RV LIFE Joins Industry Leaders For Hit The Road RV Summit

When this year’s Hit The Road RV Summit kicks off on April 24th + 25th, RV LIFE will join other industry leaders in sponsoring and presenting during this virtual event. Hosted by Marc and Julie Bennett of RV Love, the event will bring together innovative leaders like Lippert, Thousand Trails, PSI/TST, Wholesale Warranties, Battle Born Batteries, and more.

The first Hit The Road RV Summit was a hit, quickly bringing together the RV industry when COVID first reared its head. The success was lasting, and at a time when RVers are starting to get out again, the format continues to prove its value, both to consumers and the RV industry alike.

“It’s fantastic to be working with the forward-thinking people and marketing teams at these companies.” said Julie Bennett of RV Love. “Their vision and support is incredibly important in helping us deliver a great experience for attendees, and ultimately, help more RVers have a positive experience out on the road.”

RV Industry Finding Value in the Hit The Road RV Summit

Lippert, the leading US supplier of RV components, based in Elkhart is sponsoring the event for the first time. Nicole Sult, Senior Director for Customer Experience at Lippert said,

“We are thrilled to support the Hit the Road RV Summit this year. Marc and Julie’s vision for this program aligns with Lippert’s mission to enhance the RV lifestyle through education, support, and innovative products. We are looking forward to sharing insights on the most frequently asked questions from RVers – including maintenance of slides and leveling products.“

RV LIFE’s Founder/CEO Andy Robinowitz added,

“RV LIFE was so fortunate to be a part of the Hit The Road RV Summit in 2020. Little did we know it would spark a whole new genre of RV learning and education. This year we’re looking to do even more, as demand for RV LIFE Pro has exploded, just as the industry itself has. Kudos to Marc and Julie for having the insight to do something new and creative. We have an exciting year ahead with some fantastic updates to RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE GPS & Campgrounds app. Kicking the 2021 season off with the Hit the Road RV Summit is the best way we can think of to do that!”

RV Summit Schedule

This year’s 2-day virtual summit lands on April 24th & 25th. Registration is completely FREE. Grab your FREE ticket to this virtual event where you will learn from this amazing lineup of more than 30 RV industry and RV lifestyle experts, sharing their best-kept secrets, advice & top tips for RV life & camping in 2021 and beyond.

A Lifetime Pass is also available to insure you don’t miss a single minute of this valuable content and can refer back to it as often as you wish.

Discover how to find the best camping destinations, rent or buy an RV, tackle RV maintenance and repairs, stay connected to the internet, work from the road, get tips for improving your RV lifestyle and save money along the way. You’ll find all this and MUCH more in this dynamic, 2-day online event. Join millions of people just like YOU and get ready to hit the road for an exciting year of RV travel and adventure!

To learn more about the summit and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.hittheroadrvsummit.com