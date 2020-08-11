Oregon Coast Camping: Visit The Scenic Beverly Beach State Park

RVers driving the Oregon Coast Highway can find dozens of highly-rated parks on Campground Reviews, including the popular Beverly Beach State Park on the Central Coast near Newport. Between the long sandy beach and large wooded campground, Beverly Beach State Park is a picture-perfect place for an Oregon Coast camping trip.

Beverly Beach camping

Beverly Beach campground is hidden among the trees along Spencer Creek, just a short walk from the beach. The campground includes 53 full hookup sites (27 with cable TV), 78 sites with electricity and water, and 128 tent sites with water available nearby. Those without tents and RVs can also find yurts to stay in, however, they are temporarily closed due to the pandemic.

A short walkway leads from the campground under the highway bridge out towards the beach. The long expanse of beach offers breathtaking views of the Yaquina Bay Lighthouse and the headlands of Otter Rock. With the right weather conditions, the windy beach makes a perfect destination for kite flying.

Attractions near Beverly Beach

Beverly Beach is just a short drive from several more beaches and attractions. Check out these nearby places on your Oregon Coast camping trip.

Just 15 minutes north of Beverly Beach is Depoe Bay, the Whale Watching Capital of Oregon. Take a whale-watching cruise, browse the local gift shops, or dine overlooking the world’s smallest navigable harbor. Read more about the best places to go whale watching in Oregon here. Agate Beach State Recreation Site: Agate Beach is just 10 minutes south of Beverly Beach via Highway 101. The park has a large parking lot with room for trailer parking as well as beach access.

Yaquina Bay State Recreation Site is only five minutes south of Nye Beach on the north side of the Yaquina Bay Bridge. Hike or bike the park’s scenic trails, walk along the beach, and visit the park’s historic lighthouse. Note: The park is currently open for day-use only and the lighthouse is temporarily closed. The Siuslaw National Forest has RV-friendly campgrounds and great hiking trails through the lush coastal woods. Learn more about camping in the Siuslaw National Forest in this article.

has RV-friendly campgrounds and great hiking trails through the lush coastal woods. Learn more about camping in the Siuslaw National Forest in this article. Lincoln City: Great shopping, art galleries, restaurants and more can be found less than an hour north of Beverly Beach in the communities leading up to Lincoln City. Browse the local gift shops for a souvenir, or visit the Lincoln City Outlets for great discounts on name-brand items.

Planning your Oregon Coast camping trip

With its beautiful coastal views and great campground accommodations, Beverly Beach is of course very popular and reservations are required. RVers have even raved about the park on Campground Reviews as seen with its excellent 8.2 average rating. Keep in mind Oregon is now imposing an extra fee for out-of-state travelers at state park campgrounds.

The Oregon Coast is lined with over a dozen more state parks with RV-friendly campgrounds. Start planning your trip with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App With RV-Safe GPS Directions. You can also learn more about Oregon Coast camping in this Do It Yourself RV article.

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.