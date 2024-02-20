Majestic Encore Lake Magic RV Resort

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Lake Magic RV Resort is the perfect place to make your base camp while you are spending some time in central Florida. Located in Clermont, Florida, Lake Magic (on the shores of Lake Davenport) is spread over almost 70 acres. It’s located minutes from some of the state’s most popular attractions including Disney World, SeaWorld and Universal Studios. The resort will give you a peaceful place to recharge after exploring all that Orlando has to offer.

RV Sites

With almost 500 sites to choose from, you will find the perfect spot to call home during your vacation. All sites feature full hookups, and Wi-Fi and and cable TV are available. Large sites means the resort can handle rigs of any size. You can choose from three categories of sites: Elite (back-in or pull-through), Premium (back-in only) and Standard (back-in or pull-through). Regardless of which site you choose, the Lake Magic management team will make you feel welcome. Additional amenities include restrooms, a shower house, laundry facilities, RV storage, a ballroom, and a private mailbox and mail center. There is also a dog park so your puppies can run off their excess energy.

Activities

There are plenty of activities at Lake Magic to enjoy without even stepping foot off of the resort. Head down to the courts where you can play outdoor group games such as basketball, tennis, horseshoes, shuffleboard, badminton, pickle ball and volleyball. Beat the heat by splashing around in the swimming pool, participating in co-ed water aerobics or spending some time relaxing in the hot tub. Want to get out of the heat for a little while? Head over to the clubhouse. You can make new friends, enjoy a game of billiards, bingo or card games in the game room, or lose yourself in a good book in the library. Of course, you can also head down to Lake Davenport and enjoy some time on the water.

Lake Magic’s activities director ensures there are plenty of planned activities to keep everyone happy and entertained. There are weekly church services, live entertainment, a dance hall, meetings of the Red Hat Society, potluck dinners, a computer club, and various arts and crafts projects.

Orlando

Orlando is just a few minutes away, and has world-class shopping, restaurants r, amusement parks and enough attractions that there is something for everyone to enjoy. Popular theme parks include Universal Studios, Volcano Bay and Islands of Adventure, Walt Disney World, Resort, Legoland and SeaWorld. Water parks are a great way to beat the heat, and each of the theme parks have their own.

There are many water parks close by that are not affiliated with the theme parks, including CoCo Key Water Park, Nona Adventure Park, Treasure Cove Water Park, Orlando Watersports Complex, and Ship Wreck Island Water Park.

Other great places to visit include:

Museums

Orlando is also home to some great museums. Be sure to explore the Orlando Museum of Art, Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, Mennello Museum of American Art, Rollins Museum of Art, the unique Museum of Illusions Orlando, and Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition. Also, save time for the Mead Botanical Garden, Harry P Leu Gardens, Kraft Azalea Garden, and the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens. For a view of the area that most people will never get to experience, take a ride on an airboat, fly high in a helicopter, or take a sunset cruise on a boat. There are numerous tours available in the area that will show you the best parts of the Orlando area.

Ready to shop until you drop? Orlando has a wide variety of shopping opportunities. Check out the Orlando Outlet Marketplace for some great deals, the Mall at Millenia for upscale shopping, or Old Town for unique stores. After all that shopping, you will probably be ready to sit and have a bite to eat. You’re in luck, because Orlando has been named the number two “foodie”’” city in the country. Check out The Ravenous Pig (received Michelin’s Bib Gourmand award), great Mexican food at Hunger Street Tacos or Black Rooster Taqueria, or a Michelin-starred steakhouse at Capa.

Plan Your Trip

It’s never too early to start planning your next road trip to Lake Magic RV Resort. But no matter your destination, or the route you decide on to get there, both RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard will help you plan a spectacular vacation. RV LIFE Campgrounds is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews written by your fellow camping and RV enthusiasts. Alongside its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV LIFE Trip Wizard will get you to your camping destinations using RV-friendly routes customized to your RV and travel preferences. We will help you take the guesswork out of finding great places to stay, as well as the perfect route to get there.

