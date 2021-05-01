10 Easy RV Camping Breakfast Ideas

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and hungry travelers need some tasty options while they’re camping. Although it gets the job done, it can get boring to eat granola bars, pastries, and cold leftovers every morning.

To help add a little more flavor to your next RV trip, check out our favorite camping breakfast ideas below!

1. Eggs: Ready to make

Eggs have been a staple of breakfast for as long as anyone can remember! They’re cheap, easy to cook, contain helpful vitamins and minerals, and provide a lot of protein. Eggs are a must-have for the breakfast of an active adventurer.

It’s easy to cook eggs inside an RV or over a campfire. However, egg cartons can take up a good amount of space in a refrigerator, and you don’t want to risk any of them breaking due to rough road conditions. You can cut down on hassle and cleanup by bringing some pre-scrambled eggs on your next trip.

To get started, simply take note of how many people are in your group and how many eggs they would each eat. Gather the correct number of eggs, and crack them into a large bowl. Thoroughly scramble the eggs with a whisk or fork, then pour the mixture into a pitcher, Tupperware, or sealable bowl. You can even store them in a cleaned, upcycled coffee creamer container.

There you go! Scrambled eggs ready for the road. You won’t have to dirty any extra dishes to prepare them and you’ll save time and space. There’s also room for customization because you can always throw in a few onions, bacon bits, cheese, or other add-ins once you’re ready to cook them.

2. Monkey Bread – Dutch Oven Style

Monkey bread has to be one of my all-time favorite camping breakfast ideas. I usually thought of this sweet bread as a dessert, but it can be a delicious way to start the day as well. Add-ins like raisins, apples, and almonds add a bit of freshness to it as well.

This meal is also quite easy to make! To start, you just need a package of pre-made dough balls. I personally prefer to use frozen Parkerhouse Style Rolls Dough, although you can use any kind of dough balls for the monkey bread base. Cut each ball into 4 pieces and set them aside.

Place your dutch oven over some coals to get it warming up, then melt 1/2 stick of butter in the base. Create a bag full of cinnamon-sugar mixture and drop each dough ball in the bag until it’s coated.

Add the dough to the Dutch oven along with any chopped add-ins you want. Stir the mixture until it’s coated in butter, sprinkle 1/2 cup brown sugar into the pot, then let it cook for 30-35 minutes.

3. Breakfast smoothies

If you’re looking for something a little more healthy and refreshing, why not try a breakfast smoothie? These are easy to make inside an RV kitchen. All you really need is a good blender!

There’s a lot of freedom when it comes to smoothies. I like to use fresh bananas as a base, which gives it a creamy texture and sweet flavor. Frozen bags of mixed fruits are available at most stores, so you’ll be set if you stock your freezer with a couple of these. If you need to add some extra liquid, try adding milk, juice, honey, or even a scoop of fruit jam!

There’s no right or wrong way to make a smoothie, as long as you can blend it. This is also a great method to sneak some extra vegetables into your kids’ diet. They won’t be able to tell if you add a handful of spinach to their delicious fruit smoothie, but they still get all the benefits.

4. Homemade granola

Granola is delicious and flavor-packed food that is perfect for breakfast. You can add it to smoothies (as mentioned above) eat it with a bowl of milk, or just save a bag of it for snacking throughout the day.

It’s simple to make and you can prepare it before you leave on the trip, or right in your RV kitchen. All you need are some oats, chopped nuts, and any seeds, fruit, or sweeteners that you prefer. Honey and maple syrup are some good natural options to consider. A pinch of salt and cinnamon always helps too!

Mix the dry ingredients in a large bowl, then add a mixture of oil and your chosen sweetener. Use just enough to coat the dry mixture and make it clump together. Next, spread the granola onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes. Check it every 5-10 minutes to stir it. Then you just take it out, wait for it to cool, and enjoy a hearty, crunchy snack.

