook-ups and basic cable included. Park amenities include a heated pool, tennis courts, shuffleboard, and laundry.

The pet-friendly resort encompasses 46 acres with 420 lots. Most shareholders who came in to rent or visit family fell in love with the serenity of the park. Of the 420 lots, the park has 357 permanent units with 78 occupied year-round.

The park is located near Sarasota Bay and area attractions including the Ringling Home and Museum, Longboat Key and Lido Beach, Overlook Park, and the Venice Fishing Pier. Visitors can enjoy world-famous golf courses and shopping on St. Armand’s Circle. Open-water enthusiasts can enjoy kayaking or boating or just relaxing on the local beaches.

6. Sunshine Holiday RV Resort

Sunshine Holiday RV Resort is located northwest of Fort Lauderdale and is operated by Thousand Trails. The beautiful campground sits on the shores of a private lake. The RV pads are spacious and can accommodate larger rigs. Many have picnic tables.

Amenities include multiple laundry facilities, private mailboxes, and activities such as Bingo, line dancing, weekly potluck dinners, church services, and other planned activities.

Beaches are only 10 minutes away, as well as fishing and Ft. Lauderdale attractions. Ft. Lauderdale is known as the “Venice of America” and is a popular tourist destination.

7. St. Petersburg KOA

St. Petersburg KOA offers deluxe patio RV sites, secluded back-in RV sites, and full hook-up 50 amp pull-through sites. Year-round activities include outdoor movies, themed weekends, and fishing from the dock on premises. Snowbirds can stay busy during the winter months with water aerobics, yoga, quilting, and painting.

Campground amenities include two hot tubs, an outdoor pool, sand volleyball court, pet play area, shuffleboard and more. Rent a kayak and paddle Long Bayou inland waters where you can watch herons, egrets, dolphins and other wildlife. The 38-mile Pinellas County fitness trail is great for a hike or jog.

Don’t forget to check out the charming St. Petersburg with its award-winning restaurants, breweries, museums, and shops. You might want to visit the Salvador Dali Museum, take in a Tampa Bay Rays game at Tropicana Field, or enjoy a soccer game at Al Lang Stadium.

Beachcombers will love the miles of sandy shores along the Gulf of Mexico in St. Pete Beach or Tampa Bay.

