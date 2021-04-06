10 Best Houston RV Parks & Resorts

10 Best Houston RV Parks and Resorts

Houston, Texas is one of the largest, most exciting cities in the country. They have world-class shopping, over 10,000 dining options, and a theater district that spans seventeen downtown blocks.

A sports fan’s paradise, Houston is home to six professional sports teams and numerous minor league/semi-pro teams. There are also numerous campground options, which you can easily narrow down by visiting Campground Reviews.

1. Lakeview RV Resort

Situated in the middle of Houston’s hustle and bustle, Lakeview RV Resort offers a calm oasis where you can relax and recharge. Safety and convenience are priorities at this gated community, where property managers are on-site every day.

A complimentary shuttle is available Monday through Friday to take guests to the Texas Medical Center, and you can also board the Metro Rail and enjoy the best Houston has to offer.

There are plenty of onsite activities to keep you busy: work out in the fitness center and then take a dip in the pool, fish from their stocked lake, and enjoy an evening toasting marshmallows over a fire pit. The resort also offers free Wi-Fi and cable television, and a dog wash area to keep your furry friends looking their best.

2. Jetstream RV Resort at NASA

Located on the south side of Houston, Jetstream RV Resort is close to the NASA Space Center and Clear Lake and is less than 30 minutes from downtown Houston and all it has to offer. The resort offers a large swimming pool, fitness center, and arcade for your entertainment, as well as a business center.

Enjoy an evening outside at the beer garden with picnic tables, a fire pit, and cook on your choice of gas or charcoal grills. This pet-friendly resort also has a nature trail and on-site laundry facilities. To learn more about the resort, check out our previous feature article here.

3. Westlake RV Resort

If you want to stay active while on vacation, Westlake RV Resort has everything you need: a fully stocked lake for an afternoon of catch and release fishing, a swimming pool to help you cool down after a long day, and a nicely equipped fitness center.

Bear Creek Pioneers Park and Cullen Park are just minutes away, as is Topgolf Houston. Just a short drive away are numerous shopping and dining options. Additional amenities at the gated resort include a professional-grade laundry room and sparkling clean restroom and shower area.

4. Eric and Jay’s RV Resort

This resort gives the feel of being in Texas Hill Country while still conveniently located to all Houston has to offer. They offer your choice of 114 slips that are beautifully landscaped and set on ten acres.

Relax in the clubhouse, work up a sweat in the gym, and then cool off in the pool. Catch your dinner from the stocked lake and then cook it up on the grill. Additional amenities include shower rooms, on-site laundry facilities, and Wi-Fi.

5. All Star RV Resort

Located on the southwest side of Houston, this RV resort cements its status as one of the best Houston RV parks by offering the finest amenities and its proximity to the Westchase business district. You will be just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and Chinatown.

Stay connected with their on-site business center, free computer room, and complimentary Wi-Fi. After a day enjoying the warm Texas sun, a refreshing dip in the pool can help you beat the heat.

One guest aptly described the resort as an “Oasis in the City.” Additional amenities include free cable, showers and laundry facilities, a workout room, and an outdoor kitchen.

6. Southlake RV Resort

Southlake RV Resort is a 5-star resort located in South Houston and is located between downtown, Clear Lake, and NASA. You will have easy access to NRG Stadium, home to the NFL’s Houston Texans.

This gated property has managers on-site daily and offers free cable and Wi-Fi. Park Models and travel trailers are available for rent. A laundry room, pristine restroom and shower area, and fitness center are on-site, as well as an outdoor kitchen facility and stocked fishing lake.

7. Highway 6 RV Resort

Conveniently located between I-10 and Highway 59, this dog-friendly RV resort is a baseball lover’s dream, as the Sugar Land Skeeters (a minor league team) play at a nearby stadium.

Shopping and dining opportunities are abundant at the West Oaks Mall area just moments away. Work up a sweat at their gym and then take a refreshing dip in their pool or relax tired muscles in the Jacuzzi. Additional amenities include free Wi-Fi and cable television and laundry facilities.

Watch this video for a tour of the resort:

8. Advanced RV Resort

Amenities abound at the pet-friendly, gated Advanced RV Resort, which allows direct access to a park that offers golf, fishing ponds, and a model airplane field.

Located where Highway 288 meets South Beltway 8, the resort is just minutes away from NRG and Minute Maid Parks, medical centers, and several shopping areas.

All sites are concrete with full hook-ups offering 20, 30, or 50 amp power pedestals. There is an on-site recreation room, heated pool, and laundry room.

9. Northlake RV Resort

RVers with pets will enjoy their time at Northlake RV Resort, which features a full-service dog wash station to get your pet looking his best and a dog run so they can burn off excess energy.

Try your hand at catch and release fishing at their stocked lake, relax poolside or in the Jacuzzi, or whip up dinner at the outdoor kitchen facilities.

You can even enjoy an evening making s’mores at a firepit. Additional amenities include a coffee and popcorn bar, free cable, and complimentary Wi-Fi.

10. Fallbrook RV Resort

Rounding out our list of the best Houston RV parks is Fallbrook RV Resort. With a reputation as a peaceful place to stay, this resort in Northwest Houston is a perfect place to spend a relaxing evening after a busy day seeing the sights.

Security is a top priority of this gated community as well. In addition to fitness equipment and a swimming pool, the resort offers free Wi-Fi and cable television, a business center, pristine showers, and a laundry area.

Find more Houston RV parks

You can find more RV parks and resorts near Houston with a quick search on Campground Reviews, or while planning your RV-safe route on RV Trip Wizard.

If you are thinking about more traveling in Texas, here are seven reasons you should go RVing in Texas.