6 Best El Paso RV Parks For Snowbirds

Located right at the border of southern New Mexico and northern Texas, El Paso is a mid-sized city home to roughly 650,000 people. Visitors may be stopping in “Sun City” on their way south to Mexico, enjoying some of the cultural and historical sites in the area, or visiting natural attractions like the Rio Grande or Franklin Mountains State Park. No matter what brings you here, you won’t find better camping accommodations than these six RV parks.

1. El Paso RV Park by Road Host

Formerly known as the El Paso West/Anthony KOA Journey, the now El Paso RV Park by Road Host is located at the foothills of the Franklin Mountains at the border of west El Paso and Anthony, Texas.

This desert oasis park provides guests with beautiful southwest views from its 92 sites. Sites are pull-through and clearly marked for those unexpected nighttime arrivals.

Guests have access to the park’s showers and restrooms. Dogs are welcome and an onsite dog park is available. While the park is fairly no-frills, the location just off I-10 gives access to lots of dining and shopping as well as outdoor recreation opportunities like hiking, birding, and four-wheeling.

2. Mission RV Park

Located on 15.5 acres of shaded land in El Paso is Mission RV Park. This gated community has 188 sites that can accommodate all types of RVs from Class A motor coaches to Class C RVs.

Each site is 70 feet long with full hook-ups and access to laundry, a recreational area/clubhouse, playground, volleyball and basketball courts, swimming pool, and spa. Enjoy WiFi, TV, and the protection of a night patrol every night from 8 p.m. – 4 a.m.

3. Fort Bliss RV Park

While not available to anyone, the Fort Bliss RV Park is a beautiful RV park for active, retired, and reserved servicemen and women and their relatives, as well as Department of Defense employees and any relatives. With 133 pull-through, full hook-up sites complete with electricity, water, and sewer, this RV park is sure to make you feel at home.

One CampgroundReviews member who is a retired DOD civilian said it was “one of the nicest parks we’ve ever stayed in.” The park has numerous amenities including a family room, playground, dump station, laundry, kitchen, 24-hour RV storage access, private bathrooms, TV, free WiFi, gym, and outside pavilions with grills.

4. El Paso Roadrunner RV Park

The El Paso Roadrunner RV Park is conveniently located off I-10 within walking distance of numerous restaurants and shopping, a perk that reviewers rave about.

The recently upgraded park has 55 sites with full hookups as well as a fully stocked store, bathrooms, showers, WiFi, and a 24/7 laundromat. The park also has an onsite repair shop with two RV technicians available.

5. Mission Trail MHP & RV Park

For those looking for a quiet, intimate experience where they park their RV, look no further than Mission Trail MHP & RV Park. With just 15 full hookup RV sites available, this park fills up fast, so be sure to make reservations ahead of time!

This family-owned park is just outside of El Paso, away from the hustle and bustle of the city. A repair shop is also available onsite for any RV maintenance or problems you may run into. Restrooms and showers are located onsite and guests have access to laundry and a community clubhouse with a full kitchen, dining area, restrooms, and playground.

6. Desert Oasis RV Park

This small, family-run RV park doesn’t have a website but what it lacks in publicity it makes up for in cleanliness and cheap prices. With just 33 sites, this park is much smaller than others in El Paso and will provide the quiet, familial feel you’re looking for.

Its location is perfect for visiting all of El Paso’s attractions or just resting at the park—there’s even a movie theater across the street as well as a shopping mall and Walmart in the vicinity.

Find more destinations in El Paso

There are many great day trips you can take from El Paso. We recommend driving to explore Las Cruces, Franklin Mountains State Park, White Sands National Park, and taking the scenic drive up to the El Paso overlook.

Youtubers AStreaminLife shared some of the best places to visit in El Paso in this video:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Check out these El Paso RV parks, and find more great destinations in the area with a quick search on Campground Reviews. Start planning your trip today with RV Trip Wizard and the RV LIFE App with RV-Safe GPS.

Been to a campground lately? Don’t forget to leave a review! Reviews help other RVers like yourself, and they help the campground. Leave a campground review today!