5. Pre-made parfaits

The food in a lot of camping breakfast ideas can sometimes feel a bit smokey and greasy. To contrast this, try making some pre-made breakfast parfaits! These are light, fresh, and deliciously sweet.

All you need for this meal is yogurt, fresh fruit, granola, and a set of mason jars. You can also add fruit jam and extra nuts/seeds if you want. Scoop alternating layers of yogurt, berries, and granola into the jars and refrigerate them after sealing. These sweet little treats will store well in an RV refrigerator and are so easy to make and eat on the road!

6. Rice and Raisins

Rice and raisins is a personal breakfast favorite from my childhood. This is a sweet, nutritious, and easy-to-make meal that is similar to oatmeal. You can make it with any type of rice, but I think it’s easiest to use Minute rice. You can also use leftover rice to make this if you have leftovers from a previous meal.

Cook the rice as you normally would, but substitute milk for water in the recipe. Use a bit more than usual as well, so the rice will stay moist and a bit gooey. Add 1/4 cup honey or syrup, as well as 1/2 cup of raisins to the mixture, and simmer until the rice is cooked and the raisins are soft.

Top it off with a sprinkle of cinnamon and some chopped nuts if desired. Serve it hot or cold, depending on your preference.

7. Tin Foil Breakfast Sandwich

Some of the best camping breakfast ideas involve a good old-fashioned campfire. The tin-foil breakfast sandwich is a hearty and filling breakfast that’s perfect for RV campers. Breakfast sandwiches are a good way to load up on carbs, protein, and calories for the upcoming day.

You can go with a classic ham and cheese sandwich, or switch things up and add eggs, hamburger patties, sausage, hash browns, tomatoes, or other toppings. Once you’ve assembled your perfect sandwich, just wrap it in a couple of layers of aluminum foil and nestle it next to the fire. Wait for about 20 minutes, then unwrap it and enjoy a delicious toasted sandwich!

8. Breakfast Casserole

Another great breakfast for the whole family to enjoy is the breakfast casserole. These can be made in Dutch ovens, cast-iron skillets, or the ovens of RV kitchens. I’ve enjoyed many campfire casseroles growing up and I still have a soft spot for them.

They’re easy to make and quite filling. There’s a lot of room to improvise and experiment, but as a base, you’ll want to start with chopped onions, and ground beef/sausage. Peppers are also a tasty add-in to consider! Cook all of these in a pan until the meat is browned and the vegetables have begun to soften. Add the potatoes next, then pour in a mixture of scrambled eggs.

Cover the pan for 5-10 minutes, top the casserole with shredded cheese, and serve!

9. French Toast Skewers

Who doesn’t love a good piece of French toast in the morning? This tasty bread is wonderful in any setting, but you might not expect to see it on this list of camping breakfast ideas. Sure, french toast is good by itself, but you can always add an extra twist to make it perfect for a campfire meal.

That’s where French toast skewers come into play! You’ll want to slice thick-cut bread into 1-inch cubes. Dip them in a mixture of milk, eggs, and cinnamon, then fry them in a pan with some butter. Once they’ve turned golden brown, dip them in a mixture of cinnamon and sugar and set them aside.

When you have all the French toast cubes you want, attach them to wooden skewers, along with any sliced fruit you may have on hand (bananas and strawberries are particularly good). Drizzle the skewer with maple syrup and/or dust with powdered sugar and you’re got a hit on your hands!

10. Sausage and Potatoes

Finally, you can’t go wrong with some good old-fashioned sausage and potatoes cooked in a skillet. These are camping classics and they’re easy to cook. Just peel and chop some potatoes, cut the sausage into bite-sized pieces, and throw them in a skillet over the campfire.

You can improve the flavor by adding onions, peppers, and any spices you want. This is a hearty meal that will get your day started on the right foot. You can always top it off with a side of bacon and eggs as well.

I hope you enjoyed these camping breakfast ideas! Be sure to keep them in mind when you’re planning your next road trip, and feel free to experiment and switch things up as needed.

