The 10 Best Biking Trails For Fall RV Trips

The Top Biking Trails (And Nearby Campgrounds) To Check Out This Fall

As the leaves change colors and the air gets cool, fall is a great time for RVers who love to bike. Whether you’re on a mountain bike or a stylish ebike, the changing leaves make every ride special. So, grab your bike and check out these top biking trails for your fall RV trip, along with nearby places to camp.

1. Kingdom Trails, Vermont

Trail highlights:

Kingdom Trails in Vermont is an expansive network offering over 100 miles of mountain biking trails. With scenic overlooks and paths meandering through forests and pastures, this trail system is an autumn haven for bikers.

Where to camp nearby:

The highly rated Moose River Campground in St. Johnsbury, Vermont, serves as an ideal base for outdoor enthusiasts eager to explore the Kingdom Trails. Situated beside the serene Moose River, the campground offers a range of amenities, including full hook-ups for RVs, clean restrooms, and even a camp store for last-minute essentials.

The location provides not just easy access to nearby biking trails, but also an opportunity to unwind in a peaceful setting, complete with picturesque river views. Whether you’re planning to bike, hike, or simply relax, Moose River Campground offers a convenient and comfortable experience for anyone looking to enjoy Vermont’s natural beauty.

2. Blue Ridge Parkway, Virginia and North Carolina

Trail highlights:

Known as “America’s Favorite Drive,” the Blue Ridge Parkway provides not only breathtaking drives but also fantastic biking trails. In the fall, the hardwood forests burst into vibrant reds, yellows, and oranges.

One of the best easy bike routes along the Blue Ridge Parkway for enjoying fall foliage is the stretch near the Mabry Mill in Virginia, specifically around Milepost 176. The Mabry Mill area is renowned for its beautiful fall colors, and the gentle elevation changes make it an approachable ride for bikers of all skill levels. The trail is relatively flat compared to other sections of the parkway, offering a more relaxed biking experience. The mill itself serves as a picturesque backdrop, especially with autumn leaves framing the scene.

Cyclists can enjoy a short ride or extend their journey along this scenic route, stopping at overlooks to take in the panoramic views. This area is not just visually stunning but also rich in history, adding an educational element to your fall biking adventure.

Where to camp nearby:

Fancy Gap / Blue Ridge Parkway KOA is a well-situated campground that offers easy access to some of the most stunning sections of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Nestled in the beautiful landscapes of Virginia, this KOA is not just a haven for bikers keen on exploring nearby trails, but also a cozy retreat for any RV traveler.

The campground is fully equipped with amenities such as full hook-up sites, Wi-Fi, and even a dog park for your furry friends. Its location near Milepost 202 makes it a convenient base for venturing out to popular spots like Mabry Mill, especially for those looking to experience the breathtaking fall foliage of the area. Whether you’re biking, hiking, or simply soaking in the natural beauty, Fancy Gap / Blue Ridge Parkway KOA offers a comfortable and convenient place to stay.

3. Flume Trail, Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Trail highlights:

The Flume Trail stands out for its stunning panoramic views and moderately challenging terrain. Spanning approximately 14 miles, the trail starts at Spooner Lake and finishes at Tunnel Creek, offering bikers awe-inspiring vistas of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding mountains. The trail gains elevation gradually, making it accessible for intermediate riders, yet still engaging for more experienced cyclists.

In the fall, the trail takes on a special allure, as the foliage begins to change colors, adding a vibrant backdrop to the already breathtaking landscape. The Flume Trail is an unforgettable ride that offers not just physical exhilaration but also a unique way to soak in the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe.

Where to camp nearby:

Zephyr Cove Resort is a Lake Tahoe gem that offers a blend of outdoor adventure and comfortable amenities, making it an ideal base for those looking to explore the Flume Trail and other local attractions. Situated on the eastern shore of Lake Tahoe, the resort provides various RV sites equipped with essential hook-ups.

Beyond its convenient camping facilities, Zephyr Cove Resort offers a wide range of recreational activities, from boat rentals to horseback riding, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Its proximity to the Flume Trail makes it a top choice for biking enthusiasts looking for both adventure and relaxation. With its unbeatable lake views and a myriad of activities, Zephyr Cove Resort is a perfect spot to experience the beauty of Lake Tahoe.

4. Moab Trails, Utah

Trail highlights:

The Moab Trails in Utah are a mountain biker’s paradise, offering a rich tapestry of terrains that range from slickrock to sand. Renowned for their challenging features and breathtaking scenery, these trails attract cyclists from all over the world. Whether you’re tackling the famous Slickrock Trail or exploring the more laid-back Bar M loops, Moab provides an adrenaline-pumping experience set against a backdrop of dramatic red rock formations and sweeping desert landscapes.

