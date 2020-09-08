Visit Greenbrier Campground In The Great Smoky Mountains

With its sweeping mountainous views and miles of hiking trails, it’s no surprise that Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park in the U.S. In fact, last year, the Great Smoky Mountains saw over 12.5 million visitors in 2019, nearly doubling the second most visited national park, the Grand Canyon.

However, due to the park’s ever-growing popularity, it’s unlikely you will be able to easily score a campsite at one of the NPS developed campgrounds. Many campgrounds have RV length restrictions and those that can accommodate larger RVs and trailers will require reservations far in advance.

Luckily, a quick search on Campground Reviews will reveal there are several more RV campgrounds in the area, including Greenbrier Campground just off U.S. 321 along the Little Pigeon River.

Greenbrier Campground

Greenbrier Campground is conveniently located less than a half-mile from the park entrance. They have 120 full hookup RV sites, ranging from premier riverfront sites to wooded sites, as well as tent sites, cabins, RV rentals, bell tents, and tipis.

View this post on Instagram Plan your 2020 family memories now! A post shared by Greenbrier Campground (@greenbriercampground) on Feb 23, 2020 at 5:45am PST

Most of their RV sites are back-in, but they have some pull-thrus as well. Each site has its own picnic table and fire ring, along with 50/30 amp and 110v outlets.

Greenbrier Campground also has a variety of amenities to keep you comfortable during your stay, including:

A private swimming hole and beach

Propane and charcoal grills

Free WiFi

A modern bathhouse

A camp store

Renovated laundry facilities

Free game room

A playground for the kids

Things to do near Greenbrier Campground

When you’re not relaxing at the campground or fishing on the river, there are endless things to see and do nearby. We recommend:

Plan your Great Smoky Mountains camping trip

Greenbrier Campground sits just off US 321 and Tennessee Route 416 about 7 miles from Gatlinburg. Plan your trip and find more amazing destinations with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.