Is Washing Your RV At Your Campsite Allowed?

Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

Can You Wash Your RV At A Campground?

Washing your RV is an important maintenance task. If you let the grime build up, you’re putting yourself at risk for rust, black streaks, and other expensive issues. But it’s not always easy to find a good RV washing station nearby. In that case, is it appropriate to wash your RV at a campground?

Just like every other major question in the RV world… it depends! Washing an RV can be as simple as wiping a few bugs off the windshield or as complex as hosing down the frame, roof, and wheels with chemical cleaners. Campground rules also vary quite a bit. Even if you’re technically allowed to wash your RV, you might lose a few popularity points with your neighbors.

There are circumstances where it’s totally fine to clean your RV within a campground or resort. You just need to ensure that you’re following the rules and being respectful of others. Below we have some tips for how and when it’s appropriate to wash your rig. There are also a few general etiquette rules you should keep in mind. Let’s get started!

Appropriate situations for RV washing

The park rules allow this practice

First of all, you need to check whether you’re allowed to wash your RV at your chosen campground or resort. Some areas have strict regulations on water usage, and they don’t want guests to waste water for non-essential purposes. However, other places are more permissive.

If the park rules allow you to wash your RV, then you can safely go ahead with your plans. There may be interpersonal issues to overcome, but at least you won’t have to worry about getting into trouble with the managers!

The park has an RV washing station

Next up, you’ll usually be in the clear if the park has an RV washing station on-site. You can sometimes make do with a bucket and some rags, but a good hose or carwash will take things to the next level.

A washing station also ensures that there’s a designated space for this practice. You won’t have to muddy your own site in order to get that squeaky-clean finish!

You’re in a private campsite

Even if you’re allowed to wash your RV, your neighbors might still be annoyed if you invade their space with soapy water. That’s why it’s best to clean your vehicle in a private campsite or another remote area. Ensure you have space on all sides so you won’t intrude into another campsite while you work.

This point largely depends on the campground size and configuration. The best setup would be a site with good drainage that is blocked from view by trees or other barriers. You can make do with anything, but the more privacy you have, the fewer people you will annoy.

Your neighbors are away

Finally, try to wash your RV when your neighbors are gone. You’ll have more space to work with, plus the job will be finished by the time they return! It’s a win-win. Of course, you can’t guarantee when they’ll leave or come back, but keep your eyes open and be ready to act.

Inappropriate situations for RV washing

The practice is against the rules

If the park you’re staying at forbids personal RV washing, there’s no way to get around this. They might accuse you of wasting water or disturbing the peace. In addition, some areas (especially drought-prone regions) have strict water use restrictions. You could be kicked out of the park, get stuck with an extra fee, or both! It’s always best to obey the campground rules.

You’re packed into close quarters with your neighbors

As we mentioned above, personal space is a huge factor when it comes to washing your RV. Everyone has different limits and boundaries, so there are no absolute rules here. However, if your water or soap runs into another campsite, that’s always going to sour the mood.

Even if you’re technically allowed to wash your RV at your site, it’s good manners to limit the disruption you cause. If you’re within a few feet of another vehicle, it’s going to be hard for them to ignore you.

It’s during quiet hours

Many people prefer to wash their vehicles during the morning or evening hours. However, you still need to be mindful of the campground rules. Most resorts and parks have designated “quiet hours” when guests are expected to be quiet and respectful of others.

Neighbors have to put up with a certain amount of noise and activity throughout the day. But once quiet hours kick in, RV washing is off the table.

You’re using a pressure washer or powerful cleaners

Deep cleaning your RV is important, but the more thorough you are, the bigger mess you’ll make. A surface-level cleaning will usually suffice, but sometimes you may want to go for a more intense cleaning. However, you need to be careful when you use things like power washers and corrosive cleaners.

Your cleaning runoff can leak into someone else’s space or sink into the ground. If you use powerful chemicals, this can cause serious damage. Plus, it might irritate your neighbors or cause health issues. These cleaners can also cause more harm than good for your RV, so always be thoughtful about the products you use.

General RV washing etiquette

If you’re allowed to wash your RV at your site, you should still follow proper etiquette. This ensures that you’ll have decent relationships with your neighbors, plus you’ll be more likely to stay on the manager’s good side.

Use an area with decent drainage

Proper drainage is essential for RV washing. Runoff can be a nasty, soapy mess, whether it’s in your own site or someone else’s. Some campgrounds have a designated washing space that has gravel or a good drainage system.

You should also use eco-friendly cleaning products to keep contamination to a minimum. Don’t dump dirty water on the ground or in places where it could affect nearby ponds or rivers.

Keep the splashing to a minimum

Hosing off your RV can be a messy process. If you’re close to other RVers, you might end up splashing their rig or their other belongings. Power washers and strong hoses can create a big mess, so it’s better to use wet rags or weak hose settings.

Quick surface cleans are preferable

Speaking of your washing style, you may want to avoid deep cleanings while you’re on the road. Again, a fair amount of campgrounds will restrict water use, so you may not be allowed to use hoses anyway. A water bucket and a few sponges will help you remove the top layer of grime, and it will keep your disruption to a minimum.

Only wash your RV when necessary

It’s good to have a regular cleaning schedule, but you don’t need to wash your RV every day (or even every week). If you limit the amount of washes you do, you’ll save yourself a big headache.

Double-check with management

Every RV park and resort has its own rules about cleaning. You should never assume that it’s allowed. Before you pull out your hose and soap, you should check with management to make sure that you’re clear to proceed. If they say no, you need to follow instructions and plan to wash your RV somewhere else.

Use off-site car washes

When you need to clean your RV but don’t want to bother your neighbors, see if there are truck/car washes in the area. This way, you won’t have to worry about breaking the rules or creating a mess. You will have to pay a small fee, but you can get a good wash without breaking any rules.

Find campgrounds and other points of interest

For all of your camping and trip planning needs, look no further than RV LIFE Campgrounds and RV LIFE Trip Wizard. Campground Reviews is a trusted source of campground and RV park reviews offered by camping and RV enthusiasts just like you. With its accompanying RV LIFE App, RV Trip Wizard gets you to your camping destinations utilizing RV-friendly routes specific to your RV and travel preferences.

Related articles:

Emily Lawrence lives in Idaho with her husband Nathan. Despite the cold winters in this area, it’s Emily’s favorite season! She loves to spend time skiing, roadtripping, and just exploring the outdoors.