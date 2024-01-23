Fall in Love With Grand Ecore RV Park

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Grand Ecore RV Park makes a spectacular basecamp when visiting beautiful Natchitoches, Louisiana. Located in the northwest part of the state, this RV park has a nearly perfect (9.9 out of 10) rating with RV LIFE Campgrounds. In fact, a recent guest called Grand Ecore “a great find” and went on to say that the sites had “plenty of space between them and lots of peace and quiet.” The friendly staff of this gated RV park go above and beyond to make sure each guest has an amazing stay. They enjoy welcoming back guests to Grand Ecore RV Park year after year.

The park has almost 60 RV sites, all of which offer full hookups. Guests are provided the free Wi-Fi password when they check-in for their stay. Each site is large, level and has a concrete pad.

Fire rings/grills and picnic tables are furnished at each site as well. Both the 24 pull-through sites and the 35 back-in sites can easily accommodate Class A motorhomes.

The paved roads provide a great way to explore the park on foot. Onsite, there are two playgrounds for the kids to enjoy as well as an activity center and a picnic pavilion for everyone to use. In addition, there is a temperature-controlled bath house featuring a dozen private bathrooms plus a laundry facility with three washers and four dryers. For a great overview of the park, check out this video.

Natchitoches

The Minor Basilica is beautiful inside and out.

Rich in history and culture, Natchitoches (which is pronounced “Nack-a-tish”) is an amazing place to visit. Founded in 1714, the town remains the oldest permanent settlement in the Louisiana Purchase. While in the area, take some time to visit the National Historic Landmark District. Be sure and take the horse-drawn carriage ride or free guided walking tour. The 33-block historic district is home to the Kaffie-Frederick General Mercantile (a 19th-century store that is the city’s oldest general store) and the Minor Basilica (known for its stunning stained-glassed windows). Follow the Cane River as it slowly drifts past plantations (such as the Oakland Plantation built in the 18th century) within the boundaries of Cane River Creole National Historical Park.

Visitor Center

With so many things to see and do in the Natchitoches area, perhaps your first stop should be the J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Grandy Ecore Visitor Center about an hour away in Shreveport. An attraction unto itself, the center is perched on an 80-foot bluff and has spectacular views of the Red River below. In addition, visitors will find many historical and cultural displays, plenty of wildlife and information about navigation and exploring waterways. Onsite, guests can venture out on a walking trail and learn about Civil War entrenchments. The center shows the past, present and future of the Red River, and the role the Corps of Engineers played in preserving the area’s aquatic resources.

Locations Seen in Movies

Movie buffs will enjoy going on a tour of the sites used in the filming of Steel Magnolias. Stops include the St. Augustine Catholic Church, Lemee House, Trinity Episcopal Church and the Cook-Taylor House (now known as the Steel Magnolias House Bed and Breakfast). It isn’t often that you have the chance to walk around the buildings and locations where a movie was made.

Back to Nature

It’s easy to enjoy nature in the Natchitoches area. The Briarwood Nature Preserve is a great place to start. Guests will fall in love with the beautiful wildflowers, the wildlife and the iris bog. Forest trails are waiting to be explored and you can spend some peaceful time at the reflection pool. Guided tours of Briarwood, the home of famous naturalist (and the first lady to be hired by the U.S. Forest Service) Caroline Dormon, are offered to teach visitors about the forest ecosystems.

Louisiana is known for the alligators, and there isn’t a better place to see them than Gator Country. The state’s largest alligator park it is home to more than 250 American Alligators. Seven acres of fun await guests. The park plays Cajun music and features a reptile house, tortoise and bird exhibits, and a jungle to explore. Feeling brave? Visitors can hold the gators, snakes and lizards. Wading with baby alligators is a unique option that few people get to experience. There are also opportunities to feed the alligators and tortoises. Tour the Three Leagues Bayou during a swamp tour and see the wildlife up close.

History Enthusiasts

History buffs aren’t left out in Natchitoches, as there are plenty of historic attractions to experience. Fort St. Jean Baptiste State Historic Site is a must-see while in the area.

Photo courtesy Fort St. John Baptiste State Historic Site.

Guests will learn about the early residents of the area, specifically their culture and customs. The park (which has a great visitor center) offers guided tours and programs designed to tell guests more about the area.

Los Adaes State Historic Site boasts lots of archaeological treasures. The former capital of Texas was known for the cooperation between new French and Spanish residents and the Native Americans indigenous to the area. Guided tours allow guests to explore and learn the history of the area.

