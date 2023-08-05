Visit The Newly Expanded Encore Terra Ceia RV Resort

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Terra Ceia RV Resort Expansion Now Ready For Reservations

Terra Ceia Village RV Resort in Palmetto, Florida has just completed a refresh and expansion. The expansion was completed just in time, as the appetite for quality resorts in the Palmetto area continues to grow.

Guests at Terra Ceia will find fresh blacktop roads leading to new concrete pads on large back-in sites big enough to hold any RV and vehicle. With full hookups on one side and a huge concrete patio area, you’ll be ready to relax as soon as you arrive. The recent expansion does not include any pull-through sites, cutting down on noisy transient traffic and adding to that quiet, resort feel.

New features

This Encore property has added several features during the recent expansion.

190 brand new RV sites

New swim area with pool, deck & spacious pavilion

New clubhouse with gathering space & restrooms

New state-of-the-art fitness center

New restrooms & bathhouse

New, pristine pickleball courts

Open House Celebration

Terra Ceia will be celebrating the grand opening of its new expansion with an Open House celebration each day from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., August 7th–11th. You’ll want to reserve your site now to join in on the fun.

If you are already staying in the area, come on by and look around. This will be a typical Open House type of event. Guests can stop by the office for refreshments & more information on the expansion. The Terra Ceia team will be showcasing the brand new sites and amenities.

Enjoy pristine pickleball courts at Terra Ceia

Amenities at Terra Ceia RV Resort

Terra Ceia RV Resort has everything you need to give you a first-class experience. The list of amenities is lengthy and includes:

A clubhouse/lounge

Dog park

Restroom & shower facilities

Shuffleboard

Private mailbox/mail center

Swimming pool

Laundry facilities

RV storage

Game room with bBilliards

Wi-Fi & cable TV (may be an additional fee)

Things to do near Terra Ceia RV Resort

Encore Terra Ceia is located on the west coast of Florida between Tampa and Sarasota and is within easy reach of many themed attractions such as Walt Disney World, Epcot Center, SeaWorld, and Busch Gardens. Terra Ceia Village RV Resort sits amidst cultural attractions such as a performing arts hall, an aquarium, and a museum.

Anna Maria Island and Longboat Key beaches are just minutes away. Also nearby, you’ll find the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, or Adventure Island for a fun day of water activities. Near the RV resort are hundreds of local and chain restaurants, as well as numerous shopping centers including outlet malls and flea markets.

The new pool area at Encore Terra Ceia Village

Book your stay at Encore Terra Ceia

Now is the time to book your stay at Terra Ceia RV Resort. Whether you are just looking for a vacation destination or a place to ride out the winter, Terra Ceia is the newest, freshest option in the Palmetto area. Be sure to specify Elite Plus or Premium Plus when booking your site to enjoy the new expanded features of Terra Ceia RV Resort.

Enjoy this pre-expansion video from our friends and RV LIFE Podcast hosts Dan & Patti Hunt from Exploring Through Our Lens. They discovered Terra Ceia and give you some pre-expansion insight on what they believe is a hidden gem in Central Florida.

