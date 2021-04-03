Go Camping Near Moab At This Popular RV Resort

Moab is the ultimate destination for RVers and outdoor enthusiasts. The town serves as the gateway to the iconic Arches National Park as well as Canyonlands National Park and nearby Dead Horse Point State Park.

Moab Valley RV Resort provides the perfect home base while exploring everything the area has to offer. The highly-rated resort has a variety of accommodations including full hookup RV sites, cabin rentals, and several on-site amenities.

Moab Valley RV Resort & Campground

Moab Valley RV Resort is managed by Sun RV Resorts, who own several other locations across the U.S. as well. They are open year-round and welcome visitors of all ages.

Their RV sites include pull-thrus and back-ins, each with their own gravel pad, picnic table, and charcoal grill. The spacious sites fit RVs up to 45 feet long and include access to cable TV & WiFi.

Cabin rentals

If you’re not bringing the RV, consider staying in one of their cozy cabin rentals. They have smaller cabins that comfortably sleep two people, standard and deluxe cabins that sleep up to 4-6 people, and a more spacious cottage with enough room for 6 guests.

Amenities at Moab Valley RV Resort

Whether you’re staying in the RV or a vacation rental, you’ll have full access to all of their on-site amenities. This includes:

A pool

Laundry room

Restrooms and showers

Pet walking area

Outdoor games including cornhole, large chess, etc.

Things to do nearby

There is a wide variety of activities in the Moab area to fill your days with adventure. Some of the things to see and do nearby include:

Miles of iconic hiking and biking trails, scenic drives through two of Utah’s National Parks

Several state parks including Dead Horse Point State Park

Jeep tours

ATV/UTV riding

Mill Canyon Dinosaur Trails, Potash Road Dinosaur Tracks & Petroglyphs, Bull Canyon Overlook and Dinosaur Track Site

Unique gift shops

Countless restaurants

Museums

Arches National Park

The entrance to Arches National Park is only 10 minutes away from the resort. Take a scenic drive through the park and stop at the easy-to-access viewpoints or opt for a longer hike to see some of the park’s iconic arches and rock formations up close.

Delicate Arch hike

If there is any hike you should do in Arches, the iconic Delicate Arch should be it. This trail follows for about 3 miles roundtrip as it leads up a few switchbacks, through an open area of slick rock, to one of Utah’s most famous arches. The trail is easy to moderate in difficulty and can be done by hikers of all ages.

Canyonlands National Park

Canyonlands National Park is a little further away from Moab. It is divided into three different districts with the most popular Island In The Sky District located about an hour’s drive from the resort. It is a more rugged and remote park with several hiking trails of varying lengths and scenic overlooks that are easily accessed off the main road.

Mesa Arch

Mesa Arch is one of the best-known highlights in the park. The rock formation is located in the Island In The Sky District just off Grand View Point Road. The arch is very easy to access from the trailhead at just a half-mile walk with very minimal elevation gain.

Restaurants in Moab

While you’re camping in Moab, take a break from cooking and try one of the dozens of local dining options. Some restaurants we recommend:

Jailhouse Cafe

Sweet Cravings Bistro & Bakery

Love Muffin Cafe

Gloria’s Cafe

Trailhead Pub

Sunset Grill

City Market is centrally located just 10 minutes from the resort and can supply all of your grocery and non-grocery needs. You also won’t want to miss the Moab Food Truck Park, which features a variety of cuisine served out of renovated buses, trucks, and trailers.

Learn more about Moab Valley RV Resorts

You can learn more about Moab Valley RV Resort on their website as well as through ratings from fellow travelers on Campground Reviews. Be sure you use the RV LIFE Pro tools to find RV-safe GPS directions and more points of interest in the area.

Keep Your Daydream also shares some of the best places to visit Moab in their video below:

