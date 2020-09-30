5 Best RV Backup Cameras Under $500

I’ve heard some say that backing up an RV is the test of a good relationship. I would have to agree. There have been times when my husband and I were communicating well and everything went smoothly with few pull forwards, adjusting, yelling, etc. We just got it right the first time. Then there have been times when we couldn’t seem to get it together and an RV backup camera might have saved the day—or at least our moods.

So, in short, no you probably don’t absolutely need one unless you are solo. Even then, there are usually others around willing to help. But, if you are a gadget lover and need a winter project, check out these tips and a few cameras that I chose to highlight.

How to choose an RV backup camera

There are tons of RV backup cameras on the market so a good place to start is with the basics. Ask yourself a few questions. Which features are important? How much do I want to spend?

Note also, digital video tends to display better than analog and you will want one with ample field of vision.

Bigger is not necessarily better for your screen choice. A clear and reliable picture is key. Rather than the size of the screen, focus on the resolution. A smaller screen with a higher resolution is better. Choosing a color, rather than a black and white picture will make it easier to distinguish between obstacles.

Your monitor should be able to display the picture quality that your camera provides so a camera and monitor should work well together. Choosing a monitor with multiple camera input ports will give you options for adding side-mounted or front cameras later.

Types of backup cameras

Wired – These offer the best quality and the most stable picture but are considered harder to install than a wireless system.

– These offer the best quality and the most stable picture but are considered harder to install than a wireless system. Wireless – These are easiest to install but are susceptible to interference causing loss of signal. Wireless camera systems are not recommended for RVs with a metal bumper, such as an Airstream.

How much do RV backup cameras cost?

The cost for an RV backup camera can run anywhere from $39.99 on Amazon to $500 and more. Reliability and durability are some things to consider when you choose your price point.

Check out this video for an example of the installation process:

Best RV backup cameras

1. Furrion Vision S (FOS43TASF)

Price: $433.95 on Amazon

Coming in at one of the more expensive models, this one has a lot of bells and whistles and boasts the latest wireless technology and best signal range, which makes it good for long rigs. The model is said to handle interferences well giving the user less signal loss.

The camera comes with an anti-glare display that shows clear images in every light condition. This model also incorporates motion detection which could be used as a security camera.

2. Zeroxclub W01 RV Backup Camera

Price $159.99 on Amazon

This RV backup camera is a little more budget-friendly and boasts many features including easy installation into your cigarette lighter. The unit can be set to automatically turn on while you are backing or can stay on all the time.

According to online reviews, with 2nd generation digital wireless, the signal will stay clear with no interference up to 85 miles per hour and you will get superior night vision with a 149-degree wide view.

“Was having trouble backing my RV with my wife telling me what I was looking at. Got this backup camera and what a relief. The wireless unit is clear and works at night. The picture is perfect for backing and seeing what is not only directly behind you but also what is around the area behind you. Life is easy again and don’t have to figure which is her left and my right.” Amazon reviewer Bill Scriven.

3. Amtifo RV Backup Camera System

Price: $169.99 on Amazon

This model boasts split-screen ability with four-way video input. You can add more wireless cameras for the monitor and use four cameras at the same time. This one also gets power with a cigarette lighter plug and can flip between rearview and front view.

A built-in record function is also available and the camera is waterproof and weather resistant with a wide viewing angle of 150 degrees. The image quality is HD with 18 infrared lights. The screen allows you to see a clear picture at any angle without reflection or blurring.

4. Rohent RV Backup Camera System

Price: $129.99 on Amazon

This RV backup camera system boasts clear signals up to 150 miles per hour and a no-interruption signal under 80 feet. You can add up to two cameras to the system. The wireless backup camera is designed with 15 infrared light and CCD sensor display. The advanced technology to generate HD color night vision gives excellent vision even in a dark environment.

The waterproof camera has a 150-degree viewing angle with a fog-resistant super night vision ability. The monitor can be affixed to the dash or windshield and the rearview camera is activated when the vehicle is in reverse.

5. Yakry Y25 RV Backup Camera

Price: $89.99 on Amazon

The Yakry Y25 RV backup camera has received positive reviews for a number of reasons. The camera bracket can be hidden behind the license plate for a low-profile setup. Because of its digital signals, the Yakry is less vulnerable to interference compared to other systems.

The signal is stable up to 36 feet, waterproof, and has a 150-degree viewing angle. HD color provides the clearest view. The camera connects to reverse lights for reverse use or by connecting to running light/12V battery for continuous use.

The setup produces high-quality images in an assortment of conditions. The Yakry Y25 has a low power consumption, easily keeping it powered and a good choice for rigs with delicate power grids.

Terri and her husband, Todd, are full time RVers and work campers.