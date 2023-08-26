RVing With Grandkids: Tips For A Family Fun Trip

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

What You Should Know Before RVing With Grandkids

Few things are more enjoyable than spending time with your grandkids. If you’re an RVer, maybe you’ve even considered bringing them along on a trip. But how do you ensure your trip with the grandkids is a trip to remember that’s full of family fun? Don’t worry: we’ve got you covered. Let’s look at some essential tips for having a family fun trip with your grandkids.

1. Get the kids involved in planning

If your grandkids are especially young, they might not be too interested in RV trip planning. But if they’re a bit older, they’ll probably love to be a part of the process. This is a great way to ensure plenty of family fun that everybody enjoys.

Consider reading travel books together, or doing other activities such as having them help you look online for places to go. This can help you discover places your kids are interested in and plan accordingly.

2. Be sure to pick places with plenty to do

While you might be content to kick back and enjoy the tranquility of nature, your grandkids will likely get bored of that quickly. Be sure to pick locations with plenty of activities for your grandkids. Otherwise, family fun can quickly turn into family chaos.

Family campground chains like Jellystone Parks and KOA will have playgrounds, pools, and more that your grandkids are sure to love. If you want to do something really special, you can even consider renting a cabin for a night to give the grandkids a one-of-a-kind experience.

3. Have plenty of games and activities available

Kids, especially young kids, can tend to get bored pretty easily, and when they do, things are likely to get hectic quickly. Help prevent bored grandkids by having plenty of games and activities available in the RV so that, even if it’s a rainy day, they’re still occupied.

Creative toys like Play-Doh and Lego are a sure hit for some family fun, as are board games. Card games like go fish and gin rummy are also great options.

4. Prepare kid-friendly snacks and meals

Many kids are picky eaters, so be sure to have plenty of healthy snacks and meals that they like. If you don’t know what to feed them, consider asking Mom and Dad what their favorites are. Then, you can stock up and even set aside a space where the kids can grab a snack or juice anytime they need.

Having grandkids help prepare meals is also a recipe for family fun. Consider something easy to prepare together, like a pizza, or pull out the classic and do some campfire camping with roasted hot dogs and s’mores.

5. Don’t be afraid to give them some responsibility

If your grandkids are a bit older, giving them a bit of responsibility is a great way to make them feel involved. You can task them with things like picking the day’s activities, planning a meal, and more.

If you do any tent camping, consider involving the grandkids in setting up and tearing down the campsite. They’ll learn something valuable and get to enjoy being helpful in the process.

6. Be sure to properly plan sleeping arrangements and childproof the camper

Before your grandkids even arrive, you should already have a plan for where they’ll sleep.

This can be easy to figure out if your RV has extra beds or a rooftop tent. But even if not, you can still find a place for the grandkids to sleep.

Kid-sized inflatable mattresses are an easy fix as long as you have the space to set them up. Or, you can bring along a tent to set up at night where the kids can sleep.

7. Be prepared for some booboos

It’s an inevitable fact of life that kids get hurt or even sick more often than adults. Thankfully, as long as you’re prepared, it’s usually nothing to worry about.

Be sure to keep a fully stocked first aid kit on hand in case one of your grandkids has a fall or a scrape. It’s also smart to be aware of clinics and other medical facilities in the places you’ll be visiting, in case a grandkid gets sick or seriously hurt.

8. Keep your grandchildren’s ages in mind

Kids have wildly different likes and dislikes at different ages. A 5-year-old won’t likely be interested in the same things as a 12-year-old, and vice versa. Keep your grandkids’ ages in mind when planning family fun to ensure they have as much fun as you do.

Keep activities age-appropriate and consider skipping things like farmers’ markets and historical museums. If you’re not sure what your grandkid likes, Mom and Dad can point you in the right direction.

9. Do things they don’t get to do at home

One of the best parts of visiting Grandma and Grandpa is getting to do things that you don’t get to do at home. With the right activities, you can have some great family fun with your grandkids and help them make some amazing memories.

This can take the form of spoiling them a little bit with things like treats or toys (just don’t overdo it!). Or, going to places they can’t find at home, like visiting the beach or spending a day on a lake.

10. Take plenty of pictures

Kids grow up fast, and you don’t want to miss a moment. Be sure to take plenty of pictures and keep lots of souvenirs so that you and the grandkids can remember the family fun forever. Plus, Mom and Dad will love seeing all the fun you had together.

Plan your trip today

With a little bit of planning, your next trip with the grandkids will be a surefire hit. Get them involved, keep their interests in mind, and be prepared for anything and everything. That way, you’ll be ready for family fun and memories that last a lifetime.

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Jennifer lives with her husband and their two cocker spaniels in a 29′ trailer in Mexico. She is one half of DashboardDrifters.com and the founder of RVSpotDrop, a web service for full time RVers.