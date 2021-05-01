What Is The Best Air Purifier For Germ-Free Camping?

Traveling in an RV is a wonderful way to explore the country and enjoy some fresh scenery. One of the big appeals of camping is the chance to get some fresh air, but it can be hard to actually enjoy this commodity! Smoke, dust, allergens, and germs can ruin a trip if they start to affect your health and the cleanliness of your RV.

One of the best ways to combat these pollutants is to get an air purifier. The best air purifier is the one that works for you, but there are a few great options on the market to consider.

Overall Best Air Purifier: AeraMax 100

When you’re looking for an air purifier, you have a lot of options to choose from. There’s a variety of shapes, sizes, and designs, and multiple brands make these items. However, at the end of the day, this product just needs to clean the air and create a more comfortable living environment.

And in our experience, the best product for the job is the AeraMax 100. This is a lightweight and portable air purifier that is the perfect size for RV travel. It’s designed to filter out mold, dust, smoke, germs, and a variety of different allergens. As an added bonus, it also helps minimize or eliminate odors in its environment.

A lot of filters don’t meet the official standards for effectiveness and durability, but the AeraMax 100 delivers in this regard too! It only uses HEPA filters and it incorporates a 4-stage cleaning method to remove pollutants from the air.

As an added bonus, it also comes with a smart sensor that enables it to monitor your air quality and adjust its filtration speed accordingly. This can be very handy when you’re traveling because you never know when you might go through a particularly smokey or dusty area.

The AeraMax is designed for small enclosed spaces (100-200 square feet) so it’s a great choice for RVs and travel trailers. Customers have rated this product very highly as well, and there are over 900 reviews that have rated it 5/5 stars! When it comes to judging a product, you should always trust the people who have personal experience. And this air purifier is one of the best in the business when it comes to customer feedback.

It’s also quite affordable and it weighs less than 10 lbs. You get a lot of bang for your buck and you can enjoy clean, fresh air for a long time!

For more information on this product, including current prices, customer reviews, and delivery options, find them on Amazon.

Why should I get an air purifier?

RV travel has become an increasingly popular travel option. It’s a good way to get out and about, while still staying safe and socially distanced from others. But inside the vehicle itself, there’s still a way for germs to take hold.

The space of an RV is limited, so the passengers are still living in very close proximity. In this environment, the air can quickly become polluted and bacteria can build up on high-touch surfaces. Without the proper cleaning and preventative measures, you can easily become sick within your own camper!

Luckily, a good air purifier can help. These are designed to pull air from the surrounding environment and strain it through a variety of specialized filters. These filters pick up floating particles and trap them. The clean air is then circulated back into the room and the process begins again.

Every location has some kind of particles in the air. If you suffer from allergies, an air purifier could be a lifesaver when pollen is in the air. These machines can also reduce the amount of pet dander and dust in the air, so you won’t be sneezing when shedding season begins.

Mold is another common problem in humid areas. Once mold takes hold in an RV, it’s very hard to fully remove it. This stubborn growth will just keep popping up and it’s best to prevent it entirely if possible. Air purifiers can trap mold spores and moist air particles before they can take over. This definitely makes them helpful appliances to keep around!

Air purifiers and dehumidifiers are your best friends when it comes to fighting mold. If you keep things dry and clean, you can prevent a lot of health problems.

Other ways to keep your RV germ-free

Safe, germ-free travel is a big priority in the world today. An air purifier can certainly help the cleaning process, but there are other methods you can try that will keep your RV clean as well.

Try these habits to enjoy a safer and cleaner camping trip!

Regularly wipe down solid surfaces with disinfectant wipes.

Use an RV dehumidifier to reduce excess moisture and prevent mold.

Keep a stock of Kleenex on hand to prevent uncovered coughs and sneezes.

Regularly take out the trash in the kitchen and bathroom.

Keep pets brushed and well-groomed.

Other air purifiers to consider

The AeraMax is our pick for the best air purifier, but there are lots of other options to consider. As long as it filters the air properly and creates a cleaner environment, you can be happy with a variety of different units.

LEVOIT Air Purifier

This little unit may seem simple, but it packs a lot of power when it comes to filtering air! It is very quiet during operation and it won’t take up much room in your RV. The Levoit air purifier can remove 99.97% of airborne pollutants and it’s very highly rated among customers.

Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Air Purifier

This unit uses a 3-stage purification method and the filters can be washed and reused. You could end up saving money with this product because you won’t need to replace filters all the time! The Blueair air purifier is a bit larger than these other models, but it can double as a nightstand or end table.

