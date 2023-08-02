Is Leaving Your Laundry Outside An Eyesore At Campgrounds?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Should You Leave Your RV Laundry Outside At Campgrounds?

No matter where you go or what you do, RV laundry will always be an essential chore. Sometimes you’ll have the opportunity to wash your clothes but won’t have a convenient drying option. In this case, it might be tempting to hang your clothes up around the campsite and let the sun do the work. But is this really a good idea?

Overall, it’s better to avoid leaving your RV laundry outside at a campground. It might not technically be against the rules, but it can be annoying to your neighbors. Additionally, your clothing is more at risk if you leave it out in the open like this.

Laundry is a pain point for many RVers, so we want to cover some of the alternative options you can try instead of leaving your wet clothes outside. First, we’ll cover some potential drawbacks of this practice. Then we’ll discuss some helpful options for keeping your clothes clean and dry. Read on!

Reasons to keep your laundry inside

Annoying to neighbors

First things first, you need to consider your fellow campers when you’re dealing with RV laundry. Nobody likes to see loose piles of clothing around the campsite, especially if there isn’t a lot of space between sites. Even hanging things on clotheslines can be irritating. If something comes loose, it might even drift into someone else’s space, making them even more annoyed with you.

Of course, this point largely depends on who your neighbors are. A lot of people won’t have a problem with your RV laundry as long as you keep it within your space. But you should always prepare for the fact that some people might want to pick a fight about it. In order to keep the peace and maintain a clean campsite, it’s usually best to avoid hanging laundry outside.

Against campground policy

This next issue is less common, but it could still be a problem for you. Some campgrounds and resorts are pretty strict about what they do and don’t allow. In some cases, they might forbid you from adding decorations and additions to your site.

Keeping your laundry out in the open might catch the attention of the managers. They want to maintain a certain image and level of quality throughout the park, so they may ask you to take it down or pay a fee. Again, this isn’t often the case, but you should always be on the lookout. Your neighbors might also report you for creating an eyesore!

Dust, dirt, pollen, etc.

Next up, remember that air drying your clothes out in nature might not be a good idea! Depending on where you are, the wet fabric could catch all kinds of debris. Nearby vehicles could kick up dust, which will make your clothing dirtier than when you started. Airborne pollen, smoke, and other factors could also negate your efforts.

If you do want to hang your RV laundry outside, try to put it in a protected area where it’s sheltered on at least one side. Carefully monitor the air quality as well.

Bugs

Bugs and pests are other things you need to watch out for. Insects might become stuck on the wet fabric. You might not even notice them until you try to take the laundry down and fold it. Dead bugs are unsanitary, plus they can stain the clothes that you just tried to clean!

Clothing is also the perfect way for pests to hitchhike into your RV. If they can attach themselves to the fabric, you might bring them inside. Ticks, mosquitoes, and other pests can sneak in without you even realizing. In the end, it’s best to keep your clothing away from the outdoors.

Humid conditions

Although RV temperature regulation isn’t perfect, it’s often preferable to outdoor conditions. This is especially true when it comes to humidity. If you hang laundry outside on a humid day, it will take the clothes a long time to dry. In addition, the fabric might become stiff and stretched out after being damp for so long.

Your RV interior is much easier to control. You can create more reliable temperature and humidity zones that are better for drying clothes.

Unpredictable weather

Speaking of outdoor conditions, you never know when the weather might take a turn for the worse. Windstorms, rain, and hail can spring up out of nowhere! If your laundry is hanging outside, it can easily become damaged or blown away.

It’s irritating to have to take things in and out depending on the weather. If you plan to air dry your clothes, try to stay at the campsite with them so you can keep an eye on things.

Thieves

Finally, you need to be careful about the things that you leave out in the open. You never know when someone might come along and snatch something off your RV laundry line! Children and pets might also knock something loose or drag it through the dirt. Laundry theft isn’t super common, but you always need to remember that it’s a possibility. Don’t leave anything unattended.

Alternatives to drying clothing outside

Many of us are used to drying clothes outside while camping. It can be a helpful tactic, especially for bulky items that may take up too much space inside. But, as we’ve discussed above, there are several risks and drawbacks to putting out your RV laundry in a campground.

If you want to avoid these issues, try some of the methods below.

Campground laundry facilities

First up, you can take advantage of the campground laundry facilities (if they’re available). A lot of modern parks and resorts offer a few washers and dryers to their guests.

They do this because they want guests to stay for a while and have a comfortable visit. The ability to do laundry while you travel is an essential need that they’re trying to fulfill! Although some of these laundry facilities are nicer than others, you should use the offered dryers if possible.

Nearby laundromats

If the campground doesn’t have a place to wash and dry clothes, look for a nearby laundromat. These are pretty easy to find, and they’re also affordable! For just a few dollars, you can save yourself hours of air drying time. If you’re out running errands anyway, swing by a laundromat and make things easier on yourself.

A washer and dryer inside your RV

This next option isn’t realistic for everyone, but it’s still worth discussing. A lot of modern RVs are coming with stackable washers and dryers. This makes it so much easier to do laundry on the road, especially if you travel with small children. If you have the space and budget for this option, it’s a lifesaver.

Air drying inside

Finally, you can still hang your clothes up to dry if necessary. But you should hang as much as possible inside your RV. The shower can be a great place to drip-dry clothing, but you can also use Command hooks, hangers, and doorknobs to dry certain items.

Just be sure to take measures to lower humidity within your RV because all this damp clothing can create a swampy environment. A dehumidifier and a few fans will usually do the trick.

See what other RVers are saying

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.