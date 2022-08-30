Don’t Miss Columbia Sun RV Resort In Washington

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

You’ll Love Your Stay At The Columbia Sun Resort

Columbia Sun RV Resort is a spectacular place to set up base camp while visiting Washington’s Tri-Cities area. Its proximity to the interstate makes getting out and exploring incredibly easy.

The resort features almost 150 RV sites spread across 25 beautifully manicured acres. They have 70 sites dedicated to big rigs and can accommodate RVs up to 100 feet in length.

All sites are outfitted with a patio and picnic table and offer full hookups including 20/30/50 amp electric and many DirecTV satellite channels. There are a dozen private restrooms with showers, two public restrooms and showers, and two onsite laundry facilities.

The resort’s hosts work hard to make sure every guest has a memorable experience that makes them want to return year after year. They are close to a large number of activities and attractions but offer plenty of onsite activities as well. The resort has a heated pool that is open seasonally, a children’s game room, and an adult fitness center.

For outdoor fun, they have a sports court and a playground for the kids. Your four-legged kids won’t be left out; there are two fenced areas where the dogs burn off some energy running and playing off-leash. The only rule for the dog play areas is that the pet owner must be present. Also, insurance prohibits certain breeds from being welcome at the park, including pit bulls, Doberman Pinschers, and Rottweilers.

Places to visit near Columbia Sun RV Resort

If you want to venture out, the Tri-Cities of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland (which have over 300 days of sunshine each year and mild winters) are just minutes away from Columbia Sun RV Resort.

Three rivers also call the area home: the Columbia, the Snake, and the Yakima River. There are plenty of activities for every member of the family, so be sure and spend some time getting to know the area.

Things to do in Kennewick

Nestled on the banks of the Columbia River is the charming town of Kennewick, Washington. The town’s name is a Native American word for “grassy place.”

Shopping opportunities abound, as the town has many shopping areas and malls, including Columbia Center Mall.

Sports fans will enjoy watching the Western Hockey League’s local team.

The community boasts many memorials and museums, including the Regional Veterans Memorial and the Easton Benton County Historical Society and Museum. The 9/11 World Trade Center Memorial Monument, with a piece of the Twin Towers incorporated, honors those who lost their lives that day.

There are plenty of outdoor activities in Kennewick too.

Explore the area on the Sacagawea Heritage Trail Loop. You can find out more about Sacagawea’s story at the interpretive center. The loop is twenty-three miles long and has tremendous views of the Columbia River. Be sure and relax on one of the shaded benches and enjoy the sight of the sun setting over the river.

The Tri-City Water Follies is an annual event featuring hydroplane racing on the Columbia River.

Do you love wine or just want to learn more about wine and wineries? Attend a wine tasting at Bartholomew Winery or Badger Mountain Vineyard.

If you’re traveling with children, they will enjoy the Gesa Carousel of Dreams, the Playground of Dreams, and waterfront Columbia Park.

Explore Pasco

Pasco, situated where the Columbia and Snake Rivers meet, is another town to visit while you are staying at Columbia Sun RV Resort.

History buffs will love visiting Sacajawea State Park and walking the same ground covered by the Lewis and Clark Expedition. A trail leads to the beach, where you can enjoy a variety of water-based activities. You can play volleyball and horseshoes and go exploring on the hiking trails.

The Franklin County Historical Museum is a great place to learn more about the town’s history. Be sure and check out the Pasco Aviation Museum and the Washington State Railroads Historical Society Museum too.

Save time for a round of golf at one of the fabulous courses in the area.

Pasco is part of the Columbia Valley AVA and has some of the best vineyards in the area. In fact, the area (which has over 20 vineyards covering almost 9,000 acres) accounts for around fifteen percent of the land dedicated to vineyards in the state.

Spend some time enjoying the splendor of Wahluke (Native American word meaning “watering place”) Slope. There are some spectacular views you won’t want to miss.

Watch the stars in air-conditioned comfort at the Bechtel National Planetarium on the campus of Columbia Basin College.

Round out your day with a stop at the Crazy Moose Casino, known for Las Vegas-style slot machines, complete with all your favorite table games and a live poker room.

Things to Do in Richland

Richland, which is close to where the Snake, Columbia, and Yakima Rivers converge, has long been a haven for water enthusiasts.

During your stay at Columbia Sun RV Resort, spend a leisurely afternoon at Howard Amon Park. Boat, fish, swim, and sail along one of the rivers. Try your hand at stand-up paddleboarding. Once back on dry land, there are still plenty of options to keep you entertained. The park also has tennis courts, rock climbing, and a basketball court.

Hiking, golfing, wine tasting, and mountain biking are all popular activities in Richland.

One of the more unique attractions is the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, which is a decommissioned nuclear production center used to make plutonium during World War II.

Visit the REACH Museum to learn more about the area’s history and geology. Exhibitions may include the impact of the Ice Age Flooding, basalt lava, details about the Manhattan Project, and the natural beauty of the area.

Find more Washington RV parks

Have you stayed at Columbia Sun RV Resort or other parks in Washington? There are plenty of RV parks and nearby locations in the Evergreen State just waiting to be explored. And our website and mobile apps give you access to all the information you need to plan a trip filled with new memories.

Tammy Grey has been a freelancer writer for just over ten years. She has been published in regional and national publications, such as USA Today and Silver Sage Magazine. While her main focus is writing travel-related articles, she also writes human interest pieces. Tammy is a Marine Corps brat from Parris Island, South Carolina. After many years spent in the Midwest, she currently resides in southeast Georgia, in a small Navy town just north of Jacksonville, Florida.