15 Best RV Parks In The U.S. For Beach Camping

If you don’t mind a little bit of sand on the floor of your rig, then you are going to love these 15 beachside RV parks. Scattered around the U.S., these parks are either right next to a sandy beach or smack dab in the middle of them.

While many of these beaches are located in sunny Florida, you’ll still find some in other waterside spots such as Oregon and even New York. Make some room in the rig, it’s time to pack the towels and flip flops. To get up-to-date information and reviews on these and other RV parks, visit Campground Reviews.com.

1. Camp Gulf RV Park, Florida

We have to start with Camp Gulf RV Park in Florida. This RV park is the epitome of epic beach camping. Located on Miramar Beach, the park has both beachfront and beach sites for RVs.

Prices will depend on the season, but even the beach sites have hookups and picnic tables right on the white sand. The town of Destin is only about 10 minutes away.

2. Beverly Beach State Park, Oregon

There are actually two Beverly Beaches on this list. The first is located in Oregon. If you don’t mind a little more wind and fog than Florida, then this is your RV park.

Located near Newport on the Central Oregon Coast, Beverly Beach State Park has 53 full hookup sites and 76 electrical sites. The sites are in the forest, but just steps away from Beverly Beach. Check out this RV LIFE article to learn more about camping in this state park.

3. Beverly Beach Camptown RV Resort, Florida

The second Beverly Beach is located near St. Augustine and has over 1,500 feet of beach access from the park. All RV sites have full hookups with 50 amp service and the park has three bathhouses. The premier beachfront sites have views of the Atlantic Ocean and are 60-feet long with cement patios.

4. Jalama Beach Park, California

Located in beautiful Santa Barbara County in Southern California, Jalama Beach County Park has over 107 sites, all with access to Jalama Beach. The park also has cabins for rent and tent sites. The beach is tucked away from the SoCal larger cities, but close to the wineries and tiny towns of Solvang and Los Olivos.

5. Myrtle Beach Travel Park, South Carolina

Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand are some of the most popular tourist spots on the South Carolina coast. However, there is still room for RVers at this large park. With over 1,000 sites, the park is akin to a small town, but has over 1/2 a mile of beach access. The park also has a pool, water play park, and kayak rentals.

6. North Landing Beach, Virginia

With beachview sites, wooded sites, and cabin rentals, this campground resort near the wildlife sanctuaries of Southern Virginia has a lot to choose from. The park’s amenities include a private beach, kayaking and crabbing, lawn games, bocce ball, and a swimming pool for the summer.

7. Andersen’s RV Park, Washington

Located on the Long Beach Peninsula in Washington, this park is the place for sunsets. This family-owned RV park has 60 full hookup sites for big rigs and premium sites right next to the beach. The park also has forested sites if you need a little shade. Andersen’s is pet-friendly and even has an outdoor hot shower for washing sand off the pooch.

8. Andy Bowie Park, Texas

Padre Island in Texas is world-renowned for its beaches. Located on the Gulf of Mexico, this county park not only has access to the beach, but sites right on the sand. Due to some tighter areas and the sandy roads, this park may not be the best choice for larger rigs.

9. Flagler by the Sea Campground, Florida

Sorry, but we just can’t seem to stay away from this area of North Florida. This campground is located right on the water and has several site options and prices to choose from. All these sites have full hookups and free WiFi. The park is located close to the historic town of St. Augustine.

10. Crazy Horse Campgrounds, Arizona

You wouldn’t think you could camp on the beach in the middle of the desert, but Crazy Horse Campgrounds is located right on Lake Havasu. The park offers quick access to both the beach and the water. All the sites include water and electricity, but no sewer hookups.

11. MacKerricher State Park, California

Located on the beautiful Mendocino Coast, this state park is located right on the beach, but the sites are tucked away in the forest. Because of the trees, the sites are private, but you still get quick access to the beach and the tide pools and lagoons. This is the place for wildlife lovers.

12. Tillicum Beach Campground, Oregon

Out of all the beaches in Oregon, this campground has some of the closest RV sites to the ocean. If you want to go to sleep with the sound of waves, this is your spot. Tillicum is located near the charming towns of Yachats and Florence and a perfect example of the Oregon coastline.

13. Smith Point County Park, New York

Located on Fire Island, this RV campground is about as far away from Manhattan as you can get. Not only does the park have oceanfront sites, but also beach camping on a first-come, first-served basis. Other amenities include fishing and even scuba diving.

14. Holiday Trav-L Park Resort, North Carolina

This RV resort is located on Emerald Island on North Carolina’s Crystal Coast. They have over 300 RV sites including full hookup sites up to 50 feet long and water & electric sites for tents and RVs. Resort amenities include a swimming pool, trash pickup, modern restrooms, cable TV and free WiFi, and a bike path that makes it easy to get around the island. They also offer community events such as live music and church services, as well as additional services for a fee such as propane refills and camper and boat storage.

15. Sunshine Key RV Resort & Marina, Florida

Again, we finish up with the great beach campgrounds of Florida. Sunshine Key RV Resort is located on Ohio Key and offers some amazing sites right on the water. With full hookups, a store, and recreation hall, this is luxury beach camping at its finest.

Get the full tour from Camper Report:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Find more RV parks and campgrounds

For all of your beach camping and trip planning needs, look no further than Campground Reviews and RV Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.