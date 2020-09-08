Visit Greenbrier Campground In The Great Smoky Mountains
With its sweeping mountainous views and miles of hiking trails, it’s no surprise that Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the U.S. In fact, last year, the Great Smoky Mountains saw over 12.5 million visitors in 2019, nearly doubling the second most visited national park, the Grand Canyon.
However, due to the park’s ever-growing popularity, it’s unlikely you will be able to easily score a campsite at one of the NPS developed campgrounds. Many campgrounds have RV length restrictions and those that can accommodate larger RVs and trailers will require reservations far in advance.
Luckily, a quick search on Campground Reviews will reveal there are several more RV campgrounds in the area, including Greenbrier Campground just off U.S. 321 along the Little Pigeon River.
Greenbrier Campground
Greenbrier Campground is conveniently located less than a half-mile from the park entrance. They have 120 full hookup RV sites, ranging from premier riverfront sites to wooded sites, as well as tent sites, cabins, RV rentals, bell tents, and tipis.
Most of their RV sites are back-in, but they have some pull-thrus as well. Each site has its own picnic table and fire ring, along with 50/30 amp and 110v outlets.
Greenbrier Campground also has a variety of amenities to keep you comfortable during your stay, including:
- A private swimming hole and beach
- Propane and charcoal grills
- Free WiFi
- A modern bathhouse
- A camp store
- Renovated laundry facilities
- Free game room
- A playground for the kids
Things to do near Greenbrier Campground
When you’re not relaxing at the campground or fishing on the river, there are endless things to see and do nearby. We recommend:
- Go hiking and leaf-peeping at Great Smoky Mountains National Park. According to the NPS, “From early to mid-October, fall colors develop above 4,000 feet. To enjoy them, drive the Clingmans Dome Road, the Blue Ridge Parkway, or the Foothills Parkway. The fall color display usually reaches peak at mid and lower elevations between mid-October and early November.”
- Explore the many restaurants and attractions in nearby Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge.
- Tee it up at Gatlinburg Golf Course.
- Ride the Smoky Mountain Alpine Coaster or Gatlinburg Mountain Coaster.
- Go ziplining, ATVing, or hiking at Foxfire Mountain Adventure Park.
- Go wine tasting at Sugarland Cellars.
- Head about a half-hour north of Greenbrier Campground to visit Dollywood.
- Take the family to Ober Gatlinburg.
- Get amazing views from Gatlinburg SkyLift Park.
- See famous TV and film cars at Hollywood Star Cars Museum.
Plan your Great Smoky Mountains camping trip
Greenbrier Campground sits just off US 321 and Tennessee Route 416 about 7 miles from Gatlinburg. Plan your trip and find more amazing destinations with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App.Research Campgrounds, Plan RV Safe Routes & Turn your phone into an RV GPS.
