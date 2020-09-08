7 Best Beachfront RV Parks In California

To say California is known for its beaches would be an understatement. The state has a coastline 840 miles long and more than 420 public beaches. Whether you live in the Golden State or are visiting on a road trip, you’ll want to experience camping and waking up on the beach at least once in your life. Check out these amazing RV parks in California located on or next to the beach.

1. Malibu Beach RV Park

The only RV park in the city of Malibu, Malibu Beach RV Park has 142 RV sites and 35 tent sites, all with views of the ocean, mountains, or both. In addition to all the beauty and fun activities the beach has to offer, the RV park has numerous amenities including laundry, a patio area with fire pit and heaters, a horseshoe pit, convenience store, bathrooms with heated showers, a dump station, propane service, and an outdoor game room with pool table and table tennis.

2. Caspar Beach RV Park

Caspar Beach RV Park is as close to the beach as it gets. Located in Mendocino in northern California, this park has RV sites with full and partial hookups as well as amenities like coin-op showers, a game room, internet café, and convenience store. Enjoy all the ocean has to offer by renting surfboards, boogie boards, paddleboards, and kayaks from the park itself.

One review of the RV park said,

“Caspar Beach RV has been our home away from home for over a decade. Caspar Beach is nestled in a rare spot that has mountain in the rear and ocean at the front; a true bit of heaven on earth that Mother Nature has given us to protect and enjoy. What can we say except it is our quiet place to rest and restore; if you love the out of doors you will love Caspar.”

3. Paradise by the Sea RV Resort

Paradise By The Sea RV Resort in Oceanside is a paradise for roadtrippers. This 90-site campground is located right next to Buccaneer Park and Beach which includes a playground, basketball court, shaded picnic area, restrooms, and beach café.

Paradise by the Sea RV Resort is one of the most popular RV parks in California. Photo by Paradise by the Sea RV Resort

You can explore nearby towns like Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Encinitas; take a road trip to Snowbird; visit attractions like LEGOLAND and Sea World; or just surf and enjoy the southern California sun. The campground has a resort-style pool and hot tub as well as free cable TV and WiFi. Enjoy full hookups, laundry, a relaxation garden, firepit, outdoor recreation area, and rec room.

Popular Youtubers Mortons On The Move shared their review of Paradise By The Sea in this video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

4. Chula Vista RV Resort

The popular Chula Vista RV Resort has 17 acres of landscaped grounds conveniently right next to the Chula Vista Marina on the San Diego Bay. Guests can enjoy boating or other watersports like swimming, fishing, kayaking, paddleboarding, and more.

The resort is home to roughly 200 back-in and pull-through RV sites with full hookups, picnic tables, and garbage service. The resort has numerous amenities including laundry, an on-site store, pet area, picnic area, fitness center, game room, swimming pool, hot tub, and horseshoes. Enjoy some of San Diego’s top attractions like beaches, Balboa Park, and Little Italy.

5. Dockweiler RV Park

Unlike other California RV parks that are close to the beach, Dockweiler RV Park is literally ON the beach! It’s also the only RV park on the beach in L.A. County. Located in Playa Del Rey, this RV park is perfect for those looking to enjoy all the beach has to offer: bonfires at night, volleyball during the day, and the ocean at your fingertips.

There are 188 sites with complete hookups, hot showers, a pump-out station, and laundry. Bring your bike to get on the 22-mile Marvin Braude Bicycle Trail that connects with nearby attractions like the Redondo Beach Pier, Venice, and Santa Monica beaches, and Marina del Rey.

6. Westport Beach RV Park & Campground

Take in the ocean breeze and feel the sand between your toes when you step out of your RV at the Westport Beach RV Park & Campground. Located in Westport, California, this beachfront RV park and campground has 75 full hook-up RV sites, 50 tent sites, and 5 group sites.

Westport Beach RV Park in California. Photo by Westport Beach RV Park & Campground

Enjoy strolling the private beaches, fishing, or playing in the ocean. Park amenities include a convenience store, two restroom/shower buildings, a children’s play area, horseshoe pit, volleyball court, and laundry.

7. Campland on the Bay

Campland on the Bay is a legendary RV park in San Diego, known for providing exceptional waterfront RV camping for over 50 years. The award-winning park has several RV sites and RVs are also available for rent. There are 568 paved sites: 412 with full hookups, 18 with no hookups, 148 with water and electric only, and 26 pull-thru sites. Sites are available along the water, under the trees, or in full sun.

Campland on the Bay is one of the top RV parks in California. Photo by Campland on the Bay

Aside from local attractions, there are a number of things to do in the park including a skate park, game room, basketball court, gear rentals, campfires on the beach, live entertainment, a market, ice cream parlor, restaurant, hot tubs, swimming pools, marina, and kids activities.