The cooler fall temperatures make it a perfect time to visit, allowing riders to comfortably explore the extensive network of trails. With options suitable for both novices and experienced bikers, Moab Trails offer an unforgettable biking adventure that showcases Utah’s unique and rugged beauty.

Where to camp nearby:

Sun Outdoor Arches Gateway, formerly known as Moab Valley RV Resort & Campground, serves as an excellent base for outdoor enthusiasts eager to tackle the famed Moab Trails. Conveniently located just minutes away from the trailheads, this RV resort offers a range of amenities to make your stay comfortable and enjoyable.

With full hook-up sites, a swimming pool, and even a dog park, the resort aims to meet the needs of every traveler. Its proximity to both Arches and Canyonlands National Parks also makes it an ideal location for those wanting to extend their adventures beyond biking. Whether you’re looking to explore the challenging terrains of Moab or simply relax in a scenic setting, this resort provides a convenient and comfortable option for your Utah adventure.

5. Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area, Minnesota

Trail highlights:

Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in Minnesota is quickly gaining popularity among mountain biking enthusiasts, and it’s easy to see why. Boasting an expansive network of trails that spans 30 miles, the area provides riders with a variety of terrains to explore, from flowy singletracks to more technical segments.

What makes this destination particularly enchanting is the fall season, when the native trees burst into a kaleidoscope of autumnal colors. As you pedal through the trails, the vibrant hues of red, orange, and yellow leaves serve as a picturesque backdrop, enhancing the overall biking experience. Whether you’re a seasoned rider or new to mountain biking, Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area offers a captivating and exhilarating fall adventure.

Where to camp nearby:

True North Basecamp is a specialized campground located near the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in Minnesota, offering outdoor enthusiasts an ideal base for their adventures. Tailored to accommodate not just traditional camping but also RVs, the campground is a stone’s throw away from the area’s renowned 30-mile mountain bike trail network.

In addition to its convenient location, True North Basecamp provides a range of amenities to enhance your outdoor experience, such as fire pits, clean restrooms, and shower facilities. Its proximity to the biking trails and the spectacle of fall foliage make it a sought-after destination for those looking to fully immerse themselves in the beauty and excitement of autumnal outdoor activities.

6. Tsali Recreation Area, North Carolina

Trail highlights:

Tsali Recreation Area, situated in North Carolina, is a haven for mountain biking enthusiasts, offering over 40 miles of scenic trails that overlook the stunning Fontana Lake. The trails range in difficulty, catering to both novice and experienced bikers. What sets this area apart is its extraordinary fall scenery.

As autumn arrives, the adjacent hardwood forests come alive with a vivid array of reds, oranges, and yellows, creating a breathtaking backdrop for your ride. Whether you’re speeding down a steep descent or navigating a technical section, the vibrant fall foliage enhances the experience, making Tsali Recreation Area a must-visit destination for those looking to combine their love of biking with the beauty of nature.

Where to camp nearby:

Turkey Creek Campground is known for its tranquil setting and convenient location. Nestled near the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in North Carolina, this campground offers easy access to various outdoor activities, including hiking and mountain biking.

With a variety of campsite options, including full hook-ups for RVs, Turkey Creek Campground caters to different types of campers. Its amenities, like clean restrooms and fire pits, make for a comfortable stay.

Although not directly adjacent to a major biking trail like the Tsali Recreation Area, its location still offers a good base for those looking to explore the nearby natural attractions. The campground becomes particularly appealing in the fall when the surrounding forest transforms into a vibrant tapestry of autumn colors.

7. McKenzie River Trail, Oregon

Trail highlights:

The McKenzie River Trail in Oregon is often hailed as one of the best biking trails in the United States, and for good reason. Stretching over 26 miles, this trail offers an unparalleled biking experience that takes you through a diverse array of natural wonders.

Cyclists will be captivated by the picturesque waterfalls, soothing hot springs, and the otherworldly landscape of a lava field as they navigate the trail’s varied terrain. Whether you’re an experienced mountain biker or new to the sport, the McKenzie River Trail presents both challenges and moments of awe.

Where to camp nearby:

Belknap Hot Springs Lodge and Gardens serves as a perfect base for those looking to explore the McKenzie River Trail in Oregon. Conveniently located near the trailhead, this lodging facility goes beyond traditional camping by offering RV hook-ups among its range of amenities.

