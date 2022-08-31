Crowded Campgrounds Are Easy To Avoid (Here’s How)

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

5 Ways To Avoid Crowded Campgrounds

It’s safe to say there are few people who like going camping in crowded campgrounds. Most of us camp to get away from the noise and hubbub of day-to-day life.

The problem is that camping is more popular than ever because more people have discovered RV camping in recent years. It seems everyone wants to get away in their RV these days. This is leading to more competition than ever to get a campsite.

We’re also seeing crowded campgrounds full of the very hustle and bustle we are trying to escape. Luckily, we’ve found five ways to avoid crowded campgrounds so you really get away from it all in your RV.

1. Plan ahead

It’s easier to avoid crowds if you plan your travels ahead of time. RV LIFE Trip Wizard and RV LIFE Campgrounds are both invaluable tools for finding campgrounds off the beaten path and seeing what other campers have to say about them. You can also use the RV LIFE App to get RV-safe GPS directions based on your vehicle’s specifications.

2. Avoid camping in July and August

July and August are the busiest summer months for camping. Children are out of school and families are seeking to vacation and enjoy the summer together.

If you opt for shoulder season camping instead, you’ll find a lot fewer campers in the campgrounds. Usually, it’s warm enough to camp in most places by the middle of May and into June. September to mid-October is also usually a quiet time to camp, and camping in the fall lets you enjoy the beautiful colors of the changing leaves.

3. Avoid traditionally busy areas

You can find a quieter campground when you avoid places that are traditionally busy. For instance: Yellowstone National Park is known to be crowded, but you’ll find some campgrounds nearby that are less packed than campgrounds in the park. You’ll also find that RV parks near urban areas will often be more crowded than campgrounds in more remote locations.

4. Camp on weekdays

Many RVers choose weekends for camping getaways. It’s particularly hard to avoid the camping crowds on long weekends. If you want to avoid crowded camping, you’ll need to be different and go camping on weekdays when you’ll find a lot more empty campsites.

5. Consider boondocking at a dispersed camping area

You’ll often find fewer people at dispersed campgrounds. However, this is because you won’t find any services (electricity, toilets, water or sewer hookups) at dispersed campsites. If you are okay with being self-contained and off-grid in your RV, dispersed campsites provide an amazing opportunity to camp without many other people around.

Dispersed camping provides two other appealing benefits as well: it’s free and you won’t need to reserve in advance. Although there is no fee for dispersed camping, it’s a good idea to register at the ranger station when you arrive so they’ll know you’re there. You can find dispersed campsites on BLM land and National Forest land.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campground Reviews and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!

Lynne lives, travels and works full time in the R-Pod 180 with her 2-pointers, Jolene and Annabelle. Lynne began full-time RVing as an experiment in 2019, but she quickly fell in love with the convenience, freedom and minimalist lifestyle offered by full-time RV living. Lynne is a professional writer and has been a professional dog trainer since 1995. You can read about her travel adventures on her R-Pod Adventure blog, R-podyssey at: http://www.rpodaventure.com