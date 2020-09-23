RV Extended Warranties: What RV Buyers Need To Know

Spend at least 5 minutes in an RV group on Facebook and someone will ask, is an RV extended warranty worth the money? Another will question, should I get the extended warranty from the dealer, or, can I buy a warranty on a used RV?

We’ll answer those questions for you, but before we do, let’s look at why these questions are so frequently asked.

What is an RV extended warranty?

Like any expensive product we have purchased, RV extended warranties give us a sense of assurance. We know that if a major component breaks, we won’t go broke getting it repaired and can get back to RVing.

Signing over that big down payment and making the commitment to buy, drive, insure, store, and maintain an RV is scary. You want to be out enjoying your RV, not worrying about something breaking down. It’s all part of that initial and sometimes frightening process of buying an RV. An RV extended warranty tempers that fear, knowing that we have recourse if something goes wrong.

Keeping your RV in working condition is no simple task. You have to be part auto mechanic, part plumber, part electrician, and part handyman to complete all repairs yourself. The average person has a tough time being just one of those, let alone all of them. Even if you have the skills, most RVers won’t travel with the tools necessary to repair their rig. Having an RV extended warranty in your back pocket can help mitigate some of the trepidation over owning and maintaining your RV.

Should I get an RV extended warranty through my dealer?

Let’s face it, if it was free, we’d all choose an extended warranty every time. Deep down, we all want our RVs to be protected as much as possible and to be free from worry over unexpected repairs.

The most important part of deciding on RV protection and where to buy is knowing your options. Your dealer will almost always offer you an RV extended warranty. Remember, we all want one, so why wouldn’t they? What most RV buyers don’t know is there is an alternative! Whether you’re buying a new or used unit, you can get coverage from an online broker as well.

Thinking about purchasing through your dealer? A few things to keep in mind. Your dealer will offer to roll it into your financing for convenience. This sounds great at first, but that convenience comes at a price. You’ll still be paying for the extended warranty on your RV, years after the warranty has already expired. By the end of your financing term, you’ve paid much more for your RV protection than you likely needed to.

A big part of your overall satisfaction with your RV warranty will be understanding what you’re purchasing. Unfortunately, most RV buyers aren’t willing to scrutinize a long warranty contract while sitting in the finance office at the dealership. The result? Many buyers end up purchasing a contract without knowing what it actually covers.

At the end of the day, most people are elated to be wrapping up the financing and getting ready to take their RV home. Having an extended warranty rolled in doesn’t seem like a big deal at the time, and no one wants to damper the experience by pouring over fine print. This might come to cost you down the road.

So, how do I find the right RV warranty?

Education. Know your options before you head into the dealership. Online providers offer free quotes, and some, like Wholesale Warranties, allow you to work with an RV warranty specialist to discuss the various programs available to you.

Read through the contracts, and learn which questions to ask should you want to consider a dealer’s program. Which leads us to…

What features should a good RV extended warranty have?

A good extended warranty should make it crystal clear exactly what it will cover and what it will not cover. A reliable provider will offer a comprehensive suite of options, and work with each individual RVer to find the warranty policy that makes sense for them.

Your RV extended warranty provider should be known for customer service and support, and it should be easy to contact them, not intimidating. Learn from your fellow travelers by checking out the policy’s reputation with RV forums, consumer advocacy groups, and RV community pillars.

The warranty company should be one that’s been around for a while too, at least a decade or more. A good extended warranty should be an asset, not a liability. It should increase your overall satisfaction with your RV purchase, not decrease it.

Which RV extended warranty should I choose?

Fortunately, if you’ve made it through the process of choosing and buying a new or used RV and are now ready to add on an extended warranty, you have some really great options. There’s the dealer, where a well-researched policy might make sense. There are also online providers who act as brokers, matching RVers up with the policy that suits them best.

One such online broker is Wholesale Warranties, a US-based company that’s been serving RVers for 15 years. They offer competitive pricing and pride themselves on providing the most extensive coverage available in the marketplace.

RV warranty coverage options range from catastrophic coverage to exclusionary plans and may include provisions such as consequential damage, and wear and tear coverage. Wholesale Warranties clients work directly with an RV warranty specialist to receive a full education on what the policy will and will not cover, the simplest way to file a claim, and more, to ensure each RVer feels confident in the choice they’re making.

Above all, Wholesale Warranties makes a concerted effort to educate their customers on what the RV warranty covers, and, even more importantly, what it does not cover. Jeff Shelton, owner and CEO of Wholesale Warranties, puts it this way:

“We have a full time customer advocacy team whose sole purpose is to help RVers work between the repair facility and the warranty company for smooth claims processing, and to get issues resolved as quickly, efficiently, and fairly as possible. We put great effort into educating our customers so they have a good understanding of what they’re purchasing, and we always provide a full copy of the policy before asking our customers for a single penny. We’re focused on protecting your road ahead, and getting you back to your adventures.”

Does my rig qualify?

Both new and pre-owned RVs can qualify for an RV extended warranty from Wholesale Warranties. Motorhomes must be less than 20 model years old with less than 100,000 miles. Towable RVs must be 15 model years old or newer. This flexibility led RVerInsurance.com, a website specializing in insurance needs for RVers, to adopt Wholesale Warranties as their RV warranty provider.

What to look for in a warranty policy

Regardless of where you purchase your RV protection, the goal should be to find a policy that is there for you when you need it most. Buying an RV is an investment, and an extended RV warranty is one of the best ways to protect that investment and keep you on the road where you belong.

If you’re interested in seeing what an RV warranty might cost, working with the experts at Wholesale Warranties is a great place to start. Get a free quote from Wholesale Warranties today and start enjoying your RV instead of worrying about it.

VIDEO: Warranty 101 – Top 5 FAQ’s For New RVers

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

All around RV enthusiast who enjoys trips with his wife and little dogs in their 43-foot diesel pusher.