The Best Places To Go Camping Near Bend, Oregon

Bend, Oregon is a unique city geographically: it sits on the Deschutes River in the High Desert, just east of the Cascade Range and bordered by the Deschutes National Forest. This location is perfect for outdoor activities from kayaking and canoeing on the river to hiking and biking miles of wooded trails.

All this nature is also close to Bend’s many city attractions. Bend has a thriving food scene with dining options for all occasions, along with 20+ breweries in town, as well as wineries and distilleries. Great shopping, arts, dining, and outdoor concerts can be found in the historic Old Mill District as well.

If you’re planning on camping in Bend, do a little research first as there are lots of great options. Free dispersed campsites can be found in the woods while high-end RV parks are located across the area with luxurious amenities. These are some of our favorite places to go camping near Bend.

Dispersed camping near Bend

First and foremost, the best camping near Bend is the free camping. Thanks to their great location bordering the Deschutes National Forest, there are lots of dispersed camping opportunities in this area:

On a bike ride through the Phil’s Trail complex, we found lots of remote boondocking sites dispersed throughout the woods. Bloggers We Always Wander share everything you need to know about boondocking in this area.

“There are several sites that sit in and around the Phil’s Trail Mountain Biking system. Very convenient for bikers like us! Our spot was isolated at the end of a road and though it was very private, nobody can tell that the site is occupied until they get down to the end so there were several people who drove down the road to camp and had to turn around. No facilities around the dispersed sites, however there is a “toilet” at the main parking area for the trails.”

Of course, know the rules before you go and leave no trace as always to keep dispersed camping open for everyone.

Deschutes National Forest also has several designated campgrounds which you can find on their website here or by planning your route on RV Trip Wizard.

The Camp in Bend, Oregon

The Camp, formerly known as Keystone RV Park, is right in the middle of town with close access to everything. Along with restored vintage trailer rentals, each remodeled with a unique theme, The Camp also has about 30 RV sites with full hookups (all back-ins).

Their long-standing RV park has been around since the 1950s and has been completely renovated with all-new facilities. They also have a community area with a group fire pit and BBQ grills.

Crown Villa RV Resort

A short drive south of Bend and far from the highway noise of Interstate 97 is the popular Crown Villa RV Resort. In addition to their spacious RV sites, they also have a one-bedroom vacation rental. Their RV sites include 110 full hookups and 10 partial hookup sites with water/electricity only.

Other luxurious amenities include a clubhouse, a custom hot tub, steam rooms, a fitness center, laundry and shower facilities, an off-leash dog area, and a large courtyard with gas fire pits. The resort abides by the ten-year rule, though exceptions can be made with photo submission and management approval.

Tumalo State Park

If you prefer camping in state park campgrounds, check out Tumalo State Park about 15 minutes northwest of Bend. The park sits along the Deschutes River with a wooded campground and miles of beautiful hiking and biking trails.

The campground includes 23 full hookup back-in sites, over 50 tent sites, 7 rustic yurts (some are pet-friendly), and seasonal group camping and group picnic areas.

Scandia RV & Mobile Park

Just south of Bend along US-97 is Scandia RV & Mobile Park with nightly and monthly rates. They have three sections with full hookup RV sites that are often full throughout the summer months. Call ahead early to make reservations, especially if you want one of their 14 pull-through sites.

Their basic amenities include WiFi, cable, and laundry facilities. Restaurants are within walking distance and the Bend Factory Outlet stores are less than a mile away.

Bend/Sisters Garden RV Resort

Though a little further away from the city, Bend/Sisters Garden RV Resort will put you closer to all the outdoor activities. Sisters, a quaint mountain town themed after the Old West, is only a half-hour from Bend with lots of fun shops, restaurants, and galleries.

The Bend/Sisters Garden Resort has big-rig friendly sites as well as camping cabins and fully furnished cottages. Their nicely landscaped 105 RV sites are large and spacious, between 50 and 80 feet long, with full hookups and asphalt pads. Guests have access to luxurious amenities including a heated pool and spa, mini-golf, and a fishing pond stocked with rainbow trout.

Bend-Sunriver RV Campground

If you’re a Thousand Trails camping pass holder, you’ll love their location in Central Oregon: Bend-Sunriver RV Campground is just south of Bend and Sunriver via US-97. The 283-acre campground has over 300 sites as well as cabins, cottages, and yurts.

Lots of attractions are nearby: the Lava River Cave, Newberry National Volcanic Monument, and the High Desert Museum are all less than 20 minutes away.

Plan your trip

There is much more to see around Central Oregon. Be sure to also head north of Bend and visit the town of Redmond and Smith Rock State Park near Terrebonne.