After an exhilarating day of mountain biking through waterfalls, hot springs, and lava fields, guests can unwind in the soothing waters of the hot springs on-site. The property also features well-maintained gardens, providing a peaceful setting where you can relax and soak in the natural beauty of the area.

8. Oak Mountain State Park, Alabama

Trail highlights:

The Red Trail at Oak Mountain State Park in Alabama is often considered the crown jewel of the park’s mountain biking offerings. Designed for experienced riders, this trail spans approximately 20 miles and features a diverse range of challenges, including technical rock gardens, steep climbs, and fast descents. The Red Trail is not just a physical test but also a visual treat.

As you navigate the technical sections, you’re surrounded by the natural beauty of the park, which becomes particularly mesmerizing in the fall when the leaves change color. The trail also provides moments of respite with scenic overlooks and opportunities to catch your breath beside serene forested areas. For mountain bikers seeking a challenging yet rewarding ride, the Oak Mountain Red Trail offers an experience that combines both the rigor and the beauty of outdoor adventure.

Where to camp nearby:

Oak Mountain State Park offers a comprehensive RV camping experience, making it a convenient base for outdoor enthusiasts eager to explore the park’s extensive trail network, including the renowned Red Trail for mountain biking.

The campground is equipped with modern amenities such as full hook-up sites, clean restroom facilities, and even Wi-Fi in certain areas. Situated amidst the natural beauty of the park, the RV campsites provide a serene setting where you can relax after a day of biking, hiking, or enjoying the various water activities available in the park.

9. Levis Mound, Wisconsin

Trail highlights:

Levis Mound in Wisconsin is a must-visit for mountain biking enthusiasts seeking a blend of challenging terrain and stunning natural beauty. The area boasts over 24 miles of trails that offer a diverse range of technical elements, from steep climbs and descents to winding singletracks.

These trails are not just physically engaging but also visually captivating, particularly in the fall when the surrounding forest transforms into a vibrant canvas of reds, oranges, and yellows. The explosion of fall colors creates a breathtaking backdrop that enhances the experience, making Levis Mound a prime destination for those looking to fully immerse themselves in the glory of fall while tackling some challenging trails.

Where to camp nearby:

Russell Memorial Campground serves as an excellent base for mountain bikers looking to explore the trails at Levis Mound in Wisconsin. Located just a few miles from the biking area, this campground offers full RV hook-up sites, ensuring that campers have all the amenities needed for a comfortable stay. Its proximity to Levis Mound makes it convenient for bikers to hit the trails early and make the most of their day.

After an exhilarating ride through the forest, guests can return to the campground to relax and enjoy the various facilities. Russell Memorial Campground’s combination of comfort and accessibility makes it an ideal choice for anyone planning to tackle the challenging and scenic trails of Levis Mound.

10. Buffalo Creek Recreation Area, Colorado

Trail highlights:

Buffalo Creek Recreation Area in Colorado is a mountain biking utopia, offering an expansive network of over 50 miles of trails that cater to riders of all skill levels. The area is renowned for its diverse range of terrains, including flowy singletracks and more technical rocky paths.

What sets Buffalo Creek apart, especially in the fall, is the remarkable display of golden aspen trees that line the trails. As you navigate through the network, you’re treated to a mesmerizing spectacle of shimmering gold leaves, creating an unforgettable visual and riding experience. Whether you’re there for the adrenaline rush or to take in the stunning fall foliage, Buffalo Creek delivers an exceptional mountain biking adventure.

Where to camp nearby:

Buffalo Campground offers an excellent base for mountain bikers looking to explore the extensive trail network at Buffalo Creek in Colorado. Conveniently located near the trailheads, this campground provides a range of amenities, including sites with RV hook-ups. Its position amid the natural beauty of the area makes it an ideal place to unwind after an adventurous day on the trails.

During the fall season, the campground itself is graced with the golden hues of aspen trees, mirroring the breathtaking scenery you’ll encounter on your bike. With its combination of accessibility and natural beauty, Buffalo Campground is a top choice for those seeking both adventure and relaxation in their mountain biking getaway.

Conclusion

Fall RVing paired with biking can create lifetime memories, as you experience nature on two wheels surrounded by the ever-changing palette of autumn colors. Whether you’re an experienced biker or new to the sport, these trails and accompanying RV campgrounds offer something for everyone. So, tune up your bike, rev up your RV, and hit the road to explore the mesmerizing beauty of fall on these incredible biking trails.

Get RV-safe directions

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Nikki is the Managing Editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest in a converted camper van. Visit her Linktree at linktr.ee/nikkicleveland.