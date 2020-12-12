Book Review: “My RV Mentor” Is Available Now

Whether you’re new to RVing or have been on the road for years, it always helps to get tips from others in the community to find better ways of doing things. You can find a wealth of information online on forums such as iRV2, as well as in the multitude of books that have been published over the years, including the new guide titled “My RV Mentor: For The Newbie and The Experienced” by Jack Hunnicutt.

Book review: My RV Mentor: For The Newbie And The Experienced

The new book, published December 3, 2020, aims to help new and experienced RVers with everything from the buying process to trip planning. The book is well organized into 7 parts with each section focusing on a different aspect of RV ownership.

In Part 1, “My RV Mentor” provides an in-depth look at each of the different types of RVs and how to determine what type of RV is right for your specific needs. He details what prospective buyers need to know about the buying process and other considerations such as buying pre-owned RVs and shopping for RVs online. New RVers will want to carefully consider the sections on maintaining a good RV maintenance record, as well as what is GVWR and why it matters.

Once you have purchased the right RV, you’re ready to dive into Part 2. The next section elaborates more on campground driving, parking, unhitching, and setting up your campsite.

Part 3 provides a comprehensive guide on RV holding tanks, electrical systems, appliances, tires, and batteries. Everything you need to know about RV electrical systems can be found in this section. This includes shore power (AC), converters, inverters, battery power (DC), solar power, and breakers and fuses. RVers can reference this section when wanting to learn more about their RV stove, oven, furnace, microwave, air conditioner, and more.

The next section focuses on all those mishaps that can (and inevitably will) go wrong while RVing. Part 4 details roadside assistance, tire failures, dead batteries, RV lockouts, towing safety, and security.

In Part 5, “My RV Mentor” digs deeper into the journey of RVing. This section covers RV trip planning, with mentions to essential tools like RV Trip Wizard, as well as RV clubs, discount memberships, and subscriptions. This part also provides a closer look at boondocking, dry camping, and finding free parking in your travels. Useful tips on driving and getting fuel are also included in this section.

By winter, if you’re not full-timing in your RV, you will need to consider how to store it away for the off-season. Part 6 goes into greater detail on RV storage and storage problems such as rodents, pests, protecting the RV batteries, and moisture control. The book also addresses proper campground etiquette and the top 10 items you will want for your new RV.

Finally, the last section details RV defects and other tips on graduating from a newbie to a seasoned RVer. A useful appendix is included at the end with a troubleshooting guide, Q&A, and mentions of other great resources.

Learn more about the book

The author, Jack Hunnicutt, is a life-long camping and RV enthusiast. His bio shares that he has traveled all over the U.S., coast to coast, in several types of RVs including motorhomes, travel trailers, and fifth wheels.

“When I began my RV adventures many years ago, I relied on friends and fellow RV owners to steer me in the right direction,” He details in the book’s foreword. “And with that, along with a big dose of trial and error, I learned how to operate my RV and to navigate the complex details of traveling with your “home” attached to the back of your vehicle. The learning piece of RV ownership is a never-ending journey.”

My RV Mentor: For the Newbie and the Experienced by Jack Hunnicutt is available now on Amazon for both Kindle and as a paperback. Get your copy today!

Nikki is a writer and editor for Do It Yourself RV, RV LIFE, and Camper Report. She is based on the Oregon Coast and has traveled all over the Pacific Northwest